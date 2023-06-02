Real Estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell for May 22 - 28

There were multiple million-dollar sales this week in Brickell, and two beautiful units in Key Biscayne capped off the week’s sold properties. Views of the bay and first-class amenities sweetened the deals in Brickell, with a few penthouse apartments and some quaint townhouses mixing up the style and locations of these beautiful residences.

Continue to read to see more details of these sales.

Key Biscayne

$900,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,042 sq. ft.

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. TH15, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

In the elegant, much coveted Casa Del Mar Townhouse, with a view of both the pool and the beach, sits this spacious two bedrooms and two fully equipped bathrooms unit. With a convenient first-floor entry and lots of built-ins. It was listed at $975,000 in May.

$765,000

2 bed two bath 1,720

161 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 214, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

This unit is a piece of paradise in Key Colony’s world-class gated community, with direct beach access. It has a sunny eastern exposure. The generous 1,720 square feet create a luxurious living space, and the building has first-class amenities, creating a relaxing vacation lifestyle. It was listed at $899,000 in May.

Brickell

$2,525,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,800

1000 Brickell Plz., PH 6007, Miami, FL, 33131

Enjoy breathtaking sophistication in the superb Brickell Flatiron 60th-floor penthouse. Soaring above Miami, this unit spares no expense with its 10-foot ceilings, custom Snaidero kitchen with professional-grade Miele appliances, premium Travertine flooring in the living areas, and Italian marble in the 3 spacious bathrooms. Elliptical wrap-around balcony. Listed at $2,745,000 in April.

$1,650,000

2 bed 3 bath 1,730 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2109, Miami, FL, 33131

With unobstructed water views, this apartment is in the highly sought-after Jade building. The master bedroom has a marble bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, and there are two more bathrooms and a den. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. The apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows show off the large balcony and the remarkable aqua water views. Listed at $1,799,000 in March.

$1,300,000

2 bed 3 bath 1,622 sq. ft.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4203, Miami, FL, 33131

Great water views are available from all of the windows in this newly remodeled Brickell House apartment. Three bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 1,622 square feet, provide a lot of comfortable living space. Wooden flooring and high-impact balcony doors add safety and style. Listed at $1,350,000 in March.

$430,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,098 sq. ft.

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 518, Miami, FL, 33131

Bright and airy, this two bedroom and two full bathrooms apartment is in the heart of Brickell’s finance district, which is within walking distance of restaurants, bars, and trendy bistros. With a Bay view, the balcony adds an open feel throughout this unit. Listed at $450,000 in February.

$395,000

1 bed 1 bath 783 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 3308, Miami, FL, 333130

Both the bedroom and the living room have balcony doors with views of Miami. At Latitude on the River, on the 33rd floor, this unit is far away from any city noise. The Italian-designed kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, with tile flooring throughout the unit. Listed at $401,000 in February.

$1,051,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,278 sq. ft.

950 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 4411, Miami, FL, 33131

With a million dollar view, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom unit has water views from almost every room. It has a convenient split floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, and both having master baths. There is a wrap-around balcony. Just minutes from Brickell City Center, and Mary Brickell Village, this unit offers both luxury and convenience. Listed at $1,093,452 in March.

$639,000

2 bed 2 bath 788 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 3308, Miami, FL, 33131

Stunning amenities make this two bedroom and two bathroom unit a real treat in Brickell Heights. The European-style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances sparkle with the floor-to-ceiling windows filling the unit with light. The location makes it easy to get to all the local restaurants and shops. Listed at $680,000 in March.

$1,460,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,825

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2901, Miami, FL, 33131

Water views from this spacious corner unit bring in all of the aquas and blues of the bay into this apartment. Full of light and space, this modern open kitchen floor plan invites entertaining. The main bedroom has a luxurious bathroom, with 2 and a half other bathrooms for the other two bedrooms. The largest bay pool and state-of-the-art gym are the frosting on the cake of this elegant beauty. Listed at $1,595,000 in December.

$390,000

1 bed 1 bath 693 sq. ft.

79 SW 12th St., Unit 100SS, Miami, FL, 33130

In the Axis Brickell Tower, the one bedroom and one bathroom apartment has an extra large balcony with Southern exposure. The huge bathroom has a shower and a tub, with modern fixtures. The open-concept floor plan brings the dramatic Miami skyline into the apartment, giving it a trendy vibe. This was listed at $405,000 in February.

$420,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,000 sq. ft.

2201 E. Brickell Ave., Unit 17, Miami, FL, 33129

This waterfront unit is in Brickell Mar condominiums, with fabulous views of Biscayne Bay. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in this quiet, small five-story building. Amenities such as the tiki-bar, sauna, and swimming pool on the patio set the tone for relaxation and peace. Listed at $425,000 in April.

$420,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 782 sq. ft.

150 SE 25th Rd., Apt. 8E, Miami, FL, 33129

In the quieter residential side of Brickell, this modern apartment has one large bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. It has a convenient covered attached garage to avoid Florida rains, with an assigned parking space. The amenities include a marina and a BBQ area, and all are just a bridge away from Key Biscayne and minutes away from Brickell City Center. Listed at $$439,000 in February.

$1,050,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,286 sq. ft.

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1704, Miami, FL, 33131

At Icon Brickell Tower 3, which was designed by Phillippe Starck, is this recently remodeled contemporary apartment. The two bedrooms and two full bathrooms make a very comfortable living space. AIRBNB is allowed in this fully furnished unit. Listed at $1,050,000 in May.

