Sales are solid, but properites tend to be staying on market longer and going for less than asking

Sales are happening, but properties continue to move at a slower pace than in the not so distant past. Even the top selling property on this list had sat on the market since it was listed in January 2022.

The property, a stunning Brickell penthouse, sold for $6.4 million. Listed in January 2022 for $7.875 million, this propet last sold for $5.75 million in July 2017. The home is located in the Rise residences at Brickell City Centre, the two-story, east-facing penthouse features two private rooftop terraces spanning 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. This corner home has panoramic views and custom upgrades.

Continue reading to see what else sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

Key Biscayne

$1,050,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,547 sqft

Three-bedroom unit in the Emerald Bay at Key Colony offers residents direct beach access, an oceanfront pool, and access to the Golden Hogg market, a beauty salon, spa, lap pool and 12 tennis courts. This property went on the market in April 2022 for $1.4 million.

$2,750,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,602 sqft

765 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 505, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Lake Tower at the Ocean Club three-bedroom unit featuring three bathrooms, marble flooring, two large terraces, premium appliances, a private elevator foyer and 24-hour concierge services. This spacious apartment offers three en-suite bedrooms, staff quarters with a full bathroom, a den/office, his and hers master bathrooms with a powder room. The east and west exposure offers ample natural lighting. The property was listed for $3.4 million.

$898,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 sqft

155 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 105, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This two-bedroom unit in an oceanfront residence was listed in July 2022 for $1.25 million.

$3,400,000

3 bed/5.5 bath/2,790 sqft

785 Crandon Blvd Apt 801, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Listed for $3.85 million, this spacious corner unit boasts ocean and Downtown Miami skyline Views.

Brickell

$460,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/963sqft

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33131

Nice one-bedroom with city and bay views sold for the asking price. This unit last sold for $329,000 in Feb. 2021.

$1,690,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,870sqft

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5301, Miami, FL 33131

Three-bedroom corner unit featuring a spacious layout and panoramic views of the bay, the city and Port of Miami. It was listed for $2 million in August 2022.

$595,000

1 bed/1 bath/836sqft

1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3117, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in a 2005 built building that doesn't have any rental restrictions is ideal for an investor. This unit sold for the offered price.

$6,400,000

4 bed/4.5bath/3,606 sqft

88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 4204, Miami, FL 33130

Listed in Jan. 2022 for $7.875 million, this penthouse last sold for $5.75 million in July 2017. Located in the Rise residences at Brickell City Centre, this is the only two-story, east-facing penthouse.

$735,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/870 sqft

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2014, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $790,000 in July, this apartment with a spacious balcony overlooks the Miami skyline and features high-end appliances, keyless door entry, Nest AC thermostat, blackout shades and custom closets.

$583,600

2 bed/2 bath/1,145sqft

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 2204, Miami, FL 33131

Two bedrooms with two bathrooms feature nice views.

$890,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,200sqft

1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2011, Miami, FL 33131

This corner unit within The Mark on Brickell Bay was listed for $919,000 in Dec. 2022.

$430,000

1 bed/1 bath/730sqft

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1007, Miami, FL 33131

One bedroom in the boutique Solaris building was listed in Dec. 2022 for $465,000.

$550,000

2 bed/2 bath/914 sqft

200 SE 15th Road, Apt. 14J, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom unit in a waterfront building went on the market in Nov. 2022 with an asking price of $595,000.

$555,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,255sqft

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1201, Miami, FL 33130

Furnished corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony was listed for $675,000.

$480,000

1 bed/1 bath/738sqft

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 4304, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom within 500 Brickell West Tower, located in the financial district, went on the market in Aug. 2022 for $514,500.

$475,000

1 bed/1 bath/570 sqft

1300 S Miami Ave Unit 3507, Miami, FL 33130

This SLS Lux one-bedroom was listed in April 2022 for $550,000.

$681,250

3 bed/2 bath/1,284sqft

690 SW First Court, Apt. 1901, Miami, FL 33130

Fully-upgraded loft featuring new appliances was listed for $715,000 in Aug. 2022.

$695,000

1 bed/2 bath/838 sqft

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 5003, Miami, FL 33130

SLS Lux one-bedroom with a semi-private elevator and a den sold for the asking price.

$405,000

2bed/2bath/930sqft

185 SE 14th Ter., Apt. 1108, Miami, FL 33131

Listed in March 2022 for $400,000, this two-bedroom is a condo and hotel room with southeast-facing views and two balconies.

$870,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/777 sqft

1451 Brickell Ave Unit 1802, Miami, FL 33131

This Echo Brickell one-bedroom features marble flooring and high-end appliances. It was listed in June 2022 for $950,000.

$840,000

2/bed/2 bath/1,193 sqft

68 SE 6th St Apt 1110, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom within the Reach Residences at Brickell City Centre was listed in July for $990,000.

$630,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,035sqft

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4909, Miami, FL 33131

This snazzy one-bedroom overlooking Biscayne Bay was listed for $695,000 in Oct. 2022.

