Cooler temps bring in the baitfish, their predators and some very lively fishing

After a week of tropical weather, the waters of South Florida have settled down. As it exited our area, Hurricane Ian brought cooler mornings that triggered a significant push of migrating baitfish and predators. Fishing on the waters of Biscayne Bay and offshore of Key Biscayne has been fantastic. So much bait and so much action.

Schools of mullets, blacks, silvers,fingers, pilchards, threadfin herring and Spanish sardines continue to slide south. And when they come in contact with the Oceanside piers, jetties and inlets the fishing has been great. Giddy tarpons of all sizes can be seen darting in and out of the baitfish schools. Snook, jack crevalles, ladyfish, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, sharks and barracudas – sometimes all at once – are attacking the baitfish schools. Pretty exciting stuff!

This action can be enjoyed at Government Cut, Norris Cut, Bear Cut and at Cape Florida. Fishing with the baitfish that are where you are will get you the strikes, but if live bait is not an option, cast silver spoons and flashy artificials.

Outside and inside the outer reef line, chances are good that you will catch kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo, sailfish and dolphin fish. Schools of small flying fish and ballyhoo’s seem to be everywhere offshore. Frigate birds, terns and gannet’s can be seen circling and diving where the baitfish schools are. Under the birds, you will see flying fish and ballyhoo’s being chased by dolphin fish, bonitos, blackfin tuna and a few sailfish.

Now it seems that all you need is bait in the water where the action is to catch these fish, but it’s not that easy. Most of these fish are so tuned into what they are chasing they won’t look at anything else. Beside live pilchards or threadfin herring, you might want to have some fresh ballyhoos and artificial lures that resemble a flying fish or ballyhoo onboard. The action is taking place in depths from 40 feet out to 300 feet of water.

The offshore bottom fishing over the reefs and shallow wrecks continue to produce steady catches of mutton, mangrove and yellowtail snappers. Throw in a few legal groupers and big amberjacks and you can see that it is worth your while to drop a frisky live bait. The best depths have been from 40 feet of water out to 120 feet.

Tight Lines and Enjoy the Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

