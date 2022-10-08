So happy that Hurricane Ian didn’t come our way. However, I feel terrible for all the fishing guides, captains, business owners and residents that have been affected by the storm. Many who are friends.

Anxious to see what was happening on our waters after the winds laid down, my son and I headed out on Friday in Biscayne Bay. The Oceanside had huge white water breakers, so we stayed inside of the dangerous waters. Baitfish were plentiful, pilchards, sandy keys, threadfin herring, and finger mullets. The water was milky near the ocean and very tanic along the western shorelines. A number of sunken vessels were scattered throughout the bay. Fishing was very slow with the exception of barracudas and a few snook.

Since Friday there have been some decent catches of dolphin fish that were found under big mats of floating grass. These dolphin fish were of decent size, five to 12 pounds. Bottom fishing for yellowtail snappers was decent. Bonefish we’re back in the shallow flats of South Bay.

Heading into the weekend I would expect lots of baitfish schools to be migrating along the coast. The first bluefish schools of the season should be feeding on this bait. Big jack crevalles, the first Spanish mackerel will be working these baitfish schools as well. This is a good time of the year to cast a shiny silver spoon or artificial hard plastic lure.

Outside of the outer reef, baitfish schools should have small to medium size kingfish, bonitos, sailfish, wahoo, and blackfin tuna feeding on them. Look for the terns and frigate birds to help you locate the fish. Match the hatch if you can to help you get the best action. On the bottom over the reefs and shallow wrecks, schools of mutton and yellowtail snappers plus a decent number of red groupers should be eager to eat your live and dead baits.

Be safe out there and Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

