Real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for August 7 - 14

Water water everywhere, and the views are splendid. Whether the residence is on Key Biscayne or Brickell, each home is a fabulous example of South Florida living at its best. There are beaches, bays, canals, and rivers, all filled with abundant marine life steps away from each unit. Many apartments sold this week for more than the asking price, indicating that real estate in the area is still a sound investment. Read on to see the details of the sales this week.

Key Biscayne

$2,325,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,497 sq. ft.

723 Crandon Blvd., Ph6, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Right on the ocean, you will enjoy the views of the constantly changing aqua blue and green hues of the sea and a sparkling pool amid beautiful green landscaping. This spacious 2,497 square-foot penthouse has an unusual floor plan with clever angles in the living spaces and three bedrooms. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in all the sunshine, making each room fresh and bright. Cool cream-colored marble accentuates the walls in three bathrooms, and the modem equipment gives them a spa atmosphere. The kitchen has rich dark gray flooring and top of line appliances, and space for a breakfast nook. The balcony has ample square footage for a dining table, seating area, and even a hammock for total relaxation. Listed at $2,500,000 in April.

$825,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,450 sq. ft.

55 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 3023, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

In Ocean Village’s lush tropical gardens are this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment. Your new slice of paradise has access to the beach, and your balcony overlooks the sparkling pool and expansive patio. You are now in one of the best communities in Key Biscayne. The split bedroom plan offers space and privacy, and the primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, and both offer newly renovated bathrooms. The large kitchen has lovely dark chocolate cabinets setting off the stainless steel appliances and a convenient island. Open the balcony doors and sit back and enjoy the evening breezes and the tropical wonderland of palm trees and flowering hedges. Listed at $830,000 in June.

$1,950,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. D601, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

You will enjoy panoramic views of Bill Baggs State Park and Pine Canal from every room in your corner unit home. The property offers unparalleled privacy, and it has been impeccably renovated. This super spacious 1,782 square-foot unit offers light gold native stone floors throughout the entire residence. The open kitchen has custom mahogany-colored cabinetry and features a clever breakfast bar, which becomes the perfect buffet space at your next gathering.

The large windows all have custom blinds, and both bedrooms are roomy enough for two queen beds or a king-sized bed plus a sitting area. The world-class amenities round off this modern Shangri la, providing the dream island lifestyle. Listed at $2,100,000 in June.

Brickell

$600,000

1 bed 1 bath 830 sq. ft.

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 2702, Miami, FL, 33131

Excellent return potential awaits you in this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit. The location is in a highly demanded area and offers a breathtaking city view. It is fully equipped and turnkey-ready for you as a vacation getaway or the perfect investment opportunity. Rental demand in this strategic location is intense, and the potential rent is extremely attractive. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless appliances, and there is a laundry area. The building has a spa, restaurant, playroom, and so much more. Listed at $595,000 in May.

$1,005,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,460 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 608, Miami, FL, 33131

Experience the exceptional lifestyle nestled in the iconic Jade Brickell condominiums. The location alone is extraordinary, right on the water's edge. The outdoor pool and recreation deck will draw you outside to enjoy the tropical weather and views. Indoors you will be treated to opulence and comfort in this spacious 1,460 square feet of living space. The views of Biscayne Bay, Key Biscayne, and the Miami skyline are a treat, giving each room a wonderful picturesque addition. In the kitchen, you will be pleased to create gourmet meals with high-end appliances and a built-in wine cooler. Jade provides privacy and security with a biometric entrance, 24-hour valet service, and a concierge desk. The infinity pool, gym, bike storage, and racquetball court are just the tip of the iceberg with a myriad of amenities. Listed at $1,079,000 in July.

$540,000

1 bed 1 bath 774 sq. ft.

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3301, Miami, FL, 33131

This one-bedroom apartment offers a remarkable combination of modern upgrades and stylish features. The recent kitchen additions include a new refrigerator, faucets, and trash compactor. The interior boasts cool tan wooden floors which extend seamlessly out onto the spacious balcony. Indirect lighting illuminates the apartment, creating warm welcoming tones in the living and dining rooms. The glass door in the bathroom adds an elegant touch, and the blackout shades in every room give you the ultimate control of the sunshine. California closets and a safe offer ample space and security to this lovely residence. Listed at $550,000 in June.

$1,700,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,778 sq. ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4805, Miami, FL, 33131

This magnificent lower penthouse unit at 1010 Brickell has wood-like porcelain flooring making every step cool. The three bedrooms and three fully equipped bathrooms are perfect for a large family or great for entertaining friends. The European-inspired custom wardrobe, glass enclosed shower with a rain shower head will make you feel like you are in a villa in Italy. The fully staffed spa with a coed Turkish hammam and club-style amenities will delight you, and the private yoga and Peloton spinning bikes will save you a trip to the gym. Outdoors the pool and BBQ area are just waiting for you to stretch out and relax. Listed at $1,800,000 in July.

$550,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 930 sq. ft.

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2403, Miami, FL, 33129

Experience the epitome of waterfront living and embrace the sophistication and tranquility of this upscale south Brickell residence. Wake up to the breathtaking sunrise views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline. This spacious, bright one-bedroom unit has one full bath and a convenient powder room. The private balcony adds a dramatic space for entertaining and relaxation. The open kitchen has modern appliances and a useful flow plan. The heated lap pool and fitness center offer a healthy lifestyle with a steam room and sauna. Covered, assigned parking is a nice addition (with valet parking also available). Listed at $550,000 in March.

