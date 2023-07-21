Opulence is featured in real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for July 11 - 17

Two magnificent houses and multiple luxury apartments punctuated the extraordinary sales volume on Key Biscayne this week. Brickell also saw elevated numbers of sumptuous properties sold. Elegant buildings with world-class amenities designed to provide comfort and style permeated the market. Whether on the ocean or tucked into Brickell City Center, every unit sold offered a breathtaking slice of paradise in this tropical wonderland. Read on to see all of the distinctive details of the properties sold.

Key Biscayne

$6,175,000

5 bed 5.5 bath 3,774 sq. ft. (8,240 sq. ft. lot)

380 Woodcrest Rd., Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Captivating, modern home sits among lush foliage on a corner lot on the exclusive island of Key Biscayne. This extraordinary house was designed by the acclaimed team of Bruno Elias Ramos (architect), Robert Riondo (interiors), and Micheal Thiel (landscape design). The dramatic light-filled living spaces feature double-height ceilings, terrazzo floors, smart home technology, a surround sound system, and exquisite custom details. The stunning kitchen has high-quality Italian cabinetry, quartz and stainless countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. The spacious primary suite offers a sitting area, a private balcony and a spa-like bath. The rooftop terrace provides stunning sunset views of the Miami skyline, and the patio with a summer kitchen and heated pool invites you outside to enjoy the ultra-private landscaped garden. It was listed at $6,950,000 in May.

$5,600,000

3 bed 4.5 bath 2,257 sq. ft.

360 Ocean Dr., Unit 906S, Key Biscayne, FL, 33140

Enjoy Oceana Key Biscayne in this spacious 2,257-square-foot apartment. The three bedrooms each have en suite fully equipped bathrooms, with balconies facing the aquamarine sea. The delicate wood-toned floors warm the wide-open living spaces and flow through the kitchen. Custom cabinetry and 5-star appliances make the kitchen an inviting space to create sumptuous meals. Oceana offers beachfront access and also sunset views of Biscayne Bay. Get ready to enjoy the restaurant, tennis court, gym and spa in this elegant Key Biscayne residence. Listed at $5,900,000 in May.

$1,360,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. C501, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Views of the state park and peaks of the ocean highlight this beautifully remodeled 01-line corner unit at the Towers of Key Biscayne. The unit includes sparkling marble floors throughout and lines the 2 bathrooms. The master suite features floor-to-ceiling impact windows and a fully equipped bathroom. This delightful residence offers privacy, tranquility and resort-like amenities, including direct beach access, 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, 2 party rooms, a gourmet restaurant and lounge, hair salon and so much more to pamper and please the residents. Listed at $1, 375,000 in February.

$2,500,000

4 bed 3.5 bath 2,314 sq. ft. 7,666 sq. ft. lot

749 Ridgewood Dr., Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Charming, classic home on a desirable and quiet street invites you in from the moment you enter the wide open living space, which overlooks the pool and patio. With four bedrooms and a den, this residence has plenty of room for a large family. The custom closet/playhouse in one bedroom is a child’s dream, and the master suite is special too, with a sitting area, pool view and an extra large closet. The living and dining areas are all open and overlook the sparkling pool and beautifully landscaped terrace, all made private with the extra high planted wall. It has been recently renovated with new floors, cabinetry, appliances, AC and roof. Listed at $2,725,000 in December.

$399,000

1 bed 1 bath 679 sq. ft.

290 Sunrise Dr., # 1B, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Key Biscayne. It is a short walk from designer shopping and world-class cuisine. The unit was remodeled recently; the kitchen and bathroom updated with new appliances and equipment. Live the dream in this cozy apartment by the Village of Key Biscayne. Listed at $399,000 in May.

$1,300,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. C207, Key Bisacyne, FL, 33149

This dream apartment in The Towers of Key Biscayne was just remodeled, updating the look and style of this 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom unit. The 1,782 square feet make the rooms large and airy, with a wide open floor plan inviting entertaining. The large balcony offers relaxing views of the gardens and the pool area. The unit has the bonus of two covered parking spaces plus a storage unit. Amenities include a gourmet restaurant and lounge, 3 gyms with a sauna, steam room and showers. The beachfront BBQ is next to the two pools and tennis courts. Listed at $1,350,000 in April.

$2,500,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,788 sq. ft.

