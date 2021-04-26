They did it again, after solid performances in Dallas, Orlando and Charleston (SC), Alliance Jiu Jitsu Sensei Rodrigo Antunes and Lucas Araujo have dominated their divisions at IBJJF Houston Open.

Antunes got double gold, winning his division in Gi (with Kimono) and No Gi with an impressive performance submitting his opponents in less than two minutes.

Araujo got three medals: gold in No Gi, silver in Gi, and bronze Gi in the Absolute division.

Now, they are back home preparing for their next challenge in New Orleans.

Alliance Jiu Jitsu provides martial arts programs for kids, starting at age three. They will have a full slate of activities for kids during their upcoming summer summer camps.