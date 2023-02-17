Residential sales looking strong in the area so far in February

Million-dollar Zip Codes in the Miami metro area have seen explosive growth since December of 2019. In fact, there’s been a 160% increase in the number of Zip Codes where homes are in the seven-figure range. The count, which was 10 in December, 2019, has increased to 26 just three years later.

Residential sales are looking bright in Key Biscayne and Brickell for February. Three big sales were recorded during the period of Feb. 6 to 10. A Villa Harbour in Key Biscayne\B closed for $2.85 million, while two Brickell condos sold, for $3.3 million and $2.3 million.

Key Biscayne

$2,850,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,652 square feet

166 Harbor Drive, Unit 1A, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This three-bedroom is an updated corner unit at Villa Harbour that features a private mini-beach and dock. The property was listed for $3.25 million in November, 2022.

$960,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,350 square feet

155 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 415, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Listed for $1.1 million in Oct. 2022

See ocean views from the wraparound balcony in this two-bedroom corner unit. Located in the Commodore Club, the remodeled property has marble flooring throughout, an open kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.

Brickell

$3,300,000

3 bed/4 bath/3,065 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave Apt 3101, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $3.995 million June 2022, this large three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo spans 3,065 square feet. Located within the Bristol Tower, the unit features a wraparound balcony with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Key Biscayne Island and Port of Miami. The property has tech that controls the blinds, sound system and LED recessed lighting. Other notable features include high-end kitchen appliances and a spacious laundry room.

$995,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,500 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5004, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $1.275 million in October of 2022, and last sold for $707,400 in February, 2022, this Icon Brickell two-bedroom condo has expansive water views, an upgraded kitchen, new HVAC and a built-in Murphy bed on the second bedroom. The home is equipped with smart tech for lighting and sound-system control, which connects to a phone app.

$620,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,441 square feet

41 SE 5th St Apt 1010, Miami, FL 33131

This two-story condo was listed for $635,000 in December of 2022.

$490,000

1 bed/1 bath/760 square feet

1155 Brickell Bay Dr Apt 2805, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in the Mark on Brickell, located in the heart of the Miami financial district, was listed for $500,000 in October of 2022.

$420,000

1 bed/1 bath/693 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 2721N, Miami, FL 33130

This cozy one-bedroom Axis on Brickell condo has a large balcony, ample natural light and access to a full-service building with lots of amenities.

$690,000

3 bed/3 bath/1,486 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3611, Miami, FL 33130

Three-bedroom in the Latitude residences comes with three bathrooms, panoramic views of the water and Miami. The property is located within walking distance to the Brickell City Centre. It was listed for $725,000.

$505,000

1 bed/1 bath/770 square feet

1080 Brickell Ave Unit 2504, Miami, FL 33131

The Bond one-bedroom is near all the action in Brickell. Features include luxury flooring, floor to ceiling windows, and a large balcony. The unit was listed for $565,000 in January of this year.

$655,000

1 bed/1 bath/864 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 916, Miami, FL 33131

Icon Brickell one-bedroom features a large balcony that extends from the living room to the bedroom. Listed for $650,000 in Dec. 2022, the unit has a walk-in closet, stackable washer and dryer and same floor parking.

$460,000

1 bed/1 bath/597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3104, Miami, FL 33131

Icon Brickell Residences Tower I one-bedroom with water and city views, porcelain tile flooring, Granite countertops, high-end kitchen appliances and five star amenities was listed at $500,000 December of 2022.

$2,300,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,825 square feet

This fully-renovated three-bedroom corner unit in the Icon Brickell Tower 1 sold for the asking price. The luxurious property was on market for three months. Features include water views, Italian cabinets, closets, doors and central Brickell location.

$950,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,238 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 1809, Miami, FL 33130

Listed for $1.199 million in September, 2022, this two-bedroom within RISE at Brickell City Centre is the ultimate residence for those looking to live steps away from luxury shopping, dining and nightlife. The building boasts a half-acre amenity deck, including tropical gardens, barbecue grills, outdoor fitness areas and children's play area and a full-service upscale spa.

$615,000

2 bed/2 bath/921 square feet

This two-bedroom within the Millecento residences was listed for $679,000 and it last sold for $497,000 in April 2015.

$625,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,760 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2006, Miami, FL 33129

This corner unit comes with marble flooring and one covered parking space. The building has tennis courts, an Olympic-size pool, an onsite convenience store and beauty parlor. It was listed in March 2022 for $690,000.

