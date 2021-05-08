Get out early to enjoy the morning bite from kingfish, sailfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos and wahoo this weekend. Your chances of action from most of these predators will come near the surface, but by 10 a.m., with water temps climbing, many of these fish will start looking for some cooler water and that will be near the bottom.

If you’re looking for kingfish and blackfin tunas in the morning, drift live baits near the surface or dead ballyhoo or Spanish sardines that can be fished from the side of the boat or from the stern.

As the sun gets up high, add a lead sinker to your rig to get the baits deeper and in cooler water. Some of the best action is coming along current rips in 100 to 300 feet of water.

On the bottom over many of the artificial reefs, amberjacks, mutton snappers and groupers can be caught with live pinfish and threadfin herrings.

Dolphin fish continue to be scattered in depths from 200 to over 1000 feet of water

Big tarpons are sliding along the oceanside flats of Key Biscayne. Live mullet, crabs and artificial bait fish lures will help you get a tarpon hookup.

Bonefish and permits are being caught on the same flats as the tarpon have been. A live silver dollar size blue crab should get the permits attention and a large shrimp is the best bait for the tarpon.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.