Real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for July 25 - 31

Summer temperatures are still hot, and so are property values. Key Biscayne saw two extraordinary properties sold this week, and in Brickell the sale of studio apartments and larger condominiums were brisk. Being surrounded by water, these South Florida residences feature outstanding views of the ocean, Biscayne Bay, and rivers, all in locations unmatched in the state: Key Biscayne, with its charming Village and beautifully preserved parks, and Brickell, with its vibrant city lifestyle and chic neighborhoods. Read on to learn more about these lovely residences.

Key Biscayne

$4,500,000

4 bed 5.5 Bath 5,167 sq. ft. 8,100 sq. ft. lot

255 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This sumptuous two-story mansion is situated on an oversized corner lot surrounded by a lush tropical landscape. The architecture includes an atrium effect in the main living area, which brings in beautiful natural light on both floors. The master suite includes space for a sitting area. The attached bathroom has a double vanity and custom shower, and the huge walk-in closet is built out. The kitchen includes a cozy breakfast nook. There is a formal dining room as well. There are four bedrooms upstairs and three fully-equipped bathrooms. On the entry floor is a maid’s room with a full bath. Outdoors behind this spectacular home is a large pool perfect for swimming laps or just entertaining friends and family. Listed at $4,900,000 in February.

$1,625,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,875 sq. ft.

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 100, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Directly on the ocean, Key Biscayne Casa Del Mar offers enchanting views of the sea with spectacular sunrises and the West facing rooms have sunsets over the Intracoastal waterway. The semi-private elevator opens to a foyer with only one neighbor. Cool cream-colored marble flooring flows throughout this spacious unit. The primary suite has an extra large walk-in closet and a beautifully equipped modern bathroom. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook for a quiet cup of coffee or quick snake, and there is also a large dining area by the balcony with fabulous ocean views. The building offers many recreational facilities, including basketball and tennis courts and private beach access. Listed at $1,699,000 in February.

Brickell

$1,085,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,244 sq. ft.

68 SE St., Apt. 2107, Miami, FL 33131

In Brickell’s financial district at Brickell City Centre, this stunning 21st-floor residence boasts breathtaking east views. The slate floors, finished closets, and electric blinds are just a few of the special features of this elegant home high above the city. The state-of-the-art appliances and lovely finishes in the kitchen add a touch of luxury to daily life. The master bedroom has a generously spaced fully equipped bathroom, and there is a second bathroom in the living area. The amenities are exceptional from the serene gardens to the outdoor BBQ area and fitness centers, both indoors and outside. This is the ultimate urban oasis for those who wish for city living without sacrificing tranquility and leisure. Listed at $1,085,000 in June.

$1,175,000

2 bed 3 bath 1,442

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit LPH06, Miami, FL, 33131

This amazing lower penthouse has all the bells and whistles to delight the most discriminating homeowner. With two bedrooms and two fully equipped upgraded bathrooms, this unit has ample space with a generous 1,442 square feet. The balcony provides an additional 326 square feet of outdoor living area, with views of the Mimi skyline. The building provides features that round off this exquisite residence with a rooftop outdoor pool and bar, and also an indoor pool on the 11th floor in temperature-controlled comfort or for inclement weather This 2018 Building is one of the most desirable buildings in Brickell. Listed at $1,250,000 in June.

$530,000

1 bed 1 bath 923 sq. ft.

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 2703, Miami, FL, 33130

The open floor plan of this cozy one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment creates an inviting atmosphere. There is also a den that provides ample space for a home office or even a guest room. Millecento offers an array of amenities to enhance one’s lifestyle including a fitness center, swimming pool, a communal lounge, and 24/7 security. The world-class dining and shopping experiences of Brickell are at your doorstep in this charming residence. Listed at $540,000 in May.

$400,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 612 sq. ft.

200 SE 15th Rd., Apt. 10H, Miami, FL, 33129

Unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay are found in this spotless one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom condo. The building has been updated and provides 24/7 doorman security and assigned parking for the owner. Ceramic tile flooring, plenty of storage space, and walk-in closets are just a few of the details which make this an ideal dwelling. The building is right on the bay, offering remarkable sparkling water views, which can be enjoyed from the private balcony off of the living room. There is an on-site sushi restaurant, and just a few blocks away are Publix and Brickell’s many fine restaurants and entertainment venues. Listed at $525,000 in May.

$482,000

1 bed 1 bath 819 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 2209, Miami, FL, 33130

In the heart of Brickell, this bright unit features light wood-toned floors and high ceilings. The large layout features a built-in desk and shelving, an oversized bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and a full-sized in-unit washer and dryer. The building boasts an enormous pool deck, Publix, and an LA fitness center in the same building. And all of this luxury is minutes from Wynwood Design District, South Beach, and Miami International Airport. Listed at $499,000 in July.

