A 19th century historic townhouse in New York City, built in 1901, and at only 8 and a half feet wide one of the narrowest on the city, is on the market for $4,990,000.

According to a report on the website InsideHook, the home located at 5 1/2 Bedford Street in the West Village, has features three bedrooms and two bedrooms.

The three-story plus finished basement house has been renovated with a modern touch and aesthetic but maintains some of the home’s original details, according to the listing by NestSeekers.

It has 4 wood-burning fireplaces, and a fully finished lower-level retreat.

The house – which has its own Wikipedia page – was home to actors working at the Cherry Lane Theater, and reportedly Cary Grant and John Barrymore stayed at the house while performing at the Cherry Lane.