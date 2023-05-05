Real estate sales continue at a brisk pace, especially smaller units in Brickell

Real estate sales remain strong in both Key Biscayne and Brickell for the week of April 20-27, with many properties selling quickly and close to asking price. Some smaller units in choice Brickell locations came on the market and were met with swift interest and sales.

Read on for more details.

Key Biscayne

$1,100,000

2 bed 2 bathroom 1,409 sq ft

1111 Crandon Blvd, Apt. B1105 Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Direct ocean front view in this split floor plan with open living spaces created by sliding doors with-in. Listed at $1,345,000 in November.

$2,100,000

2 bed 2.5 bathroom 2,510 sq. ft.

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 402, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

At Ocean Tower ll at the Ocean Club, this two bedroom-two bathroom unit comes with all of the club amenities. Listed at $2,600,000 in November.

$4,200,000

3 bed 4.5 bathroom 3,084 sq. ft.

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 706, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Beautiful three-bedroom and four and a half bathrooms property in Ocean Tower ll is fully remodeled, with ocean views and all club amenities. Listed at $4,700,000 in September.

Brickell

$765,000

2 bed 2 bathroom 926 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 2201, Miami, FL 33130

Corner unit with split floor plan. 2 bed 2 bathroom and den, with $70K upgrades, designer kitchen and wood floors. Listed at $799,999 in January.

$390,000

1 bed 1.5 bathroom 860 sq. ft.

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1212, Miami, FL 33130

In the heart of Brickell, this bright, airy 1 bed 1.5 bathroom apartment has an extra large master bedroom and views of the city skyline. Listed at $405,000 in March.

$610,000

1 bed 2 bathroom 851 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 3804, Miami, FL 33130

High-level views from this open floor plan 1 bed/2 bathroom with a den, in a trendy neighborhood. Listed at $635,000 in October.

$455,000

1 bed 1.5 bathroom 1,058 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 512, Miami, FL 33131

Chic bi-level loft in heart of Brickell, kitchen and living room on entry level. Listed at $489,000 in May.

$415,000

1 bed 1 bathroom 774 sq. ft.

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 700, Miami, FL 33131

At The Plaza in Miami this unit has an airy living room perfect for entertaining, 1 bed 1 bathroom, with kitchen featuring top of the line appliances. Listed at $425,000 in March.

$445,000

1 bed 1.5 bathroom 1,000 sq. ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 218, Miami, FL 33131

Loft unit with marble floors and granite countertops Close to shops and restaurants. Listed at $445,000 in May.

$3,200,000

2 bed 2.5 bathroom 1,964 sq. ft.

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 65B, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedroom, 2 bathroom, with all Four Seasons amenities: 3 pools, jacuzzi, Equinox gym, restaurants and room service, and parking space. Listed at $3,449,000 in June.

$690,000

3 bed 2.5 bathroom 1,273 sq. ft.

1010 SW 2nd Ave., Apt. 1603, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit with 3 bedrooms and floor to ceiling impact windows, and 2 parking spaces. Listed at $715,000 in January.

$420,000

1 bed 2 bathroom 1,000 sq. ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 614, Miami, FL 33131

Two-story loft unit with 1 bedroom and den, two full bathrooms and high ceilings throughout. Listed at $420,000 in March.

$450,000

1 bathroom 1 bed 945 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st St., Apt. 1113, Miami, FL 33130

Largest 1/1 floor plan at the Nine at Mary Brickell Village, with open kitchen and living area. Listed at $475,000 in September.

$490,000

1 bed 1 bathroom 828 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 2015, Miami, FL 33130

In the Village, with sunset views from a large balcony, 1 bed and 1 bathroom with European kitchen. Listed at $520,000 in June.

$420,000

1 bed 1 bathroom 705 sq. ft.

79 SW 12th St., Unit 3011S, Miami, FL 33130

Axis at Brickell one bedroom, one bathroom, features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Listed at $460,000 in December.

$690,000

1 bed 2 bathroom 866 sq. ft.

801 S Miami Ave., Apt. 4407, Miami, FL 33130

On the 44th floor with a private elevator, this 1 bedroom-2 bathroom property has a modern kitchen fully equipped with the latest technology in appliances. Listed at $725,000 in March.

$776,000

2 bed 2 bathroom 1,760 sq. ft.

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 412, Miami, FL 33129

Located in a well maintained building, this two bedroom-two bathroom unit has a wrap around balcony with great water views. Listed at $824,000 in September.

$350,000

Studio, 1 bathroom 638 sq ft

690 SW 1st Court, Apt. 2525, Miami, FL 33130

Modern unit in Neo Vertika on the 25th floor with the largest balcony in the building. Listed at $368,000 in February.

$400,000

1 bed 1.5 bathroom 899 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St,. Apt. 2207, Miami, FL 33130

One bedroom plus den with views of the river and downtown Miami. Porcelain flooring throughout. Listed at $425,000 in December.

