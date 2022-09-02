A contemporary single-family home in Key Biscayne was the top selling residential property in KB and Brickell during the period of Aug. 22 to 26.

The 3,199-square-foot home was listed for $3.85 million in June and closed for $3.5 million on Aug. 26. Exposed wood beams, cathedral ceilings and custom shelving makes this updated home special, with plenty of natural lighting.

Over in Brickell, two properties sold at the Four Seasons Residences on Brickell for a cool $4.8 million.

Most properties are selling for under asking price. Continue reading to see what sold.

Key Biscayne

$3,500,000

4 bed/4.5 bath/3,199 square feet

280 W McIntyre St., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Single-family home was listed for $3.85 million.

$1,370,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,260 square feet

155 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 809, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Renovated two-bedroom unit with a large balcony and an ocean view, in an oceanfront condo community, listed for $1.395 million.

$640,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,335 square feet

150 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 6C, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Two-bedroom built in 1970 listed for $650,000 and last sold for $425,000 in June 2021.

Brickell

$385,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/868 square feet

1901 Brickell Ave., Apt. B1005, Miami, FL 33129

One-bedroom with ample natural lighting and a large balcony sold for $5,000 under the asking price.

$785,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,373 square feet

999 SW First Ave., Apt. 3312, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom, newer construction with two assigned parking spots, sold for the listing price.

$580,000

2 bed 2 bath/1,191 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 4406, Miami, FL 33130

Penthouse with wraparound balcony, porcelain flooring, walk-in closets was listed for $589,000.

$450,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/1,128 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1616, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom with a tenant in place through December sold for $20,000 below the offered price.

$630,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,111 square feet

55 SE Sixth St., Apt. 3903, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom featuring the laps of luxury last sold for $495,000 in March 2021.

$1,499,000

4 bed/3 bath

1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 2301, Miami, FL 33131

Four-bedroom in 1010 Brickell, an amenity-rich condo residence with mini-golf, spa, rooftop swimming pool and an outdoor movie theater, was listed for $1.55 million.

$750,000

1 bed/1 bath/1,120 square feet

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5607, Miami, FL 33131

Centrally-located one-bedroom was listed for $760,000.

$565,000

2 bed 2 bath/1,100 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1804, Miami, FL 33129

Remodeled two-bedroom unit was listed for $575,000.

$386,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/868 square feet

1865 Brickell Ave., Apt. A1204, Miami, FL 33129

1975 on- bedroom unit was listed for $405,000.

$840,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,121 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3103, Miami, FL 33130

Two-bedroom sold with a tenant in place paying $5,000 for monthly rent through January 2023.

$255,000

1 bed/1 bath/640 square feet

185 SE 14th Ter., Apt. 613, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom at the Fortune House, located in the financial district, was listed for $310,000.

$930,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,367 square feet

2101 Brickell Ave., Apt. 606, Miami, FL 33129

2004 two-bedroom unit with water views sold for $45,000 below the listed price.

$3,200,000

3 bed/3 bath/2,738 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 66E, Miami, FL 33131

Large three-bedroom in the Four Seasons Residences on Brickell featuring a den, three bathrooms and top-of-the-line appliances and amenities. It was listed for $3.75 million.

$1,600,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,732 square feet

1425 Brickell Ave., Apt. 66D, Miami, FL 33131

Two-bedroom in the Four Seasons Residences on Brickell was listed for $1.995 million.

$506,000

1 bed/1 bath/597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5104, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom in Icon Brickell Tower 1 offers epic water and city views.

$395,000

1 bed/1 bath/612 square feet

200 E 15th St., Miami, FL 33129

1974 one-bedroom sold for the asking price.

$365,000

Studio/1 bath/425 square feet

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 2216, Miami, FL 33131

Fully-furnished studio that has no rental restrictions is perfect for investors.

$2,000,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,180 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2603, Miami, FL 33129

Large two-bedroom unit in a 1997 building was listed for $2.2 million and last sold for $1.485 million in 2012.