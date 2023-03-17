Two $1+million Key Biscayne condo sales highlight this past week’s real estate transactions

A luxurious Brickell Flatiron three bedroom closed for $2.175 million, making it the top seller during the week of March 6. Centrally located and built in 2019, the stylish condo has access to a well-equipped fitness center, rooftop pool overlooking the city and concierge services fit to make residents feel like royalty.

Also in Brickell, a snazzy penthouse with a private rooftop terrace closed for $2.1 million. The SLS Brickell three bedroom features 12-foot ceilings, a gorgeous glass stairway and incredible views from the rooftop terrace. The bedrooms have private terraces and custom closets.

Continue reading to see what else sold in Key Biscayne and Brickell during March 6 to 10.

Key Biscayne

$1,650,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,546 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 733, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

$1,030,000

3 bed/2 bath/1,360 square feet

50 Ocean Lane Drive, Apt. 101, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

$650,000

2 bed/1 bath/1,261 square feet

195 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 10, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Brickell

$670,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,108 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2712S, Miami, FL 33130

$900,924

3 bed/3 bath/1,967 square feet

2025 Brickell Ave., Apt. 303, Miami, FL 33129

$495,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/684 square feet

55 SW 9th St., Apt. 1009, Miami, FL 33130

$2,100,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,912 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit UPH7, Miami, FL 33130

$435,000

1 bed/1 bath/774 square feet

951 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2800, Miami, FL 33131

$375,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 668, Miami, FL 33131

$390,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/796 square feet

1250 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2211, Miami, FL 33130

$505,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/902 square feet

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 2906, Miami, FL 33131

$1,650,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,839 square feet

1865 Brickell Ave., Unit TH1, Miami, FL 33129

$630,500

2 bed/2 bath/1,200 square feet

55 SE 6th St., Apt. 3007, Miami, FL 33131

$1,310,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,334 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 3215, Miami, FL 33131

$358,500

1 bed/1 bath/630 square feet

170 SE 14th St., Apt. 1906, Miami, FL 33131

$370,000

1 bed/1 bath/694 square feet

1111 SW First Ave., Unit 3224N, Miami, FL 33130

$380,000

2 bed/2 bath/990 square feet

801 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1968, Miami, FL 33131

$1,300,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,664 square feet

88 SW 7th St., Apt. 3212, Miami, FL 33130

$820,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 705, Miami, FL 33129

$948,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,070 square feet

1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 3604, Miami, FL 33131

$770,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,088 square feet

1300 S Miami Ave., Unit 2602, Miami, FL 33130

$659,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,097 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 1911, Miami, FL 33130

$460,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,056 square feet

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 1406, Miami, FL 33131

$2,175,000

3 bed/3.5 bath/1,909 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4502, Miami, FL 33131

