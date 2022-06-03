Irene Rojas: Keep an eye on the inventory to understand how the market is doing

Irene Rojas has been with Cervera Real Estate for 10 years, specializing in Key Biscayne, Brickell and Coconut Grove. "My goal is to help people buy or sell their properties at the best possible price, in the shortest possible time."

Career: Business Administration - Marketing.

Other passions: Fascinated by fashion design. “I am very interested in trends in everything.”

When she is not dedicated to her children, Isabella and Andres, ages 6 and 4, she likes to walk, listening to podcasts. “I am inspired by the examples of other people, I get a lot of ideas from what I hear or see out there, on Instagram or other sites.”

What gives her happiness: That her clients trust her, and they accept an offer. “I love when a referral calls me and they say, ‘I'm calling you on behalf of such and such a person, who loved working with you.”

IN - How do you currently define the real estate market in our region?

IR - Everyone is talking about a possible cool down after the last two years. We have seen prices at an all-time high, and inventory is at an all-time low. In recent months, we have had a bit of frustration because many buyers who made their offers at the asking price or above (and) found themselves with many other offers in cash or well above the price.

Today, there are two trends, I think. The one who believes that there is going to be a recession, and the one who believes that the situation is going toward a normalization of the market.

I am for this second trend because although interest rates have risen and there is persistent inflation, there is the inventory factor. That is what will define the normalization of the market. The vibe has changed a bit. You're seeing a little more stability because the rate hike has made it harder to qualify the pool of buyers that were ready. That's creating less demand.

I insist, you have to keep an eye on the inventory, because it is what is going to set the trend. As the inventory goes up, we will see less demand. But there are still a lot of people who were left out in the last two years.

In addition, we must add the rent phenomenon, where we see extremely high prices. As long as rents remain so high, there will be a lot of interest in buying. People who are looking for a mortgage and qualify, even if they have a higher rate, are people who can pay.

IN - In the markets where you work, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Coconut Grove, do you see differences in how they are reacting to the current situation?

IR - I could tell you that in Coconut Grove, in the range of $800,000 and $2 million it is still a hot market, seller market, with properties less than 30 days on the market, and bidding wars. Location continues to be a very important factor in Coconut Grove.

Last week, we made an offer for a very well located house, which was to be remodeled, for less than a million, and 90 offers were received. What is observed is that buyers today are a little tired of seeing prices that are too high.

So when you list a property at market price you have a bidding war phenomenon that is still happening with well located properties. When a seller wants to go to a higher price range, he is going to sell the property, but I tell them, “you have to wait maybe 3 to 6 months.” That waiting time, what we call the "days on the market," is increasing as there is less demand.

In Brickell, the same. When we go from a million and a half to 2 million, there is less demand.

And in Key Biscayne, condos that are priced at $1,000 a square foot are taking 3-6 months to sell. And in houses, they have to be in a logical price range because buyers are no longer paying the price much higher than they were a year ago.

IN - Do you think the buying euphoria passed?

IR - I have many buyers ready to buy, but they are waiting because there is no good product at a good price. For sellers, the moment of euphoria has passed, and they can no longer expect to receive multiple offers in a week if they are not willing to adjust their prices.

These months that come from summer to August are quite active, especially in Key Biscayne, and changes may not be seen yet.

In August, we will surely see a normalization trend, rates will not drop, but logical prices and normal market conditions will be seen.