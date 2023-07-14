Real Estate Sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for July 4 - 10

Area real estate sales were as hot as the 4th of July fireworks this week. The sale of luxury properties remains strong in South Florida, and during this week several units sold barely below asking prices and several above. Key Biscayne saw more than the typical number of condos sold in a week, and Brickell saw extremely brisk sales as well. Continue reading to find the details of the treasures which were bought this week.

Key Biscayne

$1,375,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,619 sq. ft.

200 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 709, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Flooded with natural light this sparkling unit sprawls over two corners, from North East to South West, giving it a direct ocean and bay views. As you sit on the terrace enjoy sunrise with your morning coffee and sunsets with a cool drink. There are two bedrooms each with an en suite fully equipped bathroom. Via Lactea countertops and custom cabinets grace the flow through the kitchen. The Porcelanosa tiles throughout the apartment, including the balcony and bathrooms have the look of weathered driftwood, perfectly suited to the beach lifestyle on the key. Listed at $1,470,000 in January.

$520,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 972 sq. ft.

55 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 2027, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Ocean Village houses this remodeled unit which is full of special features and touches that make it absolutely charming. The one-bedroom master suite is large and roomy enough for a California king bed. There is a second half bathroom and in unit washer and dryer. The apartment is all on one floor with a clever floor plan giving it an open feel. Two pools and mature foliage create a green paradise as you drive up to this beautiful residence. Listed at $525,000 in May.

$1,100,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,715 sq. ft.

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 412, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This penthouse is designed for comfort and with a classic clean look. Beautiful cool gray marble covers the walls and floors in both bathrooms, each with upscale features and hardware like your favorite spa. The huge walk-in closet in the master suite will delight you with the space and clever cabinetry. There is even room for your at-home office or a guest bedroom. The beachside pool and bar are the icing on the cake of your slice of paradise. Listed at $1,130,000 in May.

$1,250,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,409 sq. ft.

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt B305, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

You can sit on your balcony and watch the waves caress the beach or stretch out in the expansive living room and watch the sunrise. At the Towers, this condo offers an elite lifestyle with an on-site restaurant, a gorgeous bar-b-que patio, and two heated pools. The unit features ceramic tiles, stainless steel appliances, and lovely sand-colored countertops. The deep wood tones of the flooring give this apartment a rich cozy atmosphere. The two assigned parking spaces are the bonus of this wonderful home. Listed at $1,250,000 in May.

$1,150,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,260 sq. ft.

199 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt 611, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

The colors and details of the design in this Commodore Club South condo will delight you. From the blues and aquas in the custom tilework of the two bathrooms to the clever built-in desk and huge walk-in closet you will be pampered and proud of your beachside home. The golden flooring and wide windows light up this residence filling it with views of Key Biscayne’s tropical foliage and spectacular modern architecture. Listed at $1,299,999 in April.

$837,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,450 sq. ft.

55 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt 4023, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Live the unique experience of Key Biscayne in this state-of-the-art 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom apartment. The garden views bring in all of the tropical lush foliage to this spacious 1,450 square-foot home. The extra high ceilings make the large living spaces even more airy and wide open. The unit has a large balcony and a super-sized kitchen space as well. The amenities include 2 pools, a jacuzzi, gym, a BBQ area, and a party room. Listed at $850,000 in May.

Brickell

$5,600,000

4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,357 sq. ft.

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 41E, Miami, FL, 33131

Enjoy living life in the ultimate opulence of the Four Seasons Brickell. This 4-bedroom and 3-and-a-half bathrooms residence soars 41 stories in the sky above Brickell. The 3,357 square feet of this open floor plan offers panoramic views of the ocean, city, and bay. The gourmet kitchen has marble countertops, SubZero and Mercury appliances, and a separate balcony overlooking the city. The fourth bedroom has been converted into an office, and the principal bedroom has a cozy sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, a boutique-style shoe display wall, and a spa-like dual bathroom. The Four Seasons provides 24-hour valet and concierge services, restaurants on site, 3 pools with cabanas, and a spa and Equinox gym. Listed at $590,000 in February.

$3,975,000

4 bedroom 4.5 bath 3,415 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3611, Miami, FL, 33131

Effortless style and elegance define this Jade residence. This south-style wraparound unit offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the glittering Miami skyline. The most desirable line in the Jade, this hugely spacious 3,415 square-foot residence spreads out from one large room to the next. With four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms privacy and space abound. No detail is overlooked, from the polished marble floors to the exquisite millwork in the kitchen and closets. The expansive primary bathroom which features a jacuzzi opens onto the terrace. The unit has a Whirlpool and Control Smart Home System and custom window treatments. Set in the center of energetic Brickell, this building offers 5-star amenities with a gym, playrooms, and multiple pools. It also offers the luxury of three parking spaces, one with electric car charging. Listed at $4,395,000 in March.

$760,000

1 bed 2 bath 1,210 sq. ft.

