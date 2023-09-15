No cooling down of the real estate market in Key Biscayne and Brickell for September 5 - 11.

South Florida’s summer rains have cooled off the temperatures a bit as fall considers its approach. Still, they did not affect real estate sales this week—several mega-properties sold in Key Biscayne, all with palatial dimensions and opulent designs. Brickell also had some pricey properties sell in highly sought-after buildings. Read on for details.

Key Biscayne

$1,905,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,875 sq. ft.

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 26C, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

As you step into the foyer, you are greeted with the bright blues and greens of the Atlantic Ocean through the wall of windows in the living room. The wide open floor plan makes the most of the spacious 1,875 square feet in the apartment. Elegant cream wood-toned flooring flows throughout the residence, creating a comfortable feeling. There are two bedrooms, and a den which can be a third bedroom. As you look out toward the sea, the sparkling swimming pools and recreation areas are just below you, and all of the world-class schools, shops, and dining venues are all minutes away in the Village of Key Biscayne on your island paradise. Listed at $1,995,000 in July.

$2,000,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,308 sq. ft.

110 Hampton Ln., Key Biscayne, Key Biscayne

An original Mackle house is a rare property to come on the market. You can keep this cozy cottage as a vacation getaway or build your dream house on ample land. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms in this traditional Key Biscayne structure. The history adds a great deal of charm to this petite house. Listed at $1,700,000 in June.

$2,000,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,220 sq. ft.

731 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 507, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Lake Villa building 2 houses this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence at The Ocean Club in Key Biscayne, offering a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. This home exudes sophistication with a beautifully renovated kitchen, living room, and modern office. The unit is flooded with natural light and offers breathtaking views, creating a tranquil environment. Whether relaxing in the spacious living room or enjoying the sea breeze from the balcony, this is the perfect place to call home. And with the myriad of amenities in this building, you can enjoy Florida living at its finest. Listed at $2,099,000 in July.

$940,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,532 sq. ft.

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 340, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

One of the best deals available in Key Colony at the Emerald Bay building was this 2/2. It features many excellent amenities, such as direct beach access with beach service, an oceanfront pool, a front desk concierge, a beauty salon and spa, a lap pool, 12 tennis courts, a children’s playground, a state-of-the-art gym, a dog park, and so much more! Inside the unit, you will be thrilled with the updated kitchen and the Carrara marble that flows throughout the apartment. This residence has addressed all details to please even the most discerning taste. Listed at $977,900 in May.

$2,475,000

4 bed 3 bath 1,980 sq. ft.

265 Ridgewood Rd., Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Charming four-bedroom single-family home with hardwood floors gracing every room. Windows with custom blinds fill the house with sunlight and views of tropical greenery. In the backyard, a sparkling pool and spa bath await. Other design features inside include custom kitchen cabinets and built-out closets. With state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, entertaining is a joy. Listed at $2,650,000 in June.

Brickell

$4,325,000

6 bed 5.5 bath 5,890 sq. ft.

2127 Brickell Ave., Units 2401 & 2402

Located in Ugo Colombo’s Bristol Tower, this one-of-a-kind unit showcases expansive living spaces, with 1,760 square feet of outdoor living area, creating nearly 6,000 square feet of total footage in this double-unit apartment. The sensational views of Biscayne Bay and Miami are frosting on the cake. The home has five bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The residence features a kitchen with premier appliances, an ample wine cellar, two wet bars, electric hurricane shutters, smart home technology, and a private elevator entrance to your foyer. The building provides 24-hour security and concierge service, valet parking, electric car charging stations, a fitness center, a sauna, temperature-controlled swimming pools, and more. Listed at $4,599,000 in July.

$1,350,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,334 sq. ft.

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2515, Miami, FL, 33131

When you ride the private elevator to your sky-high home, you will feel the luxury before entering your new apartment. The vast wrap-around balcony encompasses the living room and guest bedroom, and the primary suite has a second balcony. The open floor plan offers great water views even from the kitchen, and the island bar is a great place to serve food and drinks while entertaining. You might consider staying in, given the building’s top-flight amenities. However, you won’t want to miss all of the world-class shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues steps away in Brickell. Listed at $1,370,000 in June.

$700,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,335 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 3916, Miami, FL, 33131

This spectacular two-bedroom unit has two and a half bathrooms and is on the north river. It has two balconies and extra high ceilings to enhance the stunning views. The amenities include two pools, a spa, a multi-floor fitness center, and many other luxuries. The sleek marble countertops and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen shine. Large polished ceramic tiles give the entire residence a clean, airy feeling. The Metro Mover station is just steps away, so all that Miami and Brickell have to offer are at your fingertips. Listed at $725,000 in May.

$675,000

2 bed 2 bath 910 sq. ft.

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 1607, Miami, FL, 33130

Floor-to-ceiling windows fill every room with beautiful Florida sunlight. The floors are covered with soft cream-colored carpet or wood panels, adding comfort and style. From the balcony, you can see the bay and the stunning city skyline of Miami. The unit is in the center of Brickell, with all of its world-class shops and eateries. The amenities in the building provide security and a healthy lifestyle. From the modern fitness center to the spa and sauna on-site, you can indulge and enjoy a great workout without leaving the building. But you won’t want to miss seeing all the hot spots of South Beach and Miami just minutes away, with the Metro Mover just outside your front door. Listed at $690,000 in May.

$435,000

Studio 1.5 bath 795 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 1019, Miami, FL, 33130

This beautiful loft is in the middle of Brickell with all of the fun and convenience it offers, with all the stores and restaurants just steps from your new home in Miami. The lights at night across the city are breathtaking from the balcony in the living area and your second balcony in the bedroom upstairs. Updated appliances and bathroom fixtures add a chic urban feel to this remodeled studio apartment. The building offers a fitness center and 24-hour concierge and valet service for your convenience and security. Listed at $455,000 in July.

