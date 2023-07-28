In Florida residential real estate deals, there's much more for sellers to consider in a buyer's offer than just price - the offer's quality should also be considered.

A buyer's ability and intent to end up at settlement on the specified closing date are just as important as the offered price.

Before accepting an offer, sellers want to have some assurance that the buyer is serious, can afford to buy, understands how a transaction progresses, and that the deal will close within a reasonable timeframe. No one wants to waste time or lose money.

Today we will be touching on the 2 most important issues (in addition to price) that concern sellers when they receive an offer on a Florida house or condo - Financing and Inspection.

Financing and Inspection Contingencies confuse many buyers and concern many sellers until they understand how contract contingencies work, the strict timelines involved, and any helpful strategies when using or responding to them.

When buyers like a house or condo well enough to submit an offer, they must consider how that offer will be viewed by the seller.

Sellers don't want to accept an offer, take their house or condo off the market by changing the listing status to "Pending" or "Pending with Contingencies", then have the deal fall through because a buyer isn't as well qualified or serious as initially represented. When the listing status is Pending, other potential buyers are discouraged from looking closer, and move on to consider other properties.

A Financing Contingency in the purchase contract allows buyers to apply for mortgage financing within a certain number of days after their offer is accepted. If their application is denied within a specific time frame, they can terminate the accepted contract and get back their deposits. If their loan application is approved within the time period allowed in the contract's Financing Contingency, they continue to settlement, close on the property, and move in.

Complying with the contract's timeline for progress is critical to reaching a successful closing for deals with Financing Contingencies.

They are for buyer benefit, and sellers agree to them because mortgage financing is an integral part of most real estate deals. By accepting a Financing Contingency in the contract, sellers are already accepting risk by taking their properties off the market and committing to just one potential buyer, closing the door to any other buyers who may be interested in buying their house or condo. However, sellers shouldn't be expected to accept all the risk for a buyer's financing falling through by accepting a poorly-structured or excessively long Financing Contingency.

Take a look at this recent article that goes into more depth on Financing Contingencies and Pre-Approvals: What Is A Buyer's Financing Pre-Approval Really Telling You?

Quite often, sellers are most concerned with what repairs buyers may request after a Home Inspection is performed. The buyer's right to inspect the property is built-in to all Florida residential real estate contracts (even As-Is) and can be referred to as the Inspection Period/Contingency, Right-to-Inspect, or Due Diligence period. As with Financing Contingencies, Inspection Contingencies have very strict timelines within which buyers must have the property inspected, then make requests to the seller.

In my opinion, there are even more contract compliance details, variables, and strategies involved with Inspection Contingencies than there are with Financing Contingencies.

If sellers have not fully discussed inspection, buyer request, and seller response contract details with their real estate agents, they can be blind-sided when buyers ask for repairs, replacements, or closing credits based on inspection items. When there are pre-offer seller concerns about property condition, this is best handled through requesting that buyer offers be submitted on either a Standard contract or an As-Is contract.

Earlier this year, we discussed at length the pros and cons of using either of these contracts so instead of going way too long on this article, I suggest you read those earlier discussions for expanded details, definitions, and strategies:

Standard or As-Is Real Estate Contract? Thoughts for Sellers

Standard or As-Is Real Estate Contract? Thoughts for Buyers

Financing and Inspection Contingencies confuse buyers and scare sellers until they understand how those contingencies work and how to best protect their individual interests when negotiating contract terms. Before making or accepting an offer containing either one, it is VERY important for both buyers and sellers to understand how contracts and contingencies control a transaction.

Speak with a Florida-licensed attorney for detailed guidance on real estate Sales Contracts and any Contingencies they contain.

This report was first published in The Florida Real Estate Blog by Chris Carter, a Real Estate Broker Associate and former Key Biscayne resident. For more, visit thefloridarealestateblog.com