Two Key Biscayne properties sold in the week ending July 1st, including a $1.3 million condo in the Towers.
Land is scarce in South Florida, where the population continues to grow and urban density fills up nearly every block.
It might come as a surprise, then, that the two top sellers were land. The top seller was a 7,600-square-foot vacant lot in east Brickell, which sold for $6.25 million.
The lot is located at 1029 SW First Ave.
The second highest deal on this week’s list is a parcel in Brickell that traded for $2.499 million. The 7,315-square-foot vacant lot comes with approved plans to build a six-bedroom home. It was last sold for $815,000 in April 2021.
In all, 28 real estate transactions were closed during the week ending on July 1, 2022.
Key Biscayne
$1,300,000 photo
2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet
1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A 404, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Built in 1972, this two-bedroom is located in an oceanfront residences and features a large terrace. It was listed for $1,450,000 and last sold for $900,000 in April 2021.
$950,000 photo
2 bed/2 bath/1,532 square feet
151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 241, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
This two-bedroom with a garden view last sold for $636,500 in July 2019. It comes with preliminary architectural plans for renovation.
Brickell
$500,000
1 bed/1 bath/738 square feet
500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3504, Miami, FL 33131
Listed for $510,000 and built in 2008, this one-bedroom is complete with Biscayne Bay and city views, with access to an array of amenities.
$395,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/804 square feet
150 SE 25th Road, Apt. 6K, Miami, FL 33129
Listed for $419,000, this one-bedroom overlooks Biscayne Bay and offers residents a 24-hour door person and loads of amenities.
$635,000 photo
2 bed/2 bath/1,038 square feet
201 SW 17th Road, Unit 501, Miami, FL 33129
This two-bedroom is a corner unit with a wraparound balcony and is located in Cassa Brickell, an 81-unit boutique condominium tower.
$630,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,013 square feet
79 SW 12th St., Unit 2003S, Miami, FL 33130
Furnished two-bedroom with a split floor plan featuring epic panoramic views and floor-to-ceiling impact windows and a balcony accessible from every room. Listed for $650,000.
$2,150,000
7,315 square feet lot
A large lot in a great location with approved plans to build a six-bedroom home. This vacant lot was listed for $2.499 million and it last sold for $815,000 in April 2021.
$925,000 photo
3 bed/2.5 bath/2,124 square feet
1915 Brickell Ave., Apt. C408, Miami, FL 33129
Renovated, corner unit with three bedrooms featuring ocean and Biscayne Bay views, large closets, porcelain flooring and 24-hour security. This unit was listed for $959,900.
$949,500
3 bed/3 bath/1,801 square feet
Three-bedroom located in the middle of Brickell and comes with two assigned, tandem covered parking spaces. The residence features infinity pools, a spa and fitness center, kids playroom and more.
$566,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet
186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1801, Miami, FL 33131
Two-bedroom in Solaris Brickell, overlooking Biscayne Bay, was listed for $590,000
$624,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,140 square feet
2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2004, Miami, FL 33129
Two-bedroom sold for the listed price. The unit features city and Intracoastal Waterway views, two parking spaces and a storage unit.
$1,210,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,313 square feet
Two-bedroom with a den featuring unobstructed water views, two walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling impact windows. The building has two high-end restaurants, a spa, infinity pool, valet, security, gym, theater and more.
$529,000 photo
Studio/1 bath/627 square feet
801 S Miami Ave., Unit 509, Miami, FL 33130
Furnished studio in SLS Lux Brickell featuring epic views from a large balcony. This unit last sold for $360,000 in June 2021.
$430,000
1 bed/1.5 bath/805 square feet
60 SW 13th St., Apt. 1802, Miami, FL 33130
Loft featuring stunning city, Biscayne and pool views. The unit was listed for $450,000.
$520,000
1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet
Furnished one-bedroom with ocean and city views sold for $30,000 above the asking price.
$6,250,000 <photo>
7,600 square feet lot
1029 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130
One of the few east Brickell development lots available. The vacant lot was listed for $8.68 million.
$815,000
2 bed/2 bath/1,384 square feet
999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2716, Miami, FL 33130
Spacious two-bedroom in the Nine at Mary Brickell Village. The unit was listed for $875,000.
$425,000
1 bed/1 bath/850 square feet
2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1703, Miami, FL 33129
One-bedroom in The Metropolitan Brickell sold for the asking price and is located in a quiet residential area.
$590,000
2 bed/2 bath/799 square feet
1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 712, Miami, FL 33129
This awesome two-bedroom in Le Parc at Brickell comes with two parking spots and a storage unit.
$445,000
1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet
55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2900, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom with a den has a tenant in place until January of 2023 and sold for $10,000 below the asking price.
$1,250,000 photo
2 bed/2 bath/2,005 square feet
1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129
Walk to the grocery, restaurants and all the action from this large two-bedroom that sold for the listed price.
$415,000
1 bed/1 bath/693 square feet
79 SW 12th St., Unit 2602S, Miami, FL 33130
This well-maintained one-bedroom in a prime location sold for the asking price. It was built in 2008.
$1,225,000
2 bed/2.5 bath/1,236 square feet
1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4809, Miami, FL 33131
This two-bedroom has water views, custom wallpaper, upgraded light fixtures and high-end kitchen appliances. The unit was listed for $1.525 million, with a price change to $1.45 million and then again to $1.36 million.
$1,760,000 photo
3 bed/3 bath/2,260 square feet
1925 Brickell Ave., Apt. DPH7, Miami, FL 33129
This two-story Brickell penthouse with 22-foot ceilings, ocean and city views sold for the asking price.
$440,000
1 bed/1 bath/659 square feet
1600 SW First Ave., Apt/ 813, Miami, FL 33129
Le Parc at Brickell one-bedroom with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Simpson Park and the city was listed for $514,000. The price changed to $485,000 before closing at $440,000.
$575,000 photo
1 bed/1 bath/732 square feet
495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3406, Miami, FL 33131
One-bedroom in the Icon Brickell Tower Two features Sub Zero, Wolf, and Bosch kitchen appliances.
$470,000
2 bed/2 bath/842 square feet
31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2408, Miami, FL 33131
Corner unit located near Brickell City Centre in a residence with top-of-line amenities, including a rooftop pool, gym and 24-hour concierge services.