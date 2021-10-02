It’s been awhile since we had a cold front move through South Florida in September, but it happened at the end of last weekend. The surprising cold front changed our weather patterns for the time being. Calm conditions are gone for this weekend. Winds might blow as hard as 35 mph by Sunday and out of the northeast.

If that happens, the offshore conditions will be sporty. The upside is we have already seen a push of migrating baitfish in our area and this front, like every one after it, will push more bait and lots of hungry fish to our front door.

Early in the week, dolphin fish were being caught in depths from 800 to 2,400 feet of water. Each day was different. One day big weedlines came by us in 800 feet; the next day 2,400 feet. The one thing that was for sure is this: Where there were weeds, there were dolphins. Some over 20 pounds.

Closer to the outer reef, kingfish in the 5 to 10 pound range were eating fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines drifted from the side of the boat or from behind the boat. You can hook the baits to a one ounce jig or to a set of 5/0 hooks. Vertical jigs were also getting the kingfish bites.

Mixed in with the kings were sailfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, sharks, and barracudas. The best depths for these fish were 90 to 200 feet of water.

The offshore bottom fishing continues to be good over the wrecks during the day and over the reefs at night. The bottom catches have consisted of snappers and jacks.

Tight Lines and Be Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.