What are the most expensive luxury homes sold nearby in QI of 2023, and what high-end properties are on the market now?

Money didn't seem to be an object for several buyers of properties on Key Biscayne, in Coconut Grove and in Brickell during the first quarter of the year.

The largest sale: A $48.499 million residence in Coconut Grove that was built in 1935.

Currently, the largest asking price among the three areas is $59 million, a spacious waterfront residence on Key Biscayne.

Let's take look at what was sold, according to Realtor.com:

Key Biscayne sales

1. A $10 million residence on Reef Lane led the way. Boasting 4,997 square feet, 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, the property was brokered by Bruno Junqueira at Coldwell Banker Realty and sold in March, with the buyer represented by Cristian Black at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. It was built in 2014.

2. A $5.2 million luxury unit at the Grand Bay Residences was sold in February. There is room to roam over the 3,950 square feet, with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths. It was brokered by Jorge Fernandez at COMPASS. The seller was represented by Brigitte De Langeron with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne Inc.

3. Within that same week, another condo at The Ocean Club went for $4.8 million. The 3,084-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and four baths. No listing agents were available.

4. The final day in March resulted in the sale of a $4.379 million Grand Bay residence. The 3-bedroom, 3,630 square-foot property, with 5.5 baths, was brokered by Veronica Cervera at Cervera Real Estate, Inc., and the buyer was represented by Juanita Lopez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

5. In late January, a 3-bedroom, 5.5-bath unit, covering 2,790 square feet, was sold for $3.4 million at The Ocean Club. That sale was brokered by Paulette Monserrate-Schena at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, and the buyer was represented by Michael P. Schnabel with Compass Real Estate.

Key Biscayne's current most expensive residential listing:

1. A majestic 8-bedroom, 8.5+bath residence at 3 Harbor Point is being sold for $59 million. Overlooking the water, the property covers 14,978 square feet. Presenting the property is William Earle of Three Bridges Realty Inc.

In comparison, the Matheson estate on Key Biscayne sold for $47 million back in 2015-16, matching the second-most expensive sale in Miami-Dade County history with a mansion on Indian Creek Island in 2012, and trailing only the $60 million sales price in 2015 for an eight-bedroom, 12,516-square-foot penthouse at the Faena House at that time.

Since then, Adrienne Arsht reportedly sold her waterfront Coconut Grove estate, near the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, for a county-record $106.9 million last year. The compound, consisting of two two-story homes, covers 25,000 square feet with a total of 12 bedrooms and 13.5 baths.

Coconut Grove area sales

1. Built in 1935, a residence at 3007 Brickell Ave. sold for $48.499 million in March. The 7,769-square-foot property has 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. No listing agent was available.

2. In January, a 7-bedroom residence with 7.5 baths and 7,720 square feet, sold for $15,424,500 at 2900 Brickell Ave. It was built in 2019 and the seller was represented by Julian Johnston of The Corcoran Group.

3. A condo unit on South Bayshore Drive sold for $7.6 million. The 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath, 4,647-square-foot property was brokered by Sandra Masis of Cervera Real Estate Inc.

4. In February, a waterfront condo on East Glencoe Street sold for $6.275 million and encompasses 2,978 square feet. The 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence was brokered by Cristian Cardenas with Cardenas Larocca Commercial Real Estate.

5. A $6 million home on N. Moorings Way was sold by Judy Zeder with Coldwell Banker Realty. Covering 5,095 square feet, the property boasts 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths.

Coconut Grove's current most expensive residential listing:

1. For $48 million, one can relax in this 8-bedroom, 8.5-bath property at 3080 Munroe Drive in Southwest Coconut Grove. The residence covers 7,279 square feet.

Brickell sales

1. At $6.4 million, this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath condo unit with 3,606 square feet and a pool overlooking the city was the top sale in the first quarter of 2023. The unit, at 88 SW 7th Street, was brokered by Allison Ortiz with Fortune International Realty. The seller was represented by Banna Fakhoury with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

2. A 3,860-square-foot studio unit at 1331 Brickell Bay Drive sold for $5.225 million. The condo was built in 2004.

3. Another studio unit, at 1000 Brickell Plaza, sold for $4.8 million. The property has 2,826 square feet and was built in 2019.

4. A 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath condo covering 3,415 square feet was sold for $4.168 million. The property at 1331 Brickell Bay Drive was brokered by Florida Capital Realty. The buyer was represented by Scott Shuffield of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

5. Daniel Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty conducted the sale of the $4.050 million condo at 1581 Brickell Ave.. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath unit covers 4,130 square feet. Diana Payeras Paz with Avanti Way represented the buyer.

Brickell's current most expensive residential listing:

1. A penthouse overlooking the Bay is on sale at 1451 Brickell Ave., at a cost of $38.5 million. Covering 11,068 square feet, the property contains 5 bedrooms and 7.5 baths. Built in 2017, it also features a 6-car garage. It is brokered by Douglas Elliman.