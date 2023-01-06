Real estate sales slow for the holidays, but there was one interesting brightspot

At press time, there were only five recorded sales for residential properties in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of December 26-30.

In an interesting turn of events, a one-bedroom in the Icon Brickell community underwent numerous changes in the listed price for one year before selling at a much higher price. The property was put on the market over a year ago for about $400,000, and then, after multiple price adjustments, was delisted. A year later, it comes back on the market and is priced at $200,000 more – then sells.

See what else sold during the last week of December.

Key Biscayne

$497,000

1 bed/1.5bath/776 sq.ft.

798 Crandon Blvd., Unit 54B, Key Biscayne

Two-story, 1951-built townhouse within the Le Phare condo community comes with two parking spots and was listed for $515,000.

Brickell

$605,000

1 bed/1 bath/798 sq.ft.

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5114, Miami

Icon Brickell one-bedroom featuring a spacious balcony with water views was put back on the market with a $200,000 price hike, after a year that it was delisted.

$520,000

1 bed/1 bath/651 sq.ft.

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 4007, Miami

1010 Brickell one-bedroom featuring a chic kitchen with the refrigerator hidden within a cabinet was listed in September for $570,000 and last sold for $420,000 in January 2022.

$465,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,064 sq.ft.

1901 Brickell Ave., Apt. B1502, Miami

One Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer and seller in this double-ending deal. This property is fully renovated and features marble flooring, Biscayne Bay views and was listed for $450,000.

$790,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,042 sq.ft.

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2101, Miami

Listed in April 2022 for $870,000, this two-bedroom features a wraparound balcony within the Brickell Heights, a luxury residence with state-of-the-art amenities such as a three-story, 35,000-square-foot fitness center and 3,500-square-foot indoor cycling studio.

To read last week's real estate listings, click here.