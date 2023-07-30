Did you know that you can remodel your home without losing your identity and style?

Homes are personal. In fact, they’re a reflection of who we are, our culture and lifestyle telling a unique story within the spaces we live in.

Home personalization is the process of making our homes reflect these personal aspects through things like decorating and design. Homes can be made personal by incorporating our favorite colors, styles, shapes and finishes into the decor in different rooms.

In design, balance is key!

I always call it the Ying Yang of Fundamentals of Design.

However, it may not be as easy as it sounds; It takes a little study and planning of where we are, what we want to accomplish yet want to create a crisp and modern atmosphere according to the needs and lifestyle.

When remodeling your home, make sure it has intention and purpose, creating a functional, aesthetically clean atmosphere that is in continuous communication within the elements involved.

Begin by visualizing the mood you want to express. For example, in a living room, it is always useful to determine your color palette with an area rug that you absolutely love, or a piece of artwork. Then, use the medium or neutral colors for furniture, darker colors for coffee or accent tables, lighter colors for walls & ceilings.

Choose a rich and powerful color that stands out from your area rug or the art piece and use it for accents or accessories.

Keep in mind that less is more, so don’t overwhelm your space by using too much of that rich color; rather play with different textures in the same neutral colors and keep that power color just to accent the space and to give it your personal character.

A good idea for doing so can be a couple of accent pillows, candles, flowers and even book covers over a coffee table. Be creative!

Don’t be afraid to create a space that harmoniously mixes styles, adding highlights of the past to compliment your lifestyle with contemporary living – e.g., bring an antique piece to a contemporary-modern space.

Your sanctuary is that amazing living space you call HOME!

Born in Lima, Peru, Lorena Aboado is a local interior designer. She has a degree in Interior Decorating and Design, and is the owner of Lorena Interiors. For more information, visit lorenainteriors.com.