Sales action growing, but some worry about impact of projected homeowners insurance hikes

As sales are slowly picking up in the region, Florida property owners are facing a significant surge in insurance rates, which are projected to spike 40% to 50% this year. According to a new Yardi Matrix report, commercial and residential property owners across the Sunshine state are anticipated to pay double the rates in premiums. This news may or may not dampen KB and Brickell’s hot real estate markets. Time will tell. During the period of Feb. 27-March 3, there were 20 residential sales recorded in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$1,335,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,740 square feet

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 605, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Key Colony two-bedroom with a den, partial ocean views and custom cabinets was listed in January for $1.55 million. The unit is fully remodeled and the community has direct beach access.

$825,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. E603, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom with a tenant in place who pays $3,700 per a month through June 2023. The building has direct ocean access, a heated pool and two tennis courts. This property sold for the asking price.

Brickell

$820,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,168 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1815, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom corner unit with nice city and water views was listed for $849,999.

$540,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,010 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 908, Miami, FL 33129

This two-bedroom has been on the market since October and was listed for $549,000.

$505,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/649 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 4408, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Brickell one-bedroom, which was built in 2016, was listed for $510,000 and last sold for $370,000 in April 2020.

$850,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,245 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Ph 4112, Miami, FL 33131

Penthouse with two spacious balconies and no rental restrictions was listed for $875,000.

$330,000

Studio/1 bath/580 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 3800, Miami, FL 33130

Studio with a tenant in place who is renting the place through November and paying $2,500 a month was listed in July 2022 for $380,000.

$400,000

Studio/1 bath/481 square feet

1395 Brickell Ave., Unit 3103, Miami, FL 33131

Fully-furnished studio at AKA Hotel is the perfect property for investors as it has no rental restrictions. This studio has been on the market since July and sold for the offered price.

$345,000

1 bed/1 bath/750 square feet

1430 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 407, Miami, FL 33131

Updated one-bedroom within a co-op building, which has rental restrictions, has been on the market since April 2021.

$400,000

1 bed/1 bath/850 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 805, Miami, FL 33129

One bedroom unit in the Metropolitan, which was built in 2001, features a storage space and proximity to walking and running trails.

$545,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,009 square feet

1450 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1410, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit was listed in December for $560,000.

$595,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1609, Miami, FL 33131

Lovely two-bedroom with beautiful water views sold for the asking price.

$1,080,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,269 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5602, Miami, FL 33131

Nice corner penthouse in the sought-after Icon Brickell residences, located on the 56th floor, offers incredible views and an array of amenities. This property was listed for $1.21 million in September.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/738 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Unit LPH4104, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $485,000, this one-bedroom lower penthouse is situated across the way from Brickell City Centre.

$490,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,100 square feet

2501 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $575,000 in October, this two=bedroom comes with two assigned parking spaces, guest parking and a large storage unit.

$810,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,105 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1701, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom unit with marble flooring, black out shades, a spacious storage unit and two assigned parking spaces, has been on the market since August 2021.

$425,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/783 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1809, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom unit within steps of all the action in Mary Brickell Village. This property sold for the asking price.

$697,500

1 bed/1.5 bath/975 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave Unit 3411, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom featuring a spacious balcony and ArteFacto furniture, 9-foot ceilings and motorized shade. This unit sold for the asking price.

$420,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/838 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2310, Miami, FL 33130

Vue at Brickell one-bedroom featuring water and city views in a central location. This unit was listed for $440,000 in October.

$1,010,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,384 square feet

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2903, Miami, FL 33130

Centrally located in the financial district, this spacious two-bedroom features Italian cabinets, Bosh kitchen appliances and marble flooring. This property went on the market in Feb. 2021 for $1.1 million.

