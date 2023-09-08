Opulence marks real estate sales for Key Biscayne and Brickell for Aug. 29 - Sept. 4

Four mea-opulent million-dollar condominiums highlight the sales in Brickell and Key Biscayne in this report. These palatial units offer comfort, convenience, and pampering with world-class spas, recreational facilities, and shops on site, adding to the glamor and allure of living in South Florida. Read on for the details of these sales.

Key Biscayne

$1,375,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,546 sq. ft.

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1131, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Enjoy all the resort-style amenities Key Colony offers in this two-bedroom and two-bathroom oceanfront residence. You will start each day with a fantastic sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean from your private balcony. A sparkling pool beckons at ground level, and your residence-only beach access is just steps away. The beachfront restaurant, 12 tennis courts, fitness center, on-site convenience and grocery stores, playground, and recreation rooms are all here to pamper and please you. This unit has been completely remodeled, from the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to the modern bathroom fixtures and equipment. Polished marble floors and custom window treatments complete this lovely home, which listed for $1,450,000 in July.

$670,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,325 sq. ft.

550 Ocean Dr., Apt. 7G, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is in a quiet boutique building across the beach. From the 7th floor, enjoy the aqua-blue ocean views from your private balcony. The hurricane-proof floor-to-ceiling windows fill this home with natural light. The unit has been remodeled with updated appliances and fixtures, giving it a crisp, fresh feel. The building allows support animals and cats. The amenities add a resort lifestyle to this beautiful slice of paradise you now call home, Listed at $750,000 in May.

Brickell

$1,025,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,370 sq. ft.

88 SW 7th St., apt. 1210, Miami, FL, 33130

At Brickell City Centre is this prestigious two-bedroom condo with two fully equipped bathrooms and a guest powder room. When you enter this luxurious residence, you are greeted by views of the Miami River and will be captivated by the high-end finishes and attention to detail. The open-concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining, including the kitchen with its custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. The 24-hour concierge provides convenience and security, and you will enjoy the ample amenities, which include a fitness center and pool. Listed at $1,050,000 in June.

$1,450,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,654 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5302, Miami, FL, 33131

Experience a sizeable two-bedroom corner unit with views of the turquoise bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the famous Miami skyline at Icon Brickell. Both bedrooms offer dramatic views, spacious walk-in closets, and ensuite bathrooms. Elegant marble floors decorate the entire 1,654 square feet of interior space. The exceptional amenities will delight you, with the Olympic-sized pool, juice bar, spa, and business center. The open layout kitchen is terrific for entertaining or preparing meals at home, with modern updated appliances and granite countertops. The location could not be better, with all the shops, restaurants, and lounges just steps from your front door. Listed at $1,790,000 in October.

$452,500

1 bed 1 bath 694 sq. ft.

1111 SW 1st Ave., Unit 3824N, Miami, FL, 33130

Enjoy the pinnacle of urban living in this one-bedroom, one-bathroom lower penthouse at Axis on Brickell North Tower. It features 694 interior square feet, with beautiful polished tile flooring. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, and European-style cabinetry. The terrace is 6 feet deep, adding a spacious outdoor area. The 9-foot high floor-to-ceiling windows offer a stunning view of the city skyline from the 38th floor. Tandem parking spaces for two vehicles are a great bonus with this lovely residence in downtown Brickell. Listed at $475,000 in July.

$830,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,140 sq. ft.

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1808, Miami, FL, 33131

This stunning waterfront condo boasts breathtaking views from its location in the heart of Brickell. The Mark building offers easy access to all the city has to offer. The apartment is exquisitely decorated and fully furnished, making it an excellent investment or a lovely holiday getaway residence. The kitchen features Bosch appliances, a washer/dryer, and custom cabinets. The wooden floors that flow through the entire apartment add a cozy warmth. The Mark is designed for enjoyment, with a bay front heated pool, tennis courts, sauna, and spa. Listed at $865,000 in July.

$615,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,128 sq. ft.

