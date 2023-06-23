Summer sales heating up in the Key Biscayne and Brickell real estate market, as witnessed from June 13 - 19

As the summer heats up so do property sales. A remarkable number of beautiful, luxuriant condominiums and apartments were sold this week in Key Biscayne, and also stunning single-family houses. Brickell also saw well over the average amount of sales in some of the best locations in and around the City Center. Please read on for all of the details of these opulent residences.

Key Biscayne

$5,250,000

4 bed 4.5 bath 3,989 sq. ft.

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 206, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Experience the look and feel of a single-family home with the security and amenities of a luxury beach resort condominium in this extraordinarily spacious 3,989-square-foot ground-floor residence. The two enormous lanai terraces are perfect for entertaining, along with the roomy living room and den. Sumptuous custom interiors are featured throughout this four-bedroom unit, with four fully equipped bathrooms and a guest powder room. Included in this extraordinary unit, are staff quarters with a laundry room, also three parking spaces. Listed at $5,250,000 in April.

$3,100,000

3 bed 3 bath 1,772 sq. ft.

615 Ocean Dr., Apt. 3A, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Enjoy a slice of paradise in this rarely available three-bedroom unit in the column of The Sands of Key Biscayne. This fully remodeled 1,772 square-foot home features an extended wrap-around balcony with floor-to-ceiling windows bringing all of the aqua blues of the ocean into the spacious rooms of this sunny unit. Three bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and fully equipped custom bathrooms, add comfort and convenience to this lavish modern residence. Listed at $3,390,000 in May.

$600,000

2 bed 2 bath 925 sq. ft.

200 Galen Dr., Apt. 301, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

In this charming smaller three-story complex is nestled a two-bedroom and two-bathroom corner unit. New wood-tone ceramic tiles add warmth to the remodeled apartment. There is ample storage space throughout the apartment and the bonus of two parking spaces. Nice garden views can be seen from the new storm windows. Amenities include a barbeque area, and pool, along with a great location. The unit is just a block from the beach, grocery store, and the community center. Listed at $600,000 in May.

$1,550,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,782 sq. ft.

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. B502, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

Looking out of the wall-to-wall windows of this elegant unit, one sees the stunning views of the state park, ocean, and bay. Surrounded by nature, this beautiful two-bedroom home is overflowing with a remarkable combination of comfort and elegance. Marble floors, Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, a 15-foot peninsula, and Wolf double ovens with a steam oven create a dream kitchen. An extra large walk-in closet, automatic blinds, and Toto toilet with a bidet are features of the spacious master suite. Listed at $1,650,000 in May.

$3,100,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,524 sq. ft.

561 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

On the prestigious Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne is this breathtaking custom-made house. The moment one enters the opened beamed high-ceiling living room, you are greeted by the views of the terrace and pool, with the tropical landscape of fruit and palm trees. Light-filled living spaces include three bedrooms, an open dining and living room, a kitchen with a breakfast nook, and two fully equipped bathrooms. The oversized 9,557 square foot lot which surrounds this single-family home, adds to the privacy and security. Listed at $3,300,000 in February.

$1,250,000

1 bed 1 bath 849 sq. ft.

455 Grand Bay Dr., Unit 203, Key Biscayne, FL, 33149

In the exclusive, much sought-after Ritz-Carlton Hotel Residence is this elegant home. Offering the best of both worlds, you can enjoy all the perks of ownership, with the convenience of the hotel managing this unit for you. Lovely remodeled interiors grace this one-bedroom residence. Ocean views, a pool, and beach access add to the relaxing vacation lifestyle offered at this prestigious address. Listed at $1,400,000 in May.

Brickell

$2,425,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 2,114 sq. ft.

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 45B, Miami, FL 33131

Enter this spacious 2,114 square foot unit through 36 X 96-inch solid wood double doors into a foyer illuminated by Caboche “Giallo Oro”, and the elongated balcony. Beyond which lies the turquoise waters of the bay. Nestled in The Four Seasons this unit features world-class service amenities, with valet and concierge services, a residence pool with towel service, and 5-star in-house bars and restaurants. The kitchen is custom designed by HaussStudio, with Henri Bursztyn lighting, and includes SubZero, and Miele appliances. Listed at $2,550,000 in April.

