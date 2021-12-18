The cool weather has given way to summer-like temperatures and the warmer temperatures have slowed our fishing a bit. But there is always something biting in sunny South Florida.

Just outside of Crandon Park, barracudas in the five to 15 pound range can be targeted with noisy chuggers, spoons, and flashy hard plastics. To get these lightning fast Cuda’s to strike you need to make long casts with a fast retrieve. Often the strike is so quick you may not feel it till the line on your reel starts to disappear.

Tarpon have been biting in Government Cut during the early part of the incoming tides. Live pinfish, mullets, and shrimp are getting the strikes.

The east winds we are having have pushed some dolphin fish closer to the reef. Right now, just outside the outer reef, it’s possible to catch kingfish to 20 pounds, Spanish and cero mackerel, wahoo’s, blackfin tuna, sailfish, bonitos and dolphin fish. Gather some frisky live baits, head offshore and fish a couple baits under a kite. You can fish a few baits down deep with a lead sinker to maximize the water columns. Fish from 200 feet it water into 80 feet of water.

On the bottom, mutton and yellowtail snappers are taking cut ballyhoo and squid. The reefs in 70 to 80 feet of water have been producing the best bottom action.

Daytime swordfishing continues to be good. The action is happening in 1,800 to 2,000 feet of water near the bottom. The swords ate eating rigged bonito bellies and squid.

Tight Lines and Beautiful Weather!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

