“Well, people need housing," numbers deceive, without context, but experts are confident Miami real estate market is healthy

A recent headline blared what seemed like ominous news: "Home sales plummet in South Florida to start 2023."

But, as Bart Simpson once said: "Au contraire, mon frère."

Yes, home sales in Miami-Dade County might have dropped by some 47% in January from the previous January, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

But, one factor played a pivotal role.

"The real story is that the inventory shrunk; we didn't have as much to sell like we did in 2021 or 2022," said Ron Shuffield, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

There certainly has been no shortage of sales for his company, however, which posted a sales increase in January of 42% over the prior month. January usually yields between 5% and 20% increases over December, he said, in times of good or bad markets, largely "because of the holidays."

"We don't usually look at it this way (from December to January); we like to compare the same month year to year," Shuffield said. "But this is a more than healthy increase, and basically it reflects that the buyers are still here and the sellers are, too."

There were 1,402 transactions in Miami-Dade County in January, compared to 2,645 sales a year ago.

And, with fewer opportunities to buy, prices rose as well. In Miami-Dade County, the median sales price of a single-family home was $545,000, up from $520,000 in January 2022. Condos were at a $400,000 median. compared to $360,000 a year ago.

On Key Biscayne, sales remained steady in the past three months, but, following the trend, fell way short from January 2022.

In a recent presentation to the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne meeting, Patricia Romano, one half of the Pat and Pat Power Team on Key Biscayne, and a Broker Sales Associate with Coldwell Banker Realty, showed that in the realty company's Market Trends Report for January.

The number of properties on the island sold in January 2023 was 11, down from 12 the previous month (and 11 again in February). The January 2023 sales were 63.33% lower than from January 2022, following the trend in South Florida.

According to a study by Rocket Homes, the number of homes on the Key Biscayne market from December 2022 and January 2023 increased by 12.8%, from 172 to 194. The median sold price on the island over the past 12 months was $1.6 million, up $300,000 from February 2022.

Miami-Dade County recorded 32,627 single-family house and condominium sales last year, a 20% drop from 39,394 sales in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

"There's a lot of reasons (for a downswing), inflation, the stock market, interest rates ... a lot you can worry about, it's always something," Shuffield said.

"But population cures a lot. There's that recent report saying 1,140 people a day are moving to Florida. What that means is, by the time the sun sets tonight, there will be another 1,140 permanent Floridians. Well, people need housing."