600 Grapetree Dr., Apt. 10BN, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Unobstructed views of the turquoise ocean and South Beach are featured in the rarely available North facing B-line at the Mar Azul condo in Key Biscayne. The unit offers three bedrooms with bathrooms and custom walk-in closets. Recessed lighting, impact windows and built-in speakers add safety and convenience to this luxury dwelling. You can enjoy direct beach access and a penthouse party room in this fabulous building. The 24-hour security gate and doorman, semi-private elevator and adjacent parking spots all add up to privacy and security. Listed at $2,690,000 in April.

$1,375,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,619 sq. ft.

200 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 709, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Sophisticated elegance is abundant in this beachfront residence. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit sprawls over two corners, from North East to South West, offering breathtaking views of the ocean, beach, and bay with sunrise and sunsets. With two master suites, each featuring en-suite bathrooms, this unit offers spacious living. Via Lactea countertops compliment the modern kitchen, and Porcelanosa flooring flows throughout the apartment and balcony. Crown molding, window treatments and remote hurricane shutters are just a few of the custom details that define this stylish home. Listed at $1,470,000 in January.

$520,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 972 sq. ft.

55 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt 2027, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Ocean Village houses this attractive, totally remodeled unit. This unit makes a great investment property. The complex has a 24/7 security gate, two pools, a gym and plenty of guest parking. The location offers a quiet and peaceful lifestyle. The building is undergoing a complete remodel of halls, roof and pool, making it one of the best deals on Key Biscayne. Listed at $525,000 in May.

Brickell

$2,000,000

3 bed 3.5 bath 1,830 sq.ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 5001, Miami, FL 33130

Enjoy a unique penthouse on SLS Brickell with panoramic views across Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach and the Miami skyline from its wrap-around balcony. Three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms plus a den provide comfort and convenience. The imported Italian floors stretch out across the 1,830 square feet of living space in this gloriously bright residence. Bosch and Sub-zero appliances and a light marble countertop keep the kitchen cool and fresh. Amenities include an on site restaurant, gym, spa and heated pool. Listed at $2,190,000 in June.

$550,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,113 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 2513, Miami, FL, 33130

This urban chic two-story loft features 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, a floating staircase and two private balconies. The open kitchen adds to the space in this 2-and-a-half bedroom and two-bathroom unit. A new air conditioner was installed in 2022, along with appliances. The Miami River and city lights can be seen from every room, and this C unit runs the width of the building. Listed at $564,900 in June.

$709,888

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,335 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th Ave., Apt. 4116, Miami, FL, 33131

Fabulous East water views from this 41st-floor unit bring in the beauty of South Miami. The two bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms in this floorplan is the largest apartment in the building. Hardwood floors create a classic elegance, and the custom closets provide extra storage space. The master bedroom has a private balcony bringing in natural light. The building boasts five health and fitness levels with a sauna, steam room, gym, two pools, and full-service concierge services. This residence is in the center of the financial district, with restaurants and bars. Listed at $718,888 in May.

$495,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 1,058 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 2312, Miami, FL, 33131

This is the largest bi-level loft at Brickell on the River South, with brilliant views of the Brickell skyline across the Brickell Bridge. It is an ideal property to lease short term to maximize income. In the best location to walk to all area restaurants, Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village and the Financial District. The building features multiple floors of fitness centers, from a sauna to many gym and workout spaces, all overlooking the pool. First-floor parking space offers convenience and safety. Listed at $515,000 in May.

$820,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,282 sq. ft.

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3206, Miami, FL, 33131

Brickell Arch is a multi-award-winning architectural building located on the southern end of Brickell Avenue in the Financial District. Merit Award (AlA New York 2001) and Recognition Award (AECEC New York 2004), to name just two. This deliciously chic 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bathrooms unit has ample space with 1,282 square feet of living space. With southeast water views and the west city views, the apartment is filled with light. Listed at $835,000 in March.

$1,850,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 2,070 sq. ft.

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2104, Miami, FL, 33129

On Brickell’s green mile, this property at Bristol Tower is rare. The private entrance leads to striking water views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Brickell. This 2 bedroom unit with 2 and a half bathrooms was completely updated, with a gourmet kitchen and separate laundry area. The wraparound terrace fills the apartment with Florida sunshine, keeping it bright. Just minutes from I95 and downtown Brickell, shopping and travel are close at hand. Listed at $1,850,000 in March.

$1,800,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,878 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, FL, 33131

This corner unit has panoramic views from the wrap-around terrace in one of Brickell’s most luxurious buildings. The Port of Miami, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne are all part of the tropical scenery giving the unit ample light. The two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and over 1,800 square feet have a subtle blend of wood, porcelain and marble floors. The unit has a private elevator and entry, which offer security, as does the split floor plan. Jade Building has an extra large fitness center, spa, waterfront pool, party room and 24-hour concierge and valet parking. Listed at $1,899,000 in March.

