Rental trends upward as Miami median rental price increase 3.51% over last year

Miami's housing rental market is beginning to look promising when compared to the state average and other major metro areas, according to a recently released national study by Rent.com.

With a median rent of $3,094, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area ranks seventh on the most expensive list among the nation's 50 populous areas, but its 2% decline in median rent from December to January ranked third.

Overall, the Miami metro area's median rental price climbed 3.51% over the past 12 months, yet far below Florida's overall 19.74% increase during that period.

Key Biscayne-based James Salas, president and founder of E Realty International, believes this could be the month to rent.

"If you're looking for a rental property, this is a good month to renew your lease or enter a new one, since there has been a small 3-5% correction from last year," he said.

When compared to three other giant metro areas in Florida, Miami's prices might be higher, but the trajectory is lower.

– Jacksonville's median rental price is $1,653, 7.46% up over the past year and 3.64% up over the past month.

– Orlando's median rental price is $2,109, 3.88% up over the past year and minus 0.99% from the past month.

– Tampa's median rental price is $2,197, 3.50% up over the past year and 1.85% up over the past month.

In Rent.com's study, rents were up an average of 2.37% between January 2022 and 2023 across the nation – the smallest yearly change in 20 months and the fifth consecutive month of single-digit increases. It marked a 5% drop from November.

According to the report, four of the past five months saw monthly declines at the national level.

The median national rental price is $1,942, down from $1,978 in December, and is the lowest price since February 2022. Last August, prices had peaked to $2,053.

In January 2022, the national median rent had increased by 15.57% year over year, adding nearly $230 to median rent levels. Over two years, rents have increased, on average, by $302 monthly, or 18.41%, across the country, the report indicated.

So, what should prospective renters do?

"If you're deciding between renting or purchasing and haven't yet found the perfect property, I recommend signing a one-year lease with a two-month termination clause," said Salas, who moved to Key Biscayne more than 30 years ago. "This will give you the flexibility to keep searching for your dream home while still having a stable living situation.

"Keep in mind that there will be a two-month penalty for leaving the lease early, but it's a small price to pay for the extra time and flexibility."

What has been causing the drop in rental prices? Increased vacancy rates, new inventory, a cooling housing market and demand that is below seasonal norms, as well as the comparison of today's prices with the historic levels of a year ago.

Two trends the Rent.com report unveiled while doing the research:

– U.S. renters are spending too much. The rule of thumb is that no more than 30% of your income should be spent on monthly payments. But, a study released in January found the average renter in the U.S. is now spending 30% or more of their income on rent. However, in New York City, it is more than 68 percent, and in Miami, about 42 percent.

– Prospective home buyers are sitting back. According to a recent Fannie Mae survey, "only 17% of respondents believe it's a good time to buy, likely owing to the ongoing affordability challenges posed by elevated mortgage rates and home prices." Many say it is more affordable to rent a three-bedroom home than to own a comparable one. Last year's report showed just the opposite.

Certainly, there are tough decisions to make in the real estate market, but here's one piece of advice.

"If you've already found your dream home, I suggest negotiating the best deal you can and starting the journey of home ownership," Salas said. "I believe you won't regret it.”