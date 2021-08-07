Hot Hot Hot! That’s how the weather is, but not necessarily the fishing in South Florida.

If you are interested in doing some fishing anytime soon, you have two choices. The first one is to get out before the sun rises. The second is to fish at night. These two choices let you fish when the temperatures are the coolest.

From sunup till 10 a.m., offshore fishing is producing fast surface action from kingfish in the five to 20-pound range, blackfin tuna in the 20 to 30-pound range, and lots of false albacore for rod bending action. On top of that action, sailfish are still in the area.

After 10 a.m. the surface fishing slows because the fish have moved deeper, where the water is cooler.

Some of the best action is happening just outside the outer reef line. With an east wind, start your drift in 200 feet of water and let your boat drift into 80 feet of water. Pay attention to the depth the strikes are coming from and then concentrate on these areas so you don’t waste valuable time.

When the action slows, you can add a lead weight to your line to get the baits deeper into the water column. You should continue to get strikes but most likely the action won’t be as good as it was earlier in the day.

Nighttime snapper fishing continues to be very good. Limit catches of mangrove, mutton and yellowtail snappers have been biting over the natural reefs in depths from 15 to 80 feet.

Anchor your boat along the side of a reef and start chumming with frozen chum. Give the chum at least 15 minutes and then fish chunks of ballyhoo, Spanish sardines, threadfin herring, squid, mullet and whole silver ide minnows on 20 to 30 pound outfits. A 2/0 short shank hook and the lightest weight it takes to slowly get your bait to the bottom is all you need.

Each angler is allowed five mangrove snappers per person and each mangrove snapper must be at least 10 inches to the tip of the tail to be legal. You can add another five yellowtail, mutton and lane snappers to complete your 10 snapper limit.

Tight Lines and Stay Cool!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.