$1,021,000

3 bed 2 bath 1,232 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2202, Miami, FL, 33131

The Club at Brickell Bay Plaza houses this chic 1,232 square-foot charming residence. Direct ocean Views are seen from the open floor plan in the living and dining rooms. The three bedrooms are extra large with plenty of room for multiple beds. Valet parking, a pool, a gym, and a jacuzzi are all here to offer a fun-filled resort lifestyle. Listed at $1,090,000 in January.

$580,000

1 bed 1.5 bath 838 sq.ft.

999 SW 1st ve., Apt. 2303, Miami, FL, 33130

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors keep this one-bedroom one-and-a-half-bathroom unit bright and cheerful. It was professionally furnished and decorated, and tiled throughout. Nine at Mary Brickell Village is right in the center of all of the entertainment and dining Brickell has to offer. Listed at $595,000 in April.

$430,000

1 bed 1 bath 848 sq. ft.

185 SW 7th St., apt. 2204, Miami, FL, 33130

Welcome to Latitude on The River. This spacious one-bedroom unit also has a den in the interesting floor plan. The unit is situated alongside the Miami River and is steps away from the metromover and has easy access to I-95. With 24-hour security, a two-story gym and yoga room, a sauna, and a movie theater you are truly in a vacationer's dream. Listed at $415,000 in May.

$575,000

1 bed 1 bath 699 sq. ft.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Unit 2204, Miami, FL, 33130

A gorgeous 1 bathroom and 1 bath unit with super city and bay views. In the 5-star SLS Brickell Residences, this is a fully upgraded apartment, has elegant marble flooring, Bosch and Subzero appliances, and assigned parking. Residents enjoy first-class concierge services, multiple pools with cabanas, bars, and restaurants. Listed at $599,000 in May.

$1,070,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,518 sq. ft.

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3703, Miami, FL, 33131

A beautifully renovated two-bedroom unit boasts walk-in closets and storage galore. The motorized shades adorn the glass sliding doors in the living spaces and bedrooms. Top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry are featured in the modern kitchen. The spa and fitness center is in the building, to pamper you. Listed at $1,095,000 in March.

$640,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,362 sq. ft.

1901 Brickell Ave., Apt. B1511, Miami, FL, 33129

With stunning views of the Miami skyline from the spacious balcony, this unit is breathtaking. The master bedroom has a double-sized walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. The second bedroom is also very spacious with a guest bathroom right next to it. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and quartz countertops. Listed at $680,00 in April.

$785,000

2 bed 2 bath 924 sq. ft.

45 SW 9th St., Apt. 3308, Miami, FL, 33130

Wrap-around windows and balcony create a bright clean feel to this chic apartment. Top-of-the-line appliances and marble flooring add to the elegance of this two-bedroom and two-bathroom home. The location is a real treat with the shops and eateries at Mary Brickell. Listed at $800,000 in January.

$421,500

1 bed 1 bath 811 sq. ft.

218 SE 14th St., Apt. 1007, Miami, FL, 33131

What a gem, this tastefully furnished and decorated unit just sparkles with light. The large balcony offers views of the bay and the city’s lights at night. The building offers a 24-hour doorman, valet, gym, and rooftop pool with spectacular views. Listed at $465,000 in May.

$761,000

2 bed 2.5 bath 1,316 sq. ft.

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2703, Miami, FL, 33129

On the 27th floor, this unit boasts fantastic bay views. The elongated balcony pours in natural light, and the cool cream-colored tiled floor shines throughout this very roomy home. Two bedrooms and two fully equipped bathrooms complement this unit. It is in the prestigious Imperial at Brickell, which is in the heart of one of Brickell’s best residential neighborhoods, yet near to all the fun shops and 5-star restaurants. Listed at $759,000 in May.

$464,000

1 bed 1 bath 963 sq. ft.

1060 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1205, Miami, FL, 33131

In one of the most sought-after buildings in the heart of Brickell, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence has huge 15-foot ceilings and a balcony with city and water views. It has a European kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling high-impact windows, and new tile floors. The great location is a walk away from Publix, CVS, Walgreens, and the Metromover. Listed at $479,000 in April.