1250 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 1105, Miami, FL, 33130

Fully renovated with impeccable taste and style, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and den unit offers a split floor plan and a private balcony by the master bedroom. The Vue at Brickell provides resort-style amenities, valet parking, 24-hour security and concierge service, an infinity pool, spa, 24-hour gym, club room, and pool cabanas. It is within walking distance from coffee shops, a supermarket, and Brickell City Centre, world-class dining and entertainment venues. Listed at $595,000 in July.

$370,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,060 sq. ft.

999 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1508, Miami, FL, 33131

Welcome to sophisticated urban living in the center of vibrant Brickell, Miami. This two-bedroom and two-bathroom unit on the 15th floor features a glorious city skyline view and two sparkling pools. The movie theater and club carry on the resort lifestyle, as do the valet, laundry, and concierge services. This unit offers many entertainment and shopping options since it is in the center of Brickell. Listed at $405,000 in July.

$485,000

1 bed 1 bath 791 sq. ft.

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1609, Miami, FL, 33129

Wake up to ocean views and sit on the extended balcony as the sun sets and enjoy the evening breeze. At the Skyline building, indulge yourself in ultimate luxury with the state-of-the-art amenities. The lobby includes 24-hour valet service and a receptionist. Further amenities provide exercise, entertainment, and convenience, with a cafe, private marina, spa, sauna, gym, tennis court, jacuzzi, pool with a BBQ area, meeting rooms, and an on-site sundries store. Listed at $497,000 in July.

$650,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,096 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 3007, Miami, FL, 33130

This spacious split-plan two-bedroom and two-bathroom residence is right across the street from the shops of Mary Brickell Center and only blocks away from Brickell City Centre. The unit is in the highly sought-after 07-line in the building, featuring a modern kitchen with upgraded appliances and new flooring. Enjoy the one-acre amenities deck, with an infinity edge pool, BBQ area, gym, business center, party room, and children’s play areas. Units can be rented for 30 days or 12 times a year, so it is a super investment property. Listed at $645,000 in July.

$530,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,145 sq. ft.

2501 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1001, Mami, FL, 33129

This unit has your dream kitchen if you enjoy entertaining and serving beautiful meals. Top-of-the-line stainless steel double-sized refrigerator, dual ovens, and sparkling granite countertops will be perfect for getting ready for your guests. The spacious 1,145 square feet allow you to stretch out and enjoy your tropical urban paradise. The unit is conveniently near the airport, main highways, Miami Beach, and lovely parks. There are pleasing water and city views, and the amenities in this building include a 24-hour manned front desk. Listed at $575,000 in August.

$435,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 795 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st St., apt 1708, Miami, FL, 33130

Neo Vertika is your new residence in this one-bedroom urban dwelling. The floating staircase takes you up to your bedroom and second-floor balcony with views of the Miami River and bay. It is directly across from Brickell City Centre and the Financial District, meaning you will have many shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and entertainment venues just outside your home. The amenities include a mini library, cigar bar, lounge, spa with steam room and sauna, and even a park for your dog. Listed at $425,000 in July.

$501,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 1,056 sq. ft.

1901 Brickell Ave., Apt. B2010, Miami, FL, 33129

Rich chocolate-tinted wooden floors stretch from a spacious living area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows to the master suite. The views down to the pool and private marina let you know you have arrived with style. The amenities include multiple tennis courts, pools, and a world-class gym, and 24-hour security and concierge service. Listed at $495,000 in June.

$1,060,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,265 sq. ft.

68 SE 6th St., Apt. 2312, Miami, FL, 33131

Beautifully appointed with northwestern exposure, this luminous two-bedroom corner unit perches high above Brickell and has dazzling sunset views. Dine al-fresco on your wrap-around balcony as boats cruise the Miami River. Finishes include Italian cabinetry, Bosch appliances, electric window treatments, and marble floors. This apartment is the perfect pied-a-terre. Reach at Brickell City Centre is one of the benchmark buildings in the neighborhood, offering a supreme location and luxury amenities. Listed at $1,125,000 in March.

