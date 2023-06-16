Real estate sales hit a summer simmer in Key Biscayne and Brickell for June 6-12

It was not the most active week in real estate sales on Key Biscayne and Brickell, but the quality and style of the properties were outstanding. The locations and buildings offered South Florida water and city views. Continue reading to see the unique style of each residence sold last week.

Key Biscayne

$1,915,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D1208, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

A sumptuous corner penthouse with southern exposure is brimming with sunlight. From the sparkling white marble floors to the wall-to-wall windows, this elegant residence has elevated views of the turquoise ocean and the tropical foliage of Key Biscayne’s National Park. No detail was overlooked during the renovation, his and hers walk-in closets with custom cabinetry, a spa bathtub plus a shower adorn the spacious master suite. All in a building that offers resort-style living and the convenience of a 2-car garage. Listed at $1,999,000 in April.

Brickell

$2,200,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 2,180 sq. ft.

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1603, Miami, FL, 33129

There are amazing views from this 16th-floor condominium. All rooms in this luxurious unit have views of the natural beauty of South Florida’s waterways. The two bedrooms each boast a fully equipped bathroom, plus a guest powder room in the living area. The spacious 2,180 square feet give this residence a wide-open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The unit is in a White Glove Building with superb amenities. Listed at $2,400,000 in January.

$785,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,168 sq. ft.

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2915, Miami, FL, 33131

Step into the most beautiful unit at Icon Brickell. This corner unit has endless water views, wrap-around windows, and an extended balcony. The European kitchen is loaded with style, from the golden marble countertops to the Bosch Sub-Zero appliances. In the lobby of this spectacular building designed by Philip Stark is a graceful Murano chandelier and it also has the most beautiful spa in Brickell. Listed at $840,000 in February.

$325,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,060 sq. ft.

999 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 408, Miami, FL, 33131

This Four Ambassadors Condominium unit is perfect for an investor-owner. Mary Brickell Village is steps away, offering gourmet restaurants and rows of chic shops. The golden tones of large floor tiles give the apartment warmth and elegance. Listed at $359,000 in January.

$670,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,274 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 1605, Miami, FL, 33130

In this luxury building, you will be pampered by its amenities, from the valet parking to the Publix conveniently located on the first floor. The upgraded apartment has custom closets, shelving, and cabinetry. City views from every window complement the unit’s lean line. Listed at $679,000 in April.

$559,900

Studio 1 bath 495 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3905, Miami, FL, 33131

A great income generator, this building allows daily rentals and Airbnb. This well-designed, fully furnished unit uses every inch of space with style and clever designs. The custom cabinetry, unique wall coverings, and built-in bed make this cozy studio apartment a great home away from home. Listed at $550,000 in March.

$830,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,513 sq.ft.

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 3621, Miami, FL, 33131

This stunning corner unit in Brickell on the River has lovely water views. This is one of the only eight units in the building with three balconies. The storm doors on these balconies fill the apartment with natural light. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and marble floors. There are five floors of amenities in this luxury building. Listed at $849,000 in April.

$802,450

2 bed 2 bath 1,460 sq.ft.

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1111, Miami, FL, 33129

This gorgeous turn-key split floor plan corner unit is in the Brickell Bay Club and features panoramic views from the 300 sq. ft. wrap-around balcony. The property is tastefully remodeled with modern ceiling lights, top-of-the-line appliances, quartz countertops, two walk-in California closets, and motorized shades on the impact windows. It features a foyer entry and an open concept, giving the unit an airy ambiance. Listed at $799,900 in April.

$550,000

1 bed 1 bath 729 sq. ft.

1395 E. Brickell Ave., Apt. 2711, Miami, FL, 33131

With no rental restrictions, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is just right for an owner/renter. The building is loaded with great amenities and remarkable architectural details. Building includes an 11-story atrium lobby, fitness and spa facilities, a ballroom, and a restaurant with a 5-star Michelin-rated chef. The sizable balcony has water views and the city lights can be seen in the evenings. Listed at $574,900 in March.

$765,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 994 sq. ft.

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 2407, Miami, FL, 33130

Enjoy Rise at Brickell City Center in the heart of Brickell in this large one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom unit. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors face East and the sparkling city skyline, offering sea and river views. The 24/7 concierge and valet service are just the tip of the iceberg regarding amenities in this charming building. Listed at $779,000 in March.

$430,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 987 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 714, Miami, FL, 33131

This unit is full of personality created by the intelligent use of space in this lofted apartment. The custom tile flooring adds just the right touch of color to make this apartment sparkle. This unit is a real delight close to all the entertainment and fine dining of Brickell. Listed at $450,000 in April.

