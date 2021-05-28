Pop singer Marc Anthony has sold his oceanfront mansion in Coral Gables for more than $ 22 million. The house sold for less than the $27 million listing price.

Anthony had originally bought the property in 2018 for $19 million.

The Mediterranean-style home, located in Cocoplum, an upscale neighborhood between Coconut Grove and Coral Gables, had been for sale since last September.

The buyer of the mansion has not been reported.

Anthony was represented by Anamaria Velasquez with Nexxos Realty Llc

According to Realtor.com, the Puerto Rican salsa singer and Jennifer López's ex-husband, with whom she had two children, received $ 22.416 million for the so-called Villa Costanera, is located at 300 Costanera Rd, Coral Gables.

The property was previously owned by Hilda María Bacardí, from the family that created Bacardi rum.

Designed by Rafael Portuondo, the house covers an area of 20,546 square feet and sits on a 1.3 acre lot. It has 12 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room, a family room and a eat-in kitchen, and the master suite has a bedroom, living room and two bathrooms.

