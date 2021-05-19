Single-Family Luxury homes sales jump 182.9 percent during first quarter, as total dollar volume rises to $6.4 Billion

Record low mortgage rates, Miami’s improving reputation as a city, coupled with work-from-home opportunities, combined to create a robust market for the Miami-Dade County real estate market during the first three months of 2021.

During the first calendar quarter of 2021, Miami-Dade County’s total home sales jumped 39.8 percent.

According to the MIAMI Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system, the number of homes sold rose from 6,042 to 8,447. Single-family home transactions increased 25.8 percent, from 2,871 to 3,611.

Miami-Dade’s single-family homes sales have shown year-over-year sales growth in seven of the last eight quarters during the last two years.

Miami existing condo sales increased 52.5 percent, from 3,171 to 4,836.

The Luxury Sales genre reported even more robust growth, increasing 182.9 percent. This, according to the MLS report, was additionally driven by Northeast and West Coast US buyers relocating to our region

Miami-Dade County single-family home luxury ($1-million-and-up) transactions surged to 679 during the first quarter of 2021 while condo luxury sales increased 188 percent to 553 transactions in the same period.

Total real estate dollar volume totaled $6.4 billion for the quarter, with single-family home dollar volume accounting for $3.5 billion (up from $1.6 billion in 2020).

Condo sales in Miami increased 117.8 percent to $2.9 billion.

These figures do not Miami’s multi-billion-dollar new construction condo market, said the MIAMI Report.

For the entire MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) report, click here.