$1,550,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,582 sq. ft.

60 SW 18th Ter., Miami, FL, 33129

This house is just off historic South Miami Avenue, near Brickell. This charming property has a spacious layout with the security of high-impact windows and doors, leading out to the large yard, which is just right for outdoor entertaining. Take a stroll down the tree-lined streets and admire the historic homes of your new neighbors, or spend the afternoon in one of the nearby parks. This spacious 1,582 square 2 bedroom and two bathroom house also has a carport, just off the kitchen. Listed at $1,675,000 in April.

$900,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,105 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2401, Miami, FL, 33131

This modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom oceanfront condo is located in the center of Brickell. This high-rise unit is perfect for a private residence or a vacation apartment. With a spacious living area that features unobstructed ocean views, and marble flooring this is a light-filled home. The building allows AirBnB, so it is also a wonderful investment opportunity. Listed at $975,000 in April.

$580,000

1 bed 1 bath 821 sq. ft.

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 2803, Miami, FL, 33130

This apartment is on the 28th floor, providing beautiful city and water views. It is the largest one-bedroom with a den apartment facing East with a 180-degree view at NINE, on top of Mary Brickell Village, in the center of the fantastic heart of Brickell. Listed at $593,000 in January.

$440,000

1 bed 1 bath 705 sq. ft.

79 SW 12th St., Unit 3211S, Miami, FL, 33130

With unobstructed Miami residential and skyline views, this unit is urban chic. A large bedroom with a separate shower and bath, and lots of storage space opens onto the large balcony. The open floor plan brings the living and dining space together with amazing city views. Listed at $450,000 in May.

$499,000

2 bed 2 bath 846 sq. ft.

1723 SW 2nd Ave., Apt. 705, Miami, FL, 33129

This unit is in a boutique building located in a very quiet area in Brickell. The cozy two-bedroom and two-bath unit has many extras. A party room by the pool, a gym, two assigned parking spaces, and a storage unit under air, all on the same floor. Listed at $499,000 in May.

$440,000

1 bed 1 bath 506 sq. ft.

1080 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4205, Miami, FL, 33131

This penthouse-level studio apartment is at The Bond. It has 11-foot ceilings and is furnished with white porcelanato tile floors, Bosch appliances, and Nolte cabinets. Enjoy stunning panoramic views from this 42nd-floor unit. The building features a state-of-the-art gym, and a spa with a steam room and sauna, swimming pool, BBQ and lounge areas, and 24/7 concierge services. Listed at $455,000 in April.

$485,000

1 bed 1 bath 750 sq. ft.

1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1207, Miami, FL, 33131

The Mark on Brickell Bay houses this luxurious one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit. The kitchen was renovated with top-of-the-line appliances, and the bathroom is also completely modern. Dedicated parking and valet services offer convenience and safety. Listed at $495,000 in March.

$620,000

1 bed 1 bath 818 sq. ft.

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1514, Miami, FL, 33131

This spacious North facing unit has porcelain flooring throughout, and a remodeled modern kitchen, shining with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Just minutes from the best restaurants in Brickell and the beach. Also conveniently located near the MIA Airport. Super amenities and security are also part of the perks in this fine building. Listed at $625,000 in March.

$470,000

2 bed 2 bath 930 sq. ft.

185 SE 14th Ter., Apt. 1607, Miami, FL, 33131

This is a spectacular 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit which is fully furnished at the Fortune House Condo, in one of the best locations in Brickell. It has a great Bay view from the living room and both bedrooms. The entire unit was recently remodeled and just shines with fresh paint and beautiful lighting elements. Listed at $450,000 in May.

$690,000

2 bed 2 bath 1,510 sq. ft.

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 2107, Miami, FL, 33131

This is a two-story unit in the North-facing loft that has soaring 18-foot ceilings, and unobstructed views of the downtown Miami skyline, Iconic City Bank, the river, and Biscayne Bay. The 24-inch beige marble tiles sparkle in this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit. The building offers first-class amenities and security. Listed at $699,000 in April.