$662,500

2 bed 2 bath 1,289 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 316, Miami, FL, 33131

In the much coveted Financial District of Brickell with its shopping malls and many restaurants, is this two-bedroom and two-bathroom loft. The wooden flooring and geometric wall art add warmth and color, and the floor-to-ceiling windows spanning both floors bring in loads of Florida sunshine. The building offers 24-hour security, valet service, a business center, a pool, a fitness center, a spa, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 10 minutes from the airport, the world is right outside your door. Listed at $700,000 in June.

$422,500

Studio 1 bath 530 sq. ft.

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt 3906, Miami, FL, 33130

Enjoy stunning sunsets from your Zen-inspired balcony in this newly constructed unit. The studio has been converted to a one-bedroom apartment at Millecento. The new separation wall between the bedroom and living area creates perfect privacy. The Italian kitchen features an integrated refrigerator and dishwasher which blend with the custom cabinetry. Window treatments and recessed lighting throughout the unit give the residence a special style, matching the urban chic of the building and location. Listed at $444,000 in June.

$846,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,612 sq. ft.

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4713, Miami, FL, 33131

At Icon Brickell Tower 1 is this two-bedroom and two-bathroom high-rise residence. The ‘13’ line unit has a large terrace with views of the Miami Bay and river along with the sparkling Miami skyline. The 1,612 square feet unit can be an elegant home or convenient rental, with 6-month leases and pet-friendly rules. Water, hot water, basic cable, internet, fitness classes, and trash removal are all included with the unit. Easy access to I-95 takes you in minutes to Edgewater, Coral Gables, Miami Beach, and Coconut Grove. Listed at $879,000 in March.

$675,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,316 sq. ft.

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2102, Miami, FL, 33129

Enjoy the quintessential Brickell lifestyle with unobstructed views of the bay and city in this spacious 1,316-square-foot apartment. The extra-long balcony spans the entire length of the unit providing spectacular views. The unit has a split floor plan with two bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and there is also an extra guest powder room. Imperial Brickell is a boutique luxury building designed by Architectonica and is located in the South part of Brickell where it is quieter and less crowded. Amenities include a guard gate, concierge and valet services, a gym, a tennis court, a mini-mart, and a beautiful bayfront pool with a BBQ area. Listed at $675,000 in June.

$530,000

1 bed 2 bath 1,060 sq. ft.

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3411, Miami, FL, 33130

This unit has the largest floor plan in the Infinity Building, with a spacious bedroom and two bathrooms. The soaring ceilings with full-length windows offer wonderful city and water views. Upgraded flooring and cherry wood on the floating staircase adds a chic vibe to this contemporary city dwelling. It is a perfect holiday unit or investment opportunity right in the center of Brickell’s world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment offerings. Listed at $550,000 in May.

$455,000

1 bed 1 bath 738 sq. ft.

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2208, Miami, FL, 33131

This impeccable unit is a rare gem in the luxury skyscraper of 500 Brickell East Towers, right in downtown Brickell. The updated wood and porcelain floors, European kitchen with stainless appliances, and quartz countertops are just a few of the classy details in this modern residence. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom with a separate shower and jacuzzi. The in-unit washer and dryer add convenience to this comfortable home. Luxury amenities and services include valet parking and package delivery, restaurant reservations, and a stunning rooftop infinity edge pool. Just steps away from the Miami Metro mover all that Miami and Brickell have to offer are just steps from your front door. Listed at $470,000 in June.

$445,000

1 bed 1 bath 620 sq. ft.

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2221, Miami, FL, 33130

The views of the city and bay from this one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit are unobstructed, bringing in all of the styles of South Florida. The wrap-around terrace adds 200 square feet of living space to this modern apartment. It is fully furnished and has an Italian kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The location is prime real estate in Brickell, placing it near world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment. Listed at $55,000 in June.

$535,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,023

1010 SW 2nd Ave., Unit 808, Miami, FL, 33130

Wood-toned tile floors throughout this very spacious 1,023-square-foot unit give it a warm, homey feeling. The large windows have custom blinds and are storm safe. The two-and-a-half bathrooms have all been remodeled with updated equipment and fixtures. The building boasts a rooftop gym with spectacular views of Brickell City Centre and the Miami skyline. The 24-hour security and concierge service add safety and convenience to this charming residence. Listed at $550,000 in September.

$415,000

1 bed 1 bath 775 sq. feet

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 3309, Miami, FL, 33131

In a highly sought-after building, this unit has been completely remodeled with porcelain floors, ceiling moldings, updated bathroom fixtures, and fresh paint. Brickell City Centre is right across the street, with its fine dining restaurants, trendy bistros, and nightlife. The floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light and views of the city and bay. Listed at $465,000 in May.

