James Salas, with E Realty International, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, which is the premier seller agency designation in the country.

Conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute, the SRS is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS® .

All SRS designees are required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

Salas is the principal and broker at E Realty International located at the Square Shopping Center Key Biscayne. He has successfully closed hundreds of transactions for over 25 years.