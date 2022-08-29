Paula Sanchez is a real estate broker with Unique International Properties, a company she started after working in TV journalism, a media agency and a bank where she focused on real estate.

The mother of four –Jose (23) Benjamin (21) Dominga (19) and Olivia (15) – loves to play sports daily and spend time with her friends, talking about "the good things” in her life.

Sanchez specializes in international buyers, with a special emphasis on Chile. Sanchez sat with Islander News recently to provide her perspective on the market’s current challenges and what may come next for Key Biscayne and Miami.

How do you define your company?

Sanchez: Unique International Properties is a boutique real estate company focused on various services – from relocation of companies and families, property purchase and sale operations, remodeling, decoration, and property management. Many people, especially from abroad, who want to make an investment, contact us and we put together the business models, look for the property, rent it and manage it.

We have defined sectors that we focus on, which are Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, and Weston.

You specialize in Chile?

Because it is my country of origin, it is the strength of my client portfolio. I have many Chilean clients who call, especially recently with the changes in the country. But we also have many Colombian, Mexican and other clients.

How do you see the market in Key Biscayne and in Miami in general?

There are 139 properties listed for sale in Key Biscayne. Very little inventory. You are noticing a certain paralysis. It has slowed down. There is also a change in rentals, and prices tend to normalize after they have very large increases. I think it's good that the market stabilizes a bit. But in Key Biscayne and other parts, there is a noticeable drop in activity.

In Miami, in the housing sector, 30 percent is bought in cash and the rest with financing. The rise in interest rates makes it more difficult to finance, so the market shrinks. With apartments, almost 50 percent is purchased in cash, which is why for apartments there is strong activity that could continue. But there is no inventory.

With rates rising and recession looming, are you worried about the conditions ahead for the market?

The signs are worrying, but I don't think there will be a crash. Miami, unlike the rest of the United States, is a little different. The American buyer is always interested in this region, and Miami is always a place for (foreigners) to invest, especially with the crises in Latin America. It is good that there is a bit of a break in activity, because it was crazy. I sold an apartment for $300,000 above the listing price. (Some) price increases were not healthy for the market. I think it's good that things are stabilizing and prices are settling.

It seems to me that today people are watching and waiting to see what to do. Some are waiting to see if prices drop further; others want to see what happens with rates. Without a doubt, we are in a moment of uncertainty, despite the fact that there are always people who are buying. The demand today is from foreign investors.