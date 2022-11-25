Realtors do double duty, repping buyer and seller, in a week with no KB sales

As Thanksgiving festivities come to a close and Black Friday shopping is underway, the residential real estate market continues to see prices slowly decreasing as evident from the recorded sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Nov. 14 to 18.
A notable highlight in this edition – in addition to no sales on Key Biscayne – is that several real estate firms scored double-ender deals on this list, meaning the sales transaction was handled for both the buyer and seller, which results in a large commission for the firms.
Key Biscayne
No residential sales were recorded in Key Biscayne during the period of Nov. 14 to 18, per press time.
Brickell
$1,050,000
2 bed/3 bath/1,370 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2009, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom with a den within Brickell City Centre's Reach condo complex was listed for $1.099 million.
$1,950,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,455 square feet
1451 Brickell Ave., Unit 2903, Miami, FL 33131
Echo Brickell two-bedroom condo featuring marble flooring was listed in August for $2.2 million.
$950,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,654 square feet
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1902, Miami, FL 33131
Icon corner unit with a den featuring two parking spots, water and city views was listed in June for $1.249 million.
$890,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,200 square feet
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3211, Miami, FL 33131
Corner unit within the Mark on Brickell Bay sold for just $5,000 under the asking price.
$570,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,289 square feet
41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 702, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom loft was listed in June for $549,000 and the price was raised in October for $579,000.
$350,000
Studio/1 bath/375 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1806, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $358,000 in October, this Brickell House studio is centrally located and has access to resort-style amenities.
$595,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2615, Miami, FL 33129
This Brickell Bay Club two-bedroom unit was completely updated and was listed in September for $625,000.
$395,000
1 bed/1 bath/848 square feet
185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2704, Miami, FL 33130
One-bedroom unit was listed in April for $400,000.
$410,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/705 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 3013, Miami, FL 33130
Two-level loft featuring 20-foot ceilings and porcelain flooring was listed in June for $435,000.
$700,000
1 bed/2 bath/885 square feet
801 S Miami Ave., Unit 5506, Miami, FL 33130
ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction of this SLS LUX one bedroom.
$466,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,030 square feet
1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1711, Miami, FL 33131
Listed in July for $499,000 and last sold for $324,900 in 2013, this 1977 two-bedroom unit located in the financial district includes a special assessment of $471.32 per month.
$581,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/905 square feet
1080 Brickell Ave., Unit 2002, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom with a den located in The Bond, which was built in 2016, was listed for $595,000.
$645,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,195 square feet
1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1811, Miami, FL 33130
Fortune International Realty Brickell arranged this sale for both the seller and buyer. The Pininfarina of America two-bedroom features a den and was listed in April for $725,000.
$475,000
1 bed/1 bath/746 square feet
201 SW 17th Road, Unit 311, Miami, FL 33129
This transaction was a double ender for 477 International Realty. The one bedroom is located in a boutique building built in 2016.
$1,042,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,390 square feet
495 Brickell Ave., Unit BAY707, Miami, FL 33131
This is Fortune International Realty Brickell’s second double-ender trade on this list. The two bedroom was listed for $1.075 million and last sold for $548,000 in September 2020.
$553,200
1/bed/1 bath/696 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2105, Miami, FL 33131
Evelyn Martell with LPT Realty represented both the seller and buyer.
$410,000
1 bed/1 bath/789 square feet
185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 4114, Miami, FL 33130
Investor-friendly property that allows for short-term rentals was listed for $560,000 and last sold in September 2021 for $400,000.
$689,000
2 bed/3 bath/1,254 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 4606, Miami, FL 33130
Luxurious two-level condo with a glass staircase, chandelier and marble flooring sold for the asking price.
