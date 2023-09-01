Real estate sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell from August 22 - 28.

There was only one sale of real estate in Key Biscayne during this week, but it was a jewel. Over in Brickell, several ultra-prestigious units came on the market, and the sales were strong, with almost every unit going for close to the asking price. Read on to see the details of these sumptuous residences.

Key Biscayne

$685,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,123 sq. ft.

77 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 3E, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

If you love the beach, you will enjoy private beach access just steps from this elegant condo in Key Biscayne. Or maybe you just feel like lounging by the pool. Well, it’s all right here, at your beautiful new apartment. Restaurants, parks, golf and tennis are also just minutes away, as are two of the island's best schools, KBK8 and MAST. As you enter your apartment, you are greeted by bright spacious rooms and an extended terrace with lush garden views. The storm windows and hurricane shutters add a security level, and the inside parking is a plus. The flow-through kitchen is designed for entertaining, with granite countertops and shiny stainless appliances. With two large bedrooms with walk-in closets and two fully equipped bathrooms, there is room for a family or guests. Listed at $699,000 in June.

Brickell

$2,050,000

2 bed 3 bath 1,730 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2609, Miami, FL, 33131

You will enjoy the tranquility of living by the water and the convenience of city living in this designer residence at Jade Brickell. The unit offers stunning turquoise views and features a newly remodeled kitchen with custom cobalt solid wood and gold glass cabinetry, Calacatta Marble counters and new appliances. The two bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms and have custom-built out closets. The apartment also has a space perfect for an office or additional guest room. All three bathrooms have been renovated, and the primary has a Steamist shower. Listed at $2,200,000 in April.

$385,500

1 bed 1 bath 630 sq. ft.

170 SE 14th St., Apt. 1606, Miami, FL, 33131

This property is an excellent choice for someone who wants an investment opportunity or an efficient urban residence. Light-colored wooden floors stretch out through the entire apartment and sunlight streams in from the extra spacious balcony. Amenities include 24-hour security service and valet parking, a gym, a party room, and a sparkling swimming pool. The location is right downtown Brickell, with all its entertainment and dining choices. Short-term rentals are permitted in this building, making rentals a breeze. Listed at $379,999 in June.

$545,000

1 bed 1 bath 651 sq. ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4607, Miami, FL, 33131

Experience urban living at its finest at 1010 Brickell Avenue. The Club offers an exclusive two-story amenity area, hosting numerous activities for all ages. The heated indoor pool with retractable glass walls will be a treat all year, regardless of the weather. Indulge yourself in the spa’s Hammam Turkish steam bath, or take in the breathtaking views from the rooftop sun deck, complete with a bar, Jacuzzi, and pool. This full-service building has 24-hour front desk assistance valet parking, and it is located just one block from Mary Brickell Village. Listed at $550,000 in June.

$485,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,085 sq. ft.

1420 Brickell Bay Dr., Unit 706D, Miami, FL, 33131

If you would enjoy a peaceful stroll by Biscayne Bay, you will love this amazing home right by the bay. The living room and two bedrooms all have beautiful honey-colored wooden flooring, which adds a cozy warmth to this residence. The kitchen is not the typical open island design, giving it more privacy than most condos. This boutique building is on Brickell Bay Drive, creating a tropical vibe, and being in one of the best locations in Miami, you have world-class dining and shopping venues at your fingertips. Listed at $495,000 in June.

$2,500,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,130 sq. ft.

1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3007, Miami, FL, 33131

Behold the mesmerizing colors of the ever-changing blues and greens of Biscayne Bay from your balcony in this spacious 2,130-square-foot residence. Your privacy is assured with a private elevator foyer, and when you enter this opulent home, you will know you have arrived in the heart of the best section of Miami. From your balcony, you will have sunset and sunrise views and natural sunlight to fill your new living space with cool breezes and gorgeous colors. The pass-through kitchen is equipped with Italian cabinets and stainless appliances. It has a built-in Miele coffee maker and two ovens, perfect for entertaining. The three bedrooms are all oversized and have loads of closet space. The location is ideal for leaving the car at home and walking to some of the best restaurants and shops in Miami. Listed at $2,800,000 in June.

$459,000

1 bed 1 bath 789 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., Apt. 4014, Miami, FL, 33130

When you look out from your 40th-floor apartment, you will be able to have views of Miami, Virginia Key, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Brickell, all of Elliot Key, and the upper Florida Keys, and you will feel like you live at the top of the world. The living room, kitchen and bedroom have floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing spectacular views into every room, and the balcony adds even more living space. There is a modern kitchen and updated bathroom, and the bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The unit has the convenience of a built-in full-size washer and dryer, and the entire unit has bamboo floors. When you are not out enjoying the shopping and entertainment venues of Brickell, you have plenty of opportunities right in your own building, from the pool to the yoga studio and gym. Listed at $565,000 in July.

$505,000

1 bed 1 bath 717 sq. ft.

1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1008, Miami, FL, 33129

This lovely studio apartment is on Brickell Avenue, one of the most desirable areas in Miami. The larger-than-usual studio has been totally renovated to make the most of the space. The views of the bay and city are a real treat in your new urban home, and with only 5 units per floor, you have extra privacy. The sauna, steam room, and gym are great places to relax and keep fit, and the children’s playroom will delight your kids. Listed at $550,000 in January.

$896,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,256 sq. ft.

1395 SE Brickell Ave., Unit 2908, Miami, FL, 33131

Living on the southeastern corner of this 2 bedroom unit, you have views of Biscayne Bay and Miami. This is an AKA Hotel building that allows daily, weekly and monthly rentals, making it an investor's dream. The kitchen has been remodeled with top-of-the-line appliances, and the bathrooms are updated. Right in the heart of the Financial District, there are many restaurants and night spots within walking distance. The building also offers 5-star amenities and services. Listed at $980,000 in March.

$1,070,000

2 bed 2.5 1,384 sq. ft.

68 SE St., Apt. 3602, Miami, FL, 33131

At Reach, you will find this incredible home in the sky. With two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, there is plenty of space for guests or a home office. The spacious layout has a split floor plan that provides lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts Bosch appliances and granite counters. Polished marble floors add an elegant touch throughout the entire apartment. From the balcony, you will enjoy the view of the Miami River and downtown Brickell. Downstairs, the building has a gym, spa, kid’s playroom, party room, and double lobbies for enhanced security. Listed at $1,150,000 in March.

$630,000

1 bed 2 bath 826 sq. ft.

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 3805, Miami, 33130

From your elongated terrace, you will be delighted with the lights at night from the iconic Miami skyline, and when the sun comes up, you can see the aqua-blue Biscayne Bay. Tucked into the center of Brickell, you have world-class stores and gourmet dining spots steps from your front door. This is a turn-key opportunity with furniture included, so all you need to bring are your personal items, and you are all set, ready to enjoy the ultimate Miami lifestyle. Listed at $648,000 in April.

$1,250,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,321 sq. ft.

801 S. Miami Ave., Unit 5304, Miami, FL, 33130

Immerse yourself in the ultra-luxurious lifestyle at the SLS LUX. This incredible three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit offers the peak of the Brickell lifestyle. The unit shines with premium upgrades such as marble counters and state-of-the-art appliances. The pale driftwood-colored flooring and dark gray cabinetry create a chic modern vibe in this urban dwelling. The property offers a rooftop pool, tennis court, basketball court, Spa by Ciel, jacuzzi, a private wine cellar and so much more. Listed at $1,250,000 in May.

