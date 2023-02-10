Sales are solid, but properites tend to be staying on market longer and going for less than asking

Sales are happening, but properties continue to move at a slower pace than in the not so distant past. Even the top selling property on this list had sat on the market since it was listed in January 2022.
The property, a stunning Brickell penthouse, sold for $6.4 million. Listed in January 2022 for $7.875 million, this propet last sold for $5.75 million in July 2017. The home is located in the Rise residences at Brickell City Centre, the two-story, east-facing penthouse features two private rooftop terraces spanning 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. This corner home has panoramic views and custom upgrades.
Continue reading to see what else sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell during the period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
Key Biscayne
$1,050,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,547 sqft
Three-bedroom unit in the Emerald Bay at Key Colony offers residents direct beach access, an oceanfront pool, and access to the Golden Hogg market, a beauty salon, spa, lap pool and 12 tennis courts. This property went on the market in April 2022 for $1.4 million.
$2,750,000
3 bed/3 bath/2,602 sqft
765 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 505, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Lake Tower at the Ocean Club three-bedroom unit featuring three bathrooms, marble flooring, two large terraces, premium appliances, a private elevator foyer and 24-hour concierge services. This spacious apartment offers three en-suite bedrooms, staff quarters with a full bathroom, a den/office, his and hers master bathrooms with a powder room. The east and west exposure offers ample natural lighting. The property was listed for $3.4 million.
$898,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,260 sqft
155 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 105, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This two-bedroom unit in an oceanfront residence was listed in July 2022 for $1.25 million.
$3,400,000
3 bed/5.5 bath/2,790 sqft
785 Crandon Blvd Apt 801, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Listed for $3.85 million, this spacious corner unit boasts ocean and Downtown Miami skyline Views.
Brickell
$460,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/963sqft
1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33131
Nice one-bedroom with city and bay views sold for the asking price. This unit last sold for $329,000 in Feb. 2021.
$1,690,000
3 bed/2 bath/1,870sqft
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5301, Miami, FL 33131
Three-bedroom corner unit featuring a spacious layout and panoramic views of the bay, the city and Port of Miami. It was listed for $2 million in August 2022.
$595,000
1 bed/1 bath/836sqft
1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3117, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom in a 2005 built building that doesn't have any rental restrictions is ideal for an investor. This unit sold for the offered price.
$6,400,000
4 bed/4.5bath/3,606 sqft
88 SW Seventh St., Apt. 4204, Miami, FL 33130
Listed in Jan. 2022 for $7.875 million, this penthouse last sold for $5.75 million in July 2017. Located in the Rise residences at Brickell City Centre, this is the only two-story, east-facing penthouse.
$735,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/870 sqft
1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 2014, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $790,000 in July, this apartment with a spacious balcony overlooks the Miami skyline and features high-end appliances, keyless door entry, Nest AC thermostat, blackout shades and custom closets.
$583,600
2 bed/2 bath/1,145sqft
186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 2204, Miami, FL 33131
Two bedrooms with two bathrooms feature nice views.
$890,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,200sqft
1155 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 2011, Miami, FL 33131
This corner unit within The Mark on Brickell Bay was listed for $919,000 in Dec. 2022.
$430,000
1 bed/1 bath/730sqft
186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1007, Miami, FL 33131
One bedroom in the boutique Solaris building was listed in Dec. 2022 for $465,000.
$550,000
2 bed/2 bath/914 sqft
200 SE 15th Road, Apt. 14J, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom unit in a waterfront building went on the market in Nov. 2022 with an asking price of $595,000.
$555,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,255sqft
1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1201, Miami, FL 33130
Furnished corner unit featuring a wraparound balcony was listed for $675,000.
$480,000
1 bed/1 bath/738sqft
55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 4304, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom within 500 Brickell West Tower, located in the financial district, went on the market in Aug. 2022 for $514,500.
$475,000
1 bed/1 bath/570 sqft
1300 S Miami Ave Unit 3507, Miami, FL 33130
This SLS Lux one-bedroom was listed in April 2022 for $550,000.
$681,250
3 bed/2 bath/1,284sqft
690 SW First Court, Apt. 1901, Miami, FL 33130
Fully-upgraded loft featuring new appliances was listed for $715,000 in Aug. 2022.
$695,000
1 bed/2 bath/838 sqft
801 S Miami Ave., Unit 5003, Miami, FL 33130
SLS Lux one-bedroom with a semi-private elevator and a den sold for the asking price.
$405,000
2bed/2bath/930sqft
185 SE 14th Ter., Apt. 1108, Miami, FL 33131
Listed in March 2022 for $400,000, this two-bedroom is a condo and hotel room with southeast-facing views and two balconies.
$870,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/777 sqft
1451 Brickell Ave Unit 1802, Miami, FL 33131
This Echo Brickell one-bedroom features marble flooring and high-end appliances. It was listed in June 2022 for $950,000.
$840,000
2/bed/2 bath/1,193 sqft
68 SE 6th St Apt 1110, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom within the Reach Residences at Brickell City Centre was listed in July for $990,000.
$630,000
1 bed/1 bath/1,035sqft
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4909, Miami, FL 33131
This snazzy one-bedroom overlooking Biscayne Bay was listed for $695,000 in Oct. 2022.
To read last week's real estate listings, click here.