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 906, Miami, FL, 33129

Experience timeless elegance in this 1 bedroom and 2 bathroom luxury property developed by Ugo Colombo and famed architect Luis Revuelta. This residence overlooks the Miami River through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The 700-square-foot terrace offers sunset views of the city as it lights up each evening. The details in each living space are there for your comfort, from the flow-through upscale kitchen to the European luxury features in the powder room, including bidets and multiple shower heads. Platinum-colored marble throughout the home and the curved bank of windows open this unit up to the glorious Florida sunshine, filling the apartment with delicate warm tones. Listed at $799,00 in May.

$575,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,113 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 2314, Miami, FL, 33130

This ultra-chic urban nest is in the heart of Brickell with views of the Miami River and Brickell City Center. The lofted space glitters with metal and glass detailing throughout this tidy unit. The two bedrooms and two fully equipped bathrooms and a guest powder room gleam with modern equipment. There are floors with two balconies featuring both East and West exposures. Resort-style living is steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment, and the building offers amenities to keep the fun going. Tennis, basketball, and squash courts invite you out for a healthy lifestyle. Listed at $589,900 in June.

$500,000

1 bed 2 bath 951 sq. ft.

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 4811, Miami, FL, 33130

In Infinity at Brickell on the 48th floor perches this 2-story loft with unobstructed views of Miami and Biscayne Bay. Double high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows provide abundant natural light. Enjoy stunning views from two balconies one on each floor. Uniquely this apartment has a full bathroom on each floor and a modern galley kitchen with shiny stainless appliances and granite countertops. A washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor along with a large walk-in closet. Listed at $579,000 in April.

$605,000

1 bed 1 bath 732 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3206, Miami, FL, 33131

This beautiful turn-key home with contemporary Italian design and furnishings is in the most desirable tower at Icon Brickell. The 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom units have amazing views of the pool, city, and bay. It features marble floors throughout the unit and balcony. It comes fully equipped with 90” Panasonic Plasma and 50” Sony Android TVs, and high-end appliances. With the 24/7 security and concierge, you will enjoy the security and care of resort-style living. The luxurious full-service spa is on-site, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center. Listed at $630,000 in April.

$540,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 981 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 1111, Miami, FL, 33131

Just steps from the Metro Station await this loft-style ultra-modern apartment. The 20-foot ceilings, and double floor-to-ceiling windows, open this home up to all of Miami's skyline, The Miami River, and Biscayne Bay. After the 100$ renovation, this unit is filled with the best of the best in appliances, lighting, window shades and flooring. There is even a custom chandelier from Israel to grace this sumptuous residence. Listed at $625,000 in May.

$779,000

2 bed 2 bath 924 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., apt. 1908, Miami, FL, 33130

Indulge in luxury living with this exquisite 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in the heart of Brickell. The impressive wrap-around balcony offers stunning views of the city, while the stylish interior features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and two expansive bedrooms with private bathrooms. Enjoy access to upscale amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, and 24-hour concierge service, providing you with everything you need to live the Florida resort lifestyle. Listed at $779,000 in May.

$579,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,037 sq. ft.

1010 SW 2nd Ave., Unit 1609, Miami, FL, 33130

Custom lighting and window treatments add a distinct style to this 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bath unit. Modem appliances and custom cabinetry set this kitchen off from most. The living space offers the perfect backdrop for entertaining and enjoying the Miami atmosphere right outside the window. The views from the balcony capture the spirit of the city and bring in the cool blue of the bay. Listed at $579,000 in April.

$410,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 795 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 1518, Miami, FL, 33130

Overlooking the Miami River is this sophisticated urban living space. One bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms grace this coveted 15th-floor unit. Boasting 795 square feet this beautiful loft is in the vibrant city center of Brickell. Recently remodeled the apartment features top-of-the-line appliances and 5-star amenities. Listed at $425,000 in April.

$707,000

1 bed 1 bath 842 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3107, Miami, FL, 33131

Located on the 31st floor this unit offers clear quiet views of the city and bay. The Icon is known for world-class amenities, immaculate architecture and interior design, and a prime location. This unit features tile floors, subZero appliances, custom California closets, light filtering and black-out blinds, and an elongated balcony with access from the bedroom and living area. Downstairs you will have a doorman with valet parking. Listed at $720,000 in January.

$520,000

1 bed 1 bath 778 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3007, Miami, FL, 33131

As a great investor opportunity, this unit comes fully furnished and is equipped with a loaded kitchen. State-of-the-art appliances and beautiful marble floors grace this attractive unit. It is just right for vacations or full-time residences. This is a turnkey-ready home just steps from all of the famous Brickell nightlife and shopping. And it is minutes from the airport for quick convenient traveling. Listed at $499.000 in June.

$1,440,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,450 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 2509, Miami, FL, 33130

The extreme attention to detail greets you from the entry and leads you into the wide-open living space. Designed with comfort in mind, the open floor plan and flow-through kitchen invite relaxation. The interior design and Artefacto furniture add style and taste to this stunning showplace residence. The balcony wraps around the length of this property, bringing in the tropical splendor of Biscayne Bay, and the glittering Miami skyline. SLS Lux Brickell includes 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, a poolside bar, a BBQ area with a summer kitchen, a lighted tennis court, a full-service spa, and much more. Listed at $1,500,000 in March.