$1,145,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,500 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3204, Miami, FL, 33131

The movie room, spa, pool, massage room, and virtual golf are just a few of the entertaining and healthy amenities offered in this building located in the heart of Brickell City Centre. The two large bedrooms in this split-floor plan provide space and privacy for you and your guests. With a choice of Cipriani & Cantina La Veinte restaurants in the building, you may be tempted not to go out to the other venues just steps away from your home. This unit comes fully furnished, so it is an easy way to live, vacation, or make a good investment. Listed at $1,180,000 in July.

$730,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,460 sq. ft.

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1616, Miami, FL, 33129

This chic corner unit offers amazing views of Key Biscayne across the bay at sunrise and Brickell as the sunsets. All of this and so much more can be enjoyed from the wrap-around balcony, which opens into your spacious 1,460-square-foot apartment. The two large bedrooms each have fully equipped bathrooms with creamy marble details. The heated lap pool and 5 tennis courts will draw you outdoors to enjoy your slice of Florida. The 24-hour security/concierge and valet service add luxury to your lifestyle, and the Brickell Financial District is just outside your front door. Listed at $745,000.

$640,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,108 sq. ft.

79 SW 12th St., Unit 3007S, Miami, FL, 33130

High above Brickell, the city views are just wonderful, and there's even a bit of a water view from your new urban nest. The wrap-around balcony has East and North views, bringing in lots of natural light and keeping the apartment nice and bright. The kitchen has stainless appliances making upkeep easy, and the custom cabinetry adds an extra touch of class to the whole unit, as the floor plan flows from the living space past the kitchen. The master suite has a walk-in closet, a jacuzzi bathtub and modern fixtures. Mary Brickell Village is steps away with all of the world-class restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Listed at $665,000 in June.

$770,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,188 sq. ft.

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4E, Miami, FL, 33129

This unit has been tastefully renovated, and it is in one of the most desirable waterfront condos in Brickell Avenue. The wide open floor plan and wall-to-wall windows offer sweeping views of the bay and tropical greenery of Miami. Modern wooden floors, built-in cabinets, and lots of closet space add style and convenience to your new home. The kids will enjoy the indoor and outdoor play spaces, and you will be delighted with the heated pool, gym, coffee shop, and BBQ area all on the grounds. Next to the Rickenbacker Causeway, the South Florida beaches are just minutes away. Listed at $784,900 in April.

$810,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,402 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 2008, Miami, FL, 33131

This is the ultimate Brickell loft, with 2 bedrooms and 2 fully equipped bathrooms. This unit boasts one of the largest terraces unique to this building due to its architecture. The second terrace on the upper level makes the sleeping spaces remarkable in design, adding so much to the generous size. The location is central to everything Brickell has to offer, with Brickell City Centre, Mary Brickell Village, and the Metro station just steps away. The resort-style amenities include 2 pools, a 2 level gym, hot tubs, lockers, BBQs, and a riverfront business area. Listed at $895,000 in May.

$740,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 961 sq. ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 3509, Miami, FL, 33130

This unit has the perfect blending of space, convenience, and style. The 2 bedrooms have marvelous views from the extended balcony, as well as the living area, which enjoys the open-air look. Bosch stainless steel appliances complement the kitchen in this SLS Brickell building. Hotel-style amenities, including restaurants, a spa with a sauna, a fitness center, and many more right in the building. Enjoy the convenience of downtown living in the heart of Brickell. Listed at $729,000 in June.

$570,000

1 bed 1 bath 748 sq. ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 4207, Miami, FL, 33131

The Bond is the building where you will find this charming lower penthouse. Every window offers a view of South Florida at its best. Sunrise and sunsets over turquoise waters and lush tropical foliage fill every window, each with custom automatic blinds. The European-inspired kitchen is loaded with top-class appliances and marble countertops. The sparkling floors and freshly painted walls are bright and fresh, giving the unit a crisp new atmosphere. The building provides world-class fitness and safety with a fitness center and 24-hour valet and concierge services. And Brickell is right outside your front door, with all of its entertainment, shopping, and gourmet dining venues. Listed at $649,900 in July.

$765,000

2 bed 2 bath 984 sq. ft.

200 SE 15th Rd., Apt. 16C, Miami, FL, 33129

Dock your yacht at Brickell Harbour Direct and step into your new South Florida home. This elegant 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit have everything you have ever imagined in a tropical dream, with a swimming pool, spa, and gym, Every room looks out at blue-green water scenes from Biscayne Bay to Fisher Island. In the most desirable line of building line C, the custom-designed kitchen woodwork and modern appliances are a real treat for anyone who enjoys cooking sumptuous meals. Being on the water, you are met daily with a spectacular sunrise right outside your windows. The terrace brings all of this nature into your home, filling it with light and natural beauty. The building also offers a healthy lifestyle with a fitness center a steam room, and Jacuzzi, and the marina keeps your boat steps away, inviting you to sail away and explore your new marine neighborhood. Listed at $795,000 in March.

