Two Key Biscayne properties sold in the week ending July 1st, including a $1.3 million condo in the Towers.

Land is scarce in South Florida, where the population continues to grow and urban density fills up nearly every block.

It might come as a surprise, then, that the two top sellers were land. The top seller was a 7,600-square-foot vacant lot in east Brickell, which sold for $6.25 million.

The lot is located at 1029 SW First Ave.

The second highest deal on this week’s list is a parcel in Brickell that traded for $2.499 million. The 7,315-square-foot vacant lot comes with approved plans to build a six-bedroom home. It was last sold for $815,000 in April 2021.

In all, 28 real estate transactions were closed during the week ending on July 1, 2022.

Key Biscayne

2 bed/2 bath/1,409 square feet

1111 Crandon Blvd., Apt. A 404, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Built in 1972, this two-bedroom is located in an oceanfront residences and features a large terrace. It was listed for $1,450,000 and last sold for $900,000 in April 2021.

2 bed/2 bath/1,532 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 241, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This two-bedroom with a garden view last sold for $636,500 in July 2019. It comes with preliminary architectural plans for renovation.

Brickell

$500,000

1 bed/1 bath/738 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3504, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $510,000 and built in 2008, this one-bedroom is complete with Biscayne Bay and city views, with access to an array of amenities.

$395,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/804 square feet

150 SE 25th Road, Apt. 6K, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $419,000, this one-bedroom overlooks Biscayne Bay and offers residents a 24-hour door person and loads of amenities.

2 bed/2 bath/1,038 square feet

201 SW 17th Road, Unit 501, Miami, FL 33129

This two-bedroom is a corner unit with a wraparound balcony and is located in Cassa Brickell, an 81-unit boutique condominium tower.

$630,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,013 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2003S, Miami, FL 33130

Furnished two-bedroom with a split floor plan featuring epic panoramic views and floor-to-ceiling impact windows and a balcony accessible from every room. Listed for $650,000.

$2,150,000

7,315 square feet lot

A large lot in a great location with approved plans to build a six-bedroom home. This vacant lot was listed for $2.499 million and it last sold for $815,000 in April 2021.

3 bed/2.5 bath/2,124 square feet

1915 Brickell Ave., Apt. C408, Miami, FL 33129

Renovated, corner unit with three bedrooms featuring ocean and Biscayne Bay views, large closets, porcelain flooring and 24-hour security. This unit was listed for $959,900.

$949,500

3 bed/3 bath/1,801 square feet

Three-bedroom located in the middle of Brickell and comes with two assigned, tandem covered parking spaces. The residence features infinity pools, a spa and fitness center, kids playroom and more.

$566,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,145 square feet

186 SE 12th Ter., Apt. 1801, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in Solaris Brickell, overlooking Biscayne Bay, was listed for $590,000

$624,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,140 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2004, Miami, FL 33129

Two-bedroom sold for the listed price. The unit features city and Intracoastal Waterway views, two parking spaces and a storage unit.

$1,210,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,313 square feet

Two-bedroom with a den featuring unobstructed water views, two walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling impact windows. The building has two high-end restaurants, a spa, infinity pool, valet, security, gym, theater and more.

Studio/1 bath/627 square feet

801 S Miami Ave., Unit 509, Miami, FL 33130

Furnished studio in SLS Lux Brickell featuring epic views from a large balcony. This unit last sold for $360,000 in June 2021.

$430,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/805 square feet

60 SW 13th St., Apt. 1802, Miami, FL 33130

Loft featuring stunning city, Biscayne and pool views. The unit was listed for $450,000.

$520,000

1 bed/1 bath/825 square feet

Furnished one-bedroom with ocean and city views sold for $30,000 above the asking price.

7,600 square feet lot

1029 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130

One of the few east Brickell development lots available. The vacant lot was listed for $8.68 million.

$815,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,384 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 2716, Miami, FL 33130

Spacious two-bedroom in the Nine at Mary Brickell Village. The unit was listed for $875,000.

$425,000

1 bed/1 bath/850 square feet

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1703, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom in The Metropolitan Brickell sold for the asking price and is located in a quiet residential area.

$590,000

2 bed/2 bath/799 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 712, Miami, FL 33129

This awesome two-bedroom in Le Parc at Brickell comes with two parking spots and a storage unit.

$445,000

1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2900, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with a den has a tenant in place until January of 2023 and sold for $10,000 below the asking price.

2 bed/2 bath/2,005 square feet

1581 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1003, Miami, FL 33129

Walk to the grocery, restaurants and all the action from this large two-bedroom that sold for the listed price.

$415,000

1 bed/1 bath/693 square feet

79 SW 12th St., Unit 2602S, Miami, FL 33130

This well-maintained one-bedroom in a prime location sold for the asking price. It was built in 2008.

$1,225,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,236 square feet

1000 Brickell Plaza, Unit 4809, Miami, FL 33131

This two-bedroom has water views, custom wallpaper, upgraded light fixtures and high-end kitchen appliances. The unit was listed for $1.525 million, with a price change to $1.45 million and then again to $1.36 million.

3 bed/3 bath/2,260 square feet

1925 Brickell Ave., Apt. DPH7, Miami, FL 33129

This two-story Brickell penthouse with 22-foot ceilings, ocean and city views sold for the asking price.

$440,000

1 bed/1 bath/659 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt/ 813, Miami, FL 33129

Le Parc at Brickell one-bedroom with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Simpson Park and the city was listed for $514,000. The price changed to $485,000 before closing at $440,000.

1 bed/1 bath/732 square feet

495 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3406, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in the Icon Brickell Tower Two features Sub Zero, Wolf, and Bosch kitchen appliances.

$470,000

2 bed/2 bath/842 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2408, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit located near Brickell City Centre in a residence with top-of-line amenities, including a rooftop pool, gym and 24-hour concierge services.