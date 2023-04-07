Spring brings with it a trove of real estate buyers into the local market

Spring break fever has sprung and so have residential sales in Key Biscayne and Brickell. Realtors have plenty to celebrate as sales were closing left and right during the period of March 27 to 31. Settle in, folks, this list is a long one.

Key Biscayne had seven closed deals in the seven figures. Brickell had six, with one – a three-bedroom in the Jade condos – selling for a cool $4.168 million.

Key Biscayne

$4,379,000

3 bed/5.5 bath/3,630 square feet

430 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 903, Key Biscayne

Three-bedroom with five and half bathrooms in the Grand Bay Residences. Spanning 3,630 square feet, this property was listed for $4.85 million last October.

$1,160,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1121 Crandon Blvd., Apt. E706, Key Biscayne

Recently renovated two-bedroom at the Towers was listed for $1.375 million last October.

$1,310,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet

177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 809, Key Biscayne

$1,850,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,875 square feet

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 18B, Key Biscayne

Two-bedroom featuring a den, wraparound balcony with ocean views and remodeled bathrooms. This unit was listed for $1.38 million in November.

$1,240,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. B404, Key Biscayne

Fully-renovated two-bedroom with high-end finishes features direct beach access with a beach club. This unit was listed for $1.377 million in October.

$2,705,000

3 bed/4 bath/3,091 square feet

765 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 207, Key Biscayne

Spacious three-bedroom within Lake Tower at the Ocean Club features two terraces, gourmet kitchen and large walk-in closets.

$975,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet

155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 409, Key Biscayne

Corner two-bedroom featuring remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and a wraparound balcony with ocean views. This unit was listed for $1.25 million in February.

$1,750,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,176 square feet

201 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 1236, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-story penthouse in the beachfront Key Colony residences went on the market in 2014 for $2.29 million. Over the years, the property has had reductions in the listed price.

Brickell

$810,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1517, Miami

This unit was renovated in 2020. Brickell Bay Club two-bedroom with ocean views and a wrap-around balcony. It was listed for $850,000.

$400,000

1 bed/1 bath/722 square feet

1010 SW 2nd Ave., Unit 1107, Miami

2017 building with a rooftop pool. This one-bedroom is rented until July 2023 for $2,600 per month and was listed for $425,000.

$1,140,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,270 square feet

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3101, Miami

Corner unit at the iconic Rise Condo. This upgraded unit was listed for $1.27 million in November.

$980,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,154 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 3406, Miami

This SLS Brickell three-bedroom went on the market in January for $989,000.

$685,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,104 square feet

1111 SW 1st Ave., Unit UPH4020, Miami

This upper penthouse in Axis is a corner unit with panoramic views, a wraparound balcony and blackout shades. It was listed in January for $697,500.

$445,000

1 bed/1 bath/819 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2809, Miami

One-bedroom unit went on the market last October for $499,000.

$470,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,064 square feet

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A703, Miami

1975 one-bedroom within walking distance of the financial district went on the market in February for $460,000.

$1,651,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/2,525 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4505, Miami

Two-story three-bedroom featuring three balconies and 15-foot ceilings was listed for $1,875,800 last October.

$902,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,640 square feet

1541 Brickell Ave., Unit C3006, Miami

1980s two-bedroom with plenty of room and direct ocean and bay views from the living and dining areas. This property was listed for $990,000 in November.

$1,725,000

3 bed / 3.5 bath / 2,365 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 4304, Miami

Lower Brickell House penthouse featuring ample square footage, multiple balconies, marble flooring and 24-hour concierge services. This penthouse was listed for $1.79 million and last sold for $1.1 million in 2019.

$740,000

2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,368 square feet

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4017, Miami

This two-bedroom with two balconies at 1060 Brickell is centrally located and sold for the asking price.

$491,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1004, Miami

2008 one-bedroom with laminate flooring and water views was listed for $534,900 in December.

$1,700,000

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,100 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2006, Miami

Three-bedroom with 2,100 square feet of living space was listed for $1.75 million in October.

$1,650,000

2 bed / 3 bath / 2,320 square feet

2127 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1402, Miami

Two bedroom within Bristol Towers, built in 1993, features nice landscaping, tennis courts and 24-hour concierge services. This property last sold for $1.57 million in June 2022.

$1,055,000

2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,265 square feet

68 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2811, Miami

High-end two bedroom in a 2016 built building went on the market in December for $1,148,888.

$390,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 990 square feet

825 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1944, Miami

Two-bedroom with water views was listed for $387,000 and last sold for $293,000 in 2005.

$4,168,000

3 bed / 4.5 bath / 3,415 square feet

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3011, Miami

Listed for $4.27 million in December, this Jade Brickell three bedroom was fully renovated and features direct bay and city views and 3,415 square feet of living space.

$520,000

2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,023 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 708, Miami

Corner unit in a 2016 building, one block from 1-95, went on the market in November for $549,000.

$379,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 770, Miami

Four Ambassadors condo sold for the asking price and features nice amenities such as pool bar, gym, beauty salon and a massage parlor.

$700,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,250 square feet

123 SW 17th Road, Apt. 104, Miami

Two-story townhouse with a den featuring a contemporary look and feel was listed for $719,000 in September and last sold for $435,000 in Dec. 2021.

$845,000

2 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,121 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 2103, Miami

2016 two-bedroom with two and half bathrooms comes with a den that was listed for $898,000 in January.

$545,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/930 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1909, Miami

Panoramic views, five tennis courts, steam room and sauna. This one bedroom was listed for $560,000 in February.

$1,039,000

3 bed, 3 bath/1,368 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 1004, Miami

SLS Lux three-bedroom with remodeling worth $300,000 went on the market in 2021 for $1.1 million.

$390,000

1 bed, 1.5 bath/838 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 1710, Miami

Remodeled one bedroom with a spacious balcony overlooking the pool was listed for $398,500 in January.

