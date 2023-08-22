State orders Citizens to trim its proposed homeowners insurance rate hike

Maybe the tide is starting to turn for Florida's insurance market.

Regulators have ordered Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to trim their proposed rate increases, which would have amounted to about 12% for most standard, multi-peril policies.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky reportedly signed an order Friday, directing Citizens to “calculate new, reduced, overall average statewide rate increases for the rate filings," saying it has an issue with broad-based rates. In some areas of the state, far from coastlines, for example, rate hikes shouldn't mirror those living along the beaches, the order implies.

A 12% increase would be the maximum allowed this year by state law.

Alejandro Pérez Duque, who directs the PVG Insurance Group on Key Biscayne, said, "it is too early to tell" how this order will benefit policyholders in the long run: "All markets, including insurance markets, operate better in a free market ... with appropriate levels of regulation, of course."

Citizens officials, hoping to reduce the number of policies under its umbrella, generally charge lower rates than private insurers.

According to its website, as of Aug. 11, Citizens had 1,363,606 policies. Three years ago, it had 486,773 policies.

With a new methodology, some residences may still see increases of up to 12% for primary residences, while others could see no, or limited increases. Under a law passed last year, rates could increase up to 50% for homes that are not primary residences.

In June, Citizens officials told Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation that its rate hike plan has average overall increases of 13.1% in 2023 and 14% in 2024 for all Citizens' lines of insurance.

The rate increases would have taken effect on Nov. 1, but Citizens changed that date to Dec. 9.

Friday's order gives Citizens 30 days to revamp its proposal.

In a separate order Friday, the Office of Insurance Regulation approved a series of rate proposals for commercial policies, including condominium-association policies. A proposed average statewide increase of 9.2% was approved for condominium-association multi-peril policies, which will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Regulators recently approved proposals to allow private insurers, such as Slide, Safepoint, Southern Oak, Florida Peninsula, and Monarch National, to pull as many as 184,000 policies from Citizens starting in October.