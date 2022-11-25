Realtors do double duty, repping buyer and seller, in a week with no KB sales

As Thanksgiving festivities come to a close and Black Friday shopping is underway, the residential real estate market continues to see prices slowly decreasing as evident from the recorded sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Nov. 14 to 18.

A notable highlight in this edition – in addition to no sales on Key Biscayne – is that several real estate firms scored double-ender deals on this list, meaning the sales transaction was handled for both the buyer and seller, which results in a large commission for the firms.

Key Biscayne

No residential sales were recorded in Key Biscayne during the period of Nov. 14 to 18, per press time.

Brickell

$1,050,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,370 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2009, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom with a den within Brickell City Centre's Reach condo complex was listed for $1.099 million.

$1,950,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,455 square feet

1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2903, Miami, FL 33131

Echo Brickell two-bedroom condo featuring marble flooring was listed in August for $2.2 million.

$950,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,654 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1902, Miami, FL 33131

Icon corner unit with a den featuring two parking spots, water and city views was listed in June for $1.249 million.

$890,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,200 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3211, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit within the Mark on Brickell Bay sold for just $5,000 under the asking price.

$570,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,289 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 702, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom loft was listed in June for $549,000 and the price was raised in October for $579,000.

$350,000

Studio/1 bath/375 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1806, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $358,000 in October, this Brickell House studio is centrally located and has access to resort-style amenities.

$595,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2615, Miami, FL 33129

This Brickell Bay Club two-bedroom unit was completely updated and was listed in September for $625,000.

$395,000

1 bed/1 bath/848 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2704, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom unit was listed in April for $400,000.

$410,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/705 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3013, Miami, FL 33130

Two-level loft featuring 20-foot ceilings and porcelain flooring was listed in June for $435,000.

$700,000

1 bed/2 bath/885 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 5506, Miami, FL 33130

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction of this SLS LUX one bedroom.

$466,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1711, Miami, FL 33131

Listed in July for $499,000 and last sold for $324,900 in 2013, this 1977 two-bedroom unit located in the financial district includes a special assessment of $471.32 per month.

$581,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/905 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2002, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with a den located in The Bond, which was built in 2016, was listed for $595,000.

$645,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,195 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1811, Miami, FL 33130

Fortune International Realty Brickell arranged this sale for both the seller and buyer. The Pininfarina of America two-bedroom features a den and was listed in April for $725,000.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/746 square feet

201 SW 17th Road, Unit 311, Miami, FL 33129

This transaction was a double ender for 477 International Realty. The one bedroom is located in a boutique building built in 2016.

$1,042,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,390 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Unit BAY707, Miami, FL 33131

This is Fortune International Realty Brickell’s second double-ender trade on this list. The two bedroom was listed for $1.075 million and last sold for $548,000 in September 2020.

$553,200

1/bed/1 bath/696 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33131

Evelyn Martell with LPT Realty represented both the seller and buyer.

$410,000

1 bed/1 bath/789 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 4114, Miami, FL 33130

Investor-friendly property that allows for short-term rentals was listed for $560,000 and last sold in September 2021 for $400,000.

$689,000

2 bed/3 bath/1,254 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 4606, Miami, FL 33130

Luxurious two-level condo with a glass staircase, chandelier and marble flooring sold for the asking price.

