While sales volume is down, comparatively, home values are expected to rise in 2023

The volume of residential sales compared to this time last year has decreased. Looking ahead to 2023, however, residential home values are anticipated to increase across Key Biscayne and Brickell.

The top-selling recorded property from Dec. 12-16 is a show-stopping Brickell two-bedroom condo that closed for $2.15 million. The condo – 1643 Brickell Ave, Apt. 2105 – boasts 2,580 square feet of living space and it was completely remodeled with high-end touches. It sold for $50,000 under the asking price.

Continue reading to see what else sold in KB and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$1,500,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,875 square feet

881 Ocean Drive, Apt. 19F, Key Biscayne

Spacious 1970s Casa del Mar two-bedroom unit was listed for $1.75 million in September and BHHS EWM Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the sale.

$1,050,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,584 square feet

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 934, Key Biscayne

This 1980-built two-bedroom with a balcony was listed in September for $1.1 million.

$1,375,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,310 square feet

705 Crandon Blvd., Ph 5, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Ocean Club two-bedroom penthouse was listed for $1.5 million in August.

Brickell

$580,000

1 bed/2 bath/826 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3705, Miami

One-bedroom with a den was listed in March for $640,000.

$1,150,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,168 square feet

475 NE Brickell Ave., Unit 2715, Miami

This stunning two-bedroom within the Icon Brickell Tower 1 was listed in September for $1.4 million.

$570,000

1 bed/1 bath/620 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3907, Miami, FL 33130

Listed in June for $590,000, this Brickell Heights, built in 2017, one-bedroom condo has access to state-of-the-art amenities.

$325,000

1 bed/1 bath/750 square feet

1430 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 1106, Miami

This one-bedroom with a balcony and water views, built in 1960, was listed for $345,000.

$370,000

Studio/1 bath/613 square feet

1050 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3006, Miami

Studio with views from the 30th floor was listed in October for $388,000.

$820,000

1 bed/1 bath/953 square feet

485 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2809, Miami

One-bedroom unit, featuring Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, allows for daily vacation rentals. It was listed for $840,000 and last sold for $485,000 in 2018.

$2,150,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/2,580 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2105, Miami

Gorgeous two-bedroom spanning 2,580 square feet of living space is completely remodeled with high-end touches. It sold for $50,000 under the asking price.

$635,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,460 square feet

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 506, Miami

Brickell Bay Club two-bedroom, featuring a wraparound balcony and unobstructed Biscayne Bay views, was listed for $649,000.

$470,000

2 bed/2 bath/930 square feet

185 SE 14th Terrace, Apt. 1604, Miami

Keller Williams Miami Beach represented both the buyer and the seller in this transaction, and the property was listed for $450,000.

$660,000

3 bed/2.5 bath/1,273 square feet

1010 SW Second Ave., Unit 703, Miami

Brickell Ten corner unit with a wraparound balcony and a den was listed in June for $750,000.

$370,000

1 bed/1 bath/787 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Drive, Apt. 907, Miami

Brickell Bay Drive condo is located in a quiet area with water views. This one-bedroom was listed in July for $399,000.

$695,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,028 square feet

1010 Brickell Ave Unit 1709, Miami

This fully furnished two-bedroom in 1010 Brickell was listed in July for $740,000.

