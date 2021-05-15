King mackerel has been the focus of most offshore fishermen this week and that should continue into this weekend.

The good thing about targeting the kingfish is that there are other fish in the same areas that will eat your baits -- big blackfin tuna, sailfish, bonitos, wahoo and of course sharks and barracudas.

Most of the action is taking place in depths from 80 to 250 feet of water. Once you reach that 250-foot depth put your baits out and let the boat drift inshore. When you get a strike, pay close attention to the depth and your location. Often, the kingfish will hold in an area that is holding bait, comfortable water temperature or over some structure on the bottom.

After finishing your first drift, if no bites, try another drift in another area. If you get strikes, then shorten up your drifts and concentrate closer to that depth. The best baits have been live goggle eye jacks (expensive and hard to catch), live large pilchards, threadfin herring, cigar minnows, and ballyhoo.

Use a trace of #4 wire leader to help keep the kingfish’s sharp teeth from biting through your leader material.

If live bait is not an option, then take three 5/0 Mustad O’Shaughnessy short shank hooks and open the eye of one. Now take the second hook and run the point through the open eye. Take the third hook and attach the shank of that hook through the open eye of the first hook and then close the eye. If you get it right all three hooks should lie in a straight line. Tie a piece of wire leader material through the first hooks eye and add a black swivel to the end of the wire. You now have a completed wire leader with a three-hook rig. To this rig hook a fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardine.

When everything is finished your bait should swim straight without spinning. Fish one bait without weight and two with a one-ounce egg sinker. When I ran party boats years ago, this was our drift fishing rig. It caught thousands and thousands of fish, and it still works today.

Lots of sargassum weeds have been sliding past our coast all week. Dolphin fish continue to be scattered, but more and more seem to be showing up each day. Before stopping on the first weedline you come to when looking for dolphins, make sure that you are in the real blue water and not in one of those green, gray bluefish areas that has been inside the Gulf Stream.

You can waste a lot of valuable time and catch nothing if you stop too soon when heading offshore. On Friday we found good patches of weeds with bait and fish in 900 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.