Real estate sales on Key Biscayne and Brickell for June 20-26

Cool water views and sparkling city lights punctuate the many sales this week on Key Biscayne and in Brickell. Sumptuous surroundings and unique custom craftsmanship fill these lovely homes with aesthetically pleasing details. Large, open living spaces and the extra areas provided by the balconies offer gracious entertaining areas and luxurious comfort.

What sold this week:

Key Biscayne

$2,752,000

3 bed 3 bath 2,470 sq.ft.

733 Crandon Blvd., PH 6, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

The generous 2,470 square feet in this opulent penthouse creates rooms with ample space for stretching out and enjoying the views. Every attention to comfort and design was taken when creating the unusual floor plan. Each of the 3 bedrooms has views of Key Biscayne’s tropical beauty. Throughout the penthouse, the floors are a cool cream marble, and custom cabinetry is found around every corner. The kitchen, 3 bathrooms and multiple closets are all beautifully crafted. And when heading down to enjoy the pool, your private cabana awaits. The two assigned parking places are the cherry on top of this dream home. Listed at $2,646,000 in February.

$1,375,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,646 sq.ft.

200 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1108, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

You will feel like you are on your own private island in this home in the sky, perched in the highly-coveted line of this oceanfront building. Every room overlooks the water with signature wrap-around sunrise to sunset ocean and bay views. Nicely updated, oversized light and bright rooms fill this luxury apartment. From the lovely entry foyer, you are drawn into the open-flow living area, gourmet eat-in chef’s kitchen, and large dining room. The huge 25x9 balcony adds even more space to relax and enjoy this delightful slice of paradise. Listed at $1,375,000 in April.

$1,550,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,700 sq.ft.

701 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 401, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

In the Resort Villas’ exclusive Ocean Club Resort is the largest 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom residence in this building. The flexible floor plan has an extra room for either a den or office; it could also be a third bedroom. Every room has wood-like tile floors, giving the apartment a rich, warm tone. There are lush views from every window, and the balcony. Many 5-star amenities are at your fingertips. From the resort-style pool (with towel service) to the tennis courts, spa and gym, comfort and elegance surrounds you. And the beach is just steps away, Listed at $1,650,000 in March.

Brickell

$2,100,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,837 sq.ft.

1865 Brickell Ave., Unit TH2, Miami, 33129

This stunning waterfront townhouse has unobstructed ocean views, with a boatslip included. The private deeded dock and marina are merely steps away from the property, tennis courts, pool and valet service. The unit is immaculately maintained with extra-high ceilings, with floor to ceiling windows in the bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen is equipped with European cabinetry, and top of the line appliances. This lovely townhome is perfectly located minutes from Brickell City Centre, downtown Miami, Key Biscayne and the Miami International Airport. Listed at $2,300,000 in February.

$1,785,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,801 sq.ft.

1435 Brickell Ave., Unit 3207, Miami, Fl, 33131

Enjoy an elevated lifestyle with full access to the Four Seasons hotel amenities and world-class accommodations. This 2 bedroom unit has two fully equipped bathrooms and a guest powder room. The floors throughout this prestigious unit are polished marble, and the windows all have custom treatments, with marble bench seats and sills. Gorgeous aqua blue water views and city lights decorate the rooms, and bring in sparkling natural light. Listed at $1,995,000 in February.

$1,436,030

3 bed 3.5 bath 1,645 sq.ft.

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 1712, Miami, FL, 33130

The modern and stylish 1,645 square feet of this residence in Rise Brickell City Center was designed by Arquitectonica. The wrap-around terrace overlooks the city skyline and the river. The unit features upgraded doors, custom hardware and lighting, Bosch appliances, and floor to ceiling windows. The half-acre amenities deck includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, tropical gardens, a heated pool, spa, and on-premises concierge service. Listed at $1,499,000 in February.

$388,000

Studio 1 bath 442 sq.ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 1810, Miami, FL, 33131

In the heart of Brickell and its active lifestyle, is this cleverly designed studio apartment. The squash court, lap swimming pool, basketball court, lounge area, gym, and bowling area will provide you with a myriad of choices to stay active and fit. The rooftop pool has amazing 360- degree views of Miami, and is perfect for relaxing in the evening breezes. Listed at $402,000 in March.

$424,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 968 sq.ft.

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 602, Miami, FL, 33131

This charming loft-style condo is in the luxurious Building 1050, a full-service condo with high end amenities. The yoga and fitness center offers a healthy lifestyle, and the massage room and sauna are there to relax after a good workout. The virtual golf and billiards rooms add to the fun in this stylish building, located in the center of Brickell, putting you just steps away from all of the many chic restaurants, bars and boutiques, and it’s only a 12-minute drive to Miami Beach. Listed at $430,000 in May.

$800,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,356 sq.ft.

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 2524, Miami, FL, 33130

This magnificent 1,356-square foot apartment has a spacious living area which offers spectacular views of the city in its floor-to-ceiling windows. It features 2 large bedrooms and 2 fully equipped bathrooms with an extra powder room. The custom finished closets and top of the line bathroom features add convenience and comfort to this elegant unit. The location is perfect for an active lifestyle, with shops and trendy bistros right around the corner. Listed at $790,000 in May.

$790,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,165 sq.ft.

1100 S. Miami Ave., Apt. 1210, Miami, FL, 33130

Part of a luxurious residential development in Miami, designed by famed Italian design firm Pininfarina and architect Carlos Ott. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom residence features top of the line appliances, custom closets and 5-star amenities. Enjoy easy access to restaurants and shops at the nearby Brickell City Centre. Listed at $719,000 in April.

$615,000

1 bed 1 bath 699 sq.ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 4101, Miami, FL, 33130

Comfort and style define this chic 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit. The views of the bay and city are seen from the living areas and bedrooms. European cabinetry and appliances grace the kitchen, and the walk-in closet is a real showpiece with custom cabinetry. Amenities include a modern fitness center, rooftop pool exclusively for residents, a spa, kid’s room, party area and two in-house restaurants. Listed at $650,000 in April.

$550,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 906 sq.ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2806, Miami, FL, 33131

Residents of this unit enjoy The Bond on Brickell with all of its upscale amenities. The sun deck with a waterfall, and lush landscaping create a tropical oasis next to the zero edge lap pool and outdoor fireplace and BBQ area. Inside, you will be pampered by the European cabinetry and with Silestone countertops in the kitchen and beautifully appointed dining and living spaces. The spacious balcony fills the unit with light and city views. Listed at $550,000 in May.

$880,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 777 sq.ft.

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 1902, Miami, FL, 33131

Be ready for amazing moments in this opulent residence at Echo Brickell, an outstanding boutique residential high-rise. It is located in the epicenter of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. The professionally decorated 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms unit has breathtaking bay views from every room. It comes fully furnished, and the marble flooring, Italian glass cabinetry, marble countertops, and Subzero, Wolf and Bosch appliances elevates the level of grandeur. On the 33rd floor is a spa, pool and gym all with spectacular bay views. Listed at $920,000 in March.

$710,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,316 sq.ft.

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1403, Miami, FL, 33129

The waterfront building in the middle of Brickell houses this charming 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom apartment. It has great views of the city and bay, and features a chef’s kitchen with all of the latest appliances and beautiful granite countertops. The amenities invite an active lifestyle with the gym, tennis and basketball courts, pool and sauna. And the location provides multiple shops, restaurants and bars for entertainment. Listed at $730,000 in March.

To read last week's real estate listings, click here.