$580,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,086 sq. ft.

31 SE 6th St., Apt. 2107, Miami, FL, 33131

A desirable boutique building houses 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den unit with 1,086 square feet, designed and inspired by Karim Rashid. Cool cream-colored marble floors flow throughout the kitchen and living spaces. Top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry decorate the gourmet kitchen. The rooftop pool, hot tub, gym and social rooms complement the building. Listed at $650,000 in April.

$673,000

1 bed 2 bath 866 sq.ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 4207, Miami, FL, 33130

Welcome to the modern oasis in the heart of Brickell. This opulent 1 bedroom with two bathrooms plus a den is in the SLS Lux. It boasts a private elevator directly into your beautifully appointed home. You will enjoy plenty of outdoor activities with its proximity to the water. The world-class amenities include a pool with cabanas, an outdoor theater, spa, and a BBQ patio. Right in the City Cnter a myriad of shopping and dining experiences await. Listed at $679,111 in June.

$700,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,316 sq. ft.

1925 Brickell Ave., Unit 1910, Miami, FL, 33129

Beautifully renovated, this unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 fully equipped bathrooms. The location is walkable to the Financial District with its plethora of 5-star restaurants and shops. One covered parking spot and 24-hour security with valet parking make the lifestyle comfortable and relaxing. There is a private marina for your yacht, and the building offers laundry service, a convenience store, and a beauty salon. For fitness, there are three pools, a gym, tennis and basketball courts and even a playroom for the children. Listed at $695,000 in May.

$640,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,140 sq. ft.

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1209, Miami, FL, 33131

There are magnificent bay views from this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit in The Mark. The location makes it perfect for getting about without a car. In the center of town, multiple restaurants and world-class shops are just steps away. This is a choice investment opportunity or a wonderful vacation home. The vast amenities provide a holiday atmosphere with a poolside BBQ, racquetball court, club room, tennis, hot tub and jacuzzi. Listed at $678,000 in May.

$725,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,367 sq. ft.

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1212, Miami, FL, 33129

Earth tones in the marble floors, wall fixtures, and 2 custom bathrooms create a cozy, elegant tone in this comfortable unit. The carpets in the two bedrooms keep things quiet in this updated modern unit. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sparkling countertops. Close to major highways and the causeway all that Miami and Key Biscayne have to offer are just minutes away. The large pool faces Biscayne Bay with beautiful water views. A guard at the gate and valet parking makes outings convenient and secure. Listed at $749,000 in April.

$1,190,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,200 sq. ft.

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3205, Miami, FL, 33130

When you enter the spacious and perfectly appointed lobby, you are surrounded by luxury. Rise above it all on the 32nd floor in this space created for fine living. The state-of-the-art programmable control center allows you to turn on lights, open blinds and drapes, and even turn on the TV from your cell phone. City and water views surround you, whether on the balcony or indoors, looking out the wrap-around impact windows. An Agatrices chandelier lights the glass dining table, white leather chairs and Fendi rug. The master suite has a king-size bed, and the guest room offers two queen beds. The HOA includes cable, internet,water, and world class amenities. Listed at $1,195,000 in January.

$650,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,636 sq. ft.

2025 Brickell Ave., Apt. 503, Miami, FL, 33129

Enjoy living at the Atlantis on Brickell, a landmark waterfront building, with this lovely 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bathroom residence. Ceiling-to-floor windows create a light-filled living space and the wooden floors add elegance and charm to this apartment. Custom-built library shelving and cabinetry provide space for your collection of books and art. The large kitchen features white wood cabinets, granite counters, and updated appliances. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, and a dressing area and sliding glass doors out to your private balcony. First class amenities and 24 hour concierge services are the cherry on top of this remarkable residence. Listed at $695,000 in April.

$500,000

1 bed 1 bath 806 sq. ft.

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2900, Miami, FL, 33131

Enjoy views of the turquoise Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach from your private terrace in the premier Line of 500 Brickell, positioned in the most desirable part of Brickell. You are within walking distance of Brickell’s top dining, shopping and nightlife. This large 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit features an open kitchen directly into the living space. The bedroom bay also has a double vanity and an extra large shower. Enjoy the rooftop pool on the 42nd floor with a 360-degree view. The gym and spa are just two amenities in this prestigious building. Listed at $499,000 in May.

