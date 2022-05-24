Celtics stomp struggling Heat in Game 4, evening up East Finals series 2-2

Forty-eight hours after manhandling the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden, the Miami Heat were embarrassed in Game 4 in Boston on Monday, falling 102-82 in a contest that was not as close as the final score might suggest.

With the deflating loss, the Eastern Conference finals, a series that has been marked by drastic runs — and inexplicable defensive lapses by both teams — heads back to Miami tied 2-2. For the Heat, the saving grace from a game in which they were down by 32 at one point, is that home court advantage is still intact and a potential Game 7 would be played at FTX Arena.

Monday’s game was effectively over in the opening quarter. Miami didn’t register a field goal until a rejuvenated Victor Oladipo drained a three-pointer with 3:20 to go in the first. It was the longest a team has gone without a field goal to start any playoff game in the last quarter-century.

But it wasn’t just the 14 straight misses to open the game. It was Miami also committing a string of ill-advised fouls, getting out hustled on seemingly every loose ball, and allowing Boston to control the glass that translated to a 29-11 first quarter deficit (the Heat had never scored fewer first quarter points in franchise playoff history), which ballooned to 57-33 by halftime.

“We’re not making any excuses, they outplayed us tonight for sure,” said Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra afterward. “We could never get any kind of grip on the game. Outside of these crazy runs, you have two really competitive teams. The scores don't give the true indication of how competitive it is. It can get away from either team at any time and that's what we saw tonight.”

With all-stars Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo (6 points combined in the first half) both being non-factors, franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler still limited with a gimpy knee, and Tyler Herro (groin) unavailable, the only bright spots for the Heat were Oladipo (23 points and 6 assists), and reserves Caleb Martin (12 points and 6 boards) and Duncan Robinson (14 points while starting to show signs of life from behind the arc).

But the most glaring stat from Miami's box score was that the starting five combined for 18 points.

Meanwhile, the evening belonged to Boston, who had five players in double figures, and in particular its young star Jayson Tatum, who rebounded from a quiet Game 3 to pour in 31 points, 24 coming before halftime.

“We just came back and redeemed ourselves,” Tatum said to ABC’s Lisa Salters in his postgame on-court interview. “We knew this was a game that we really needed. Following the last game, we were just ready to play. Everybody was just ready to get out there and play better.”

Miami only hopes to do the same Wednesday night for a Game 5.

A former sports correspondent for the Metrowest Daily News, David Ostrowsky currently serves as a sports writer for the Atlanta Jewish Times. He is also the author of Pro Sports in 1993 (McFarland). His next book, Roberto Alomar: The Complicated Life and Legacy of a Baseball Hall of Famer, will be published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2024.