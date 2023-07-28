Summer doldrums hit the area real estate market, but there were still gems to be purchased

Only a few properties were sold in Key Biscayne this week, but as with most jewels, the rare ones are the most special. Elegance and tranquility were in abundance in these charming slices of the tropical lifestyle Key Biscayne offers. Brickell also saw fewer sales, but both the quality of workmanship and the vibrant location of Brickell City Center made the residences sold a treat. Read on to learn more details of these lovely homes sold for July 18 - 24.

Key Biscayne

$1,125,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,260 sq. ft.

155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1009 Key Biscayne 33149

Serene ocean and bay views from the 10th floor of this corner unit bring in all of the beauty of Key Biscayne. At 1,260 square feet, each room is large and airy. A wraparound balcony is a perfect place for coffee during morning sunrises and evening sunsets. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath residence has been impeccably maintained. Stainless steel appliances and pale gold woodwork light up the kitchen and the breakfast nook. The Commodore Club houses this elegant apartment, which offers a unique greenspace for gatherings and a plethora of amenities for relaxing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, from the tennis courts and pool to the fitness center. Listed at $1,200,000 in May.

$2,700,000

3 bed 2.5 bath 1,930 sq. ft.

177 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 1000, Key Biscayne 33149

This oceanfront corner unit is a showplace of design and carefully appointed style. The combination of light wood floors and large cool tiles highlight the spacious 1,930 square feet of living space. The three bedrooms offer the option of an in-home office or den. The primary suite is large enough for a sitting area as well as a king-size bed. The bathrooms have marble shower and bath walls and modern fixtures. The custom woodwork on the living room wall creates a warm tone and adds charm to the unit. Top-of-the-line appliances and cabinetry complete the picture of this beautiful beachfront home. Listed at $2,95,000 in April.

$822,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,335

150 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 9D, Key Biscayne 33149

You will enjoy panoramic views of the Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Miami from this bright and spacious corner unit in the best line at the Commodore Club. The entire unit has been remodeled and updated with sleek cabinetry and a fabulous island in the open space kitchen. The unit offers 2 bedrooms, both featuring ample walk-in closets. The newly installed hurricane windows have custom blinds and window treatments, which maximize the incredible views. Close to the Village of Key Biscayne, world-class shopping and dining are just a leisurely stroll away. Listed at $799,000 in May.

Brickell

$1,280,000

3 bed 3.5 bath 1,676 sq. ft.

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3302, Miami, FL, 33130

This luxurious residence is 33 floors above the city. Enjoy the Miami skyline from an extra large balcony that wraps around the unit with huge plate glass windows. The cream-colored polished floors reflect the natural light and bring in the colors of the ever-changing Florida sky. The kitchen and living area has an open floor plan which accentuates the 1,676 square feet. Living in the heart of Brickell City Center, you will experience the charm and diversity of this remarkable city within a city. Gourmet restaurants and a wide range of entertainment are all moments from your front door. Listed at $1,385,000 in May.

$580,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,040 sq. ft.

1402 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1203, Miami 33131

As you arrive at Commodore Bay, you know you are somewhere special. The lobby area and entrance sparkle with polished marble and style. The unit has been newly remodeled, with attention to every detail. The living space is open with a flow-through kitchen, and a handy island between, which is just perfect for entertaining or having a quick meal. The boutique building is on the bay, providing breathtaking sunrise water views from the private balcony. The building features a newly renovated pool with a BBQ area, jacuzzi, and gym. Listed at $600,000 in April.

$1,120,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,370 sq. ft.

68 SE 6th St., Apt. 1209, Miami, FL, 33131

Imported marble floors and mosaic tile walls in wet areas give this beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit a real flair. The Italian kitchen is outstanding with a built-in convection oven, a ceramic glass stove, a 48-bottle temperature-controlled wine storage, an enlarged stainless steel sink pull-out sprayer, and Bosch appliances. The building provides 24-hour concierge and valet services, assigned parking in a secured garage, a personal library, a fitness center with exclusive fitness studios and machine rooms, a children’s playroom and a private spa. Listed at $1,290,00 in June.

$535,000

1 bed 1 bath 570 sq. ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 4707, Miami, FL, 33130

Located in the center of Brickell, this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has views of both Key Biscayne and The Roads. Bosch stainless steel appliances adorn the fully appointed kitchen. There are built-in window treatments and build-out closets in this cozy 570-square-foot apartment. The building features great amenities and the location provides all that Brickell has to offer. Listed at $550,000 in March.

$620,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,064 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 3014, Miami, FL, 33130

You won’t even need a car while living in this amazing building in downtown Brickell. Just get on the convenient subway and you are off to some of the finest restaurants and shops in South Florida. The Miami skyline will light up your nights as you sit on your private balcony. Resort-style living awaits you in this residence. The cabanas by the pool will make you feel like you are on vacation, as well as the billiards room, gym and clubhouse. Perfect as an income investment, or a holiday retreat, this unit is close to the headquarters, which facilitates rentals. Listed at $679,000 in May.

$635,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,111 sq. ft.

55 SE 6th St., Apt. 2603, Miami, FL, 33131

Gorgeous views of the downtown skyline and Biscayne Bay greet you from the 26th floor in this unit situated at 500 Brickell. The 2 bathrooms are all beautifully designed with marble countertops and bathing areas. The master suite has a jacuzzi and double vanities with glass shower enclosures. The living space and kitchen are elegantly blended together by the marble-topped island, which features a sink and a built-in wine rack, and the living area has custom shelving. A wall of distressed wood adds an artistic touch to the living room. The building offers amenities to provide a healthy lifestyle with a gym and more, and the shops and entertainment Brickell has to offer are right outside your door. Listed at $649,000 in February.

$737,500

2 bed 2 bath 1,510 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 1907, Miami, FL, 33131

Double high 18-foot ceilings and custom chocolate-colored woodwork define this lofted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit. It features a built-out walk-in closet, custom kitchen cabinetry and lots of extra storage space. The views of the Miami River and skyline are available from both private balconies. Rest comfortably in your new home, knowing it has been deep cleaned and never rented. There is a doorman on duty 24 hours a day, and also valet service. The building has 2 pools, a large gym, a spa with a sauna, a BBQ area, a business center, and more. All of this is just minutes away from Brickell’s dining and shopping. Listed at $749,000 in June.

$550,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,113 sq. ft.

690 SW 1st Ct., Apt. 2513, Miami, FL, 33130

This two-story loft features 20-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, a floating staircase, 2 private balconies, and an open kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. The 2 bedrooms are quite large, and there are two fully equipped bathrooms, plus the convenience of a guest bathroom on the first floor. The C-unit runs the length of the entire building to maximize the space and brings in lots of natural light. Life at Neo Vertika offers riverfront dining, an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, a fully equipped fitness center, a boxing area, a party room, a basketball court, and even a dog park. There is 24-hour concierge and valet service to provide safety and comfort. Listed at $564,900 in June.

$709,888

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,335 sq. ft.

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 4116, Miami, FL, 33131

Fabulous water views from the 41st floor highlight the great location of this 2-bedroom unit. The hardwood floors add a rich tone to the roomy apartment. The kitchen has sparkling stainless steel appliances, and the bedrooms feature custom closets. This is a full-service building offering five levels of health and fitness, with a sauna, steam rooms, and also two pools, There is a business center on-site and concierge service. The building is in the financial district and is within walking distance from Brickell City Center. Listed at $718,888 in May.

