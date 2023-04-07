Spring brings with it a trove of real estate buyers into the local market

Spring break fever has sprung and so have residential sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell. Realtors have plenty to celebrate as sales were closing left and right during the period of March 27 to 31. Settle in, folks, this list is a long one.
Key Biscayne had seven closed deals in the seven figures. Brickell had six, with one – a three-bedroom in the Jade condos – selling for a cool $4.168 million.
Key Biscayne
$4,379,000
3 bed/5.5 bath/3,630 square feet
430 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 903, Key Biscayne
Three-bedroom with five and half bathrooms in the Grand Bay Residences. Spanning 3,630 square feet, this property was listed for $4.85 million last October.
$1,160,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet
1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. E706, Key Biscayne
Recently renovated two-bedroom at the Towers was listed for $1.375 million last October.
$1,310,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet
177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 809, Key Biscayne
$1,850,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,875 square feet
881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 18B, Key Biscayne
Two-bedroom featuring a den, wraparound balcony with ocean views and remodeled bathrooms. This unit was listed for $1.38 million in November.
$1,240,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet
1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. B404, Key Biscayne
Fully-renovated two-bedroom with high-end finishes features direct beach access with a beach club. This unit was listed for $1.377 million in October.
$2,705,000
3 bed/4 bath/3,091 square feet
765 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 207, Key Biscayne
Spacious three-bedroom within Lake Tower at the Ocean Club features two terraces, gourmet kitchen and large walk-in closets.
$975,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet
155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 409, Key Biscayne
Corner two-bedroom featuring remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and a wraparound balcony with ocean views. This unit was listed for $1.25 million in February.
$1,750,000
3 bed/3 bath/2,176 square feet
201 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1236, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Two-story penthouse in the beachfront Key Colony residences went on the market in 2014 for $2.29 million. Over the years, the property has had reductions in the listed price.
Brickell
$810,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1517, Miami
This unit was renovated in 2020. Brickell Bay Club two-bedroom with ocean views and a wrap-around balcony. It was listed for $850,000.
$400,000
1 bed/1 bath/722 square feet
1010 SW 2nd Ave., Unit 1107, Miami
2017 building with a rooftop pool. This one-bedroom is rented until July 2023 for $2,600 per month and was listed for $425,000.
$1,140,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,270 square feet
88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3101, Miami
Corner unit at the iconic Rise Condo. This upgraded unit was listed for $1.27 million in November.
$980,000
3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet
1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3406, Miami
This SLS Brickell three-bedroom went on the market in January for $989,000.
$685,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,104 square feet
1111 SW 1st Ave., Unit UPH4020, Miami
This upper penthouse in Axis is a corner unit with panoramic views, a wraparound balcony and blackout shades. It was listed in January for $697,500.
$445,000
1 bed/1 bath/819 square feet
999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2809, Miami
One-bedroom unit went on the market last October for $499,000.
$470,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/1,064 square feet
1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A703, Miami
1975 one-bedroom within walking distance of the financial district went on the market in February for $460,000.
$1,651,000
3 bed/3.5 bath/2,525 square feet
1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4505, Miami
Two-story three-bedroom featuring three balconies and 15-foot ceilings was listed for $1,875,800 last October.
$902,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 1,640 square feet
1541 Brickell Ave., Unit C3006, Miami
1980s two-bedroom with plenty of room and direct ocean and bay views from the living and dining areas. This property was listed for $990,000 in November.
$1,725,000
3 bed / 3.5 bath / 2,365 square feet
1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4304, Miami
Lower Brickell House penthouse featuring ample square footage, multiple balconies, marble flooring and 24-hour concierge services. This penthouse was listed for $1.79 million and last sold for $1.1 million in 2019.
$740,000
2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,368 square feet
1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4017, Miami
This two-bedroom with two balconies at 1060 Brickell is centrally located and sold for the asking price.
$491,000
1 bed / 1 bath / 597 square feet
465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1004, Miami
2008 one-bedroom with laminate flooring and water views was listed for $534,900 in December.
$1,700,000
3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,100 square feet
1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2006, Miami
Three-bedroom with 2,100 square feet of living space was listed for $1.75 million in October.
$1,650,000
2 bed / 3 bath / 2,320 square feet
2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1402, Miami
Two bedroom within Bristol Towers, built in 1993, features nice landscaping, tennis courts and 24-hour concierge services. This property last sold for $1.57 million in June 2022.
$1,055,000
2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,265 square feet
68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2811, Miami
High-end two bedroom in a 2016 built building went on the market in December for $1,148,888.
$390,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 990 square feet
825 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1944, Miami
Two-bedroom with water views was listed for $387,000 and last sold for $293,000 in 2005.
$4,168,000
3 bed / 4.5 bath / 3,415 square feet
1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3011, Miami
Listed for $4.27 million in December, this Jade Brickell three bedroom was fully renovated and features direct bay and city views and 3,415 square feet of living space.
$520,000
2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,023 square feet
1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 708, Miami
Corner unit in a 2016 building, one block from 1-95, went on the market in November for $549,000.
$379,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 990 square feet
801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 770, Miami
Four Ambassadors condo sold for the asking price and features nice amenities such as pool bar, gym, beauty salon and a massage parlor.
$700,000
2 bed / 2 bath / 1,250 square feet
123 SW 17th Road, Apt. 104, Miami
Two-story townhouse with a den featuring a contemporary look and feel was listed for $719,000 in September and last sold for $435,000 in Dec. 2021.
$845,000
2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,121 square feet
45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2103, Miami
2016 two-bedroom with two and half bathrooms comes with a den that was listed for $898,000 in January.
$545,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/930 square feet
2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1909, Miami
Panoramic views, five tennis courts, steam room and sauna. This one bedroom was listed for $560,000 in February.
$1,039,000
3 bed, 3 bath/1,368 square feet
801 S Miami Ave., Unit 1004, Miami
SLS Lux three-bedroom with remodeling worth $300,000 went on the market in 2021 for $1.1 million.
$390,000
1 bed, 1.5 bath/838 square feet
1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1710, Miami
Remodeled one bedroom with a spacious balcony overlooking the pool was listed for $398,500 in January.
