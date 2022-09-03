Fall youth sailing program set to begin; register now

Registration is now open for the fall youth sailing program put on by Team Paradise Sailing, a US Sailing accredited community sailing organization serving Key Biscayne and South Florida, based in Coconut Grove.

Team Paradise offers programs for both adults and youth. The head coach is an Olympic Gold Medal sailor who is assisted by certified instructors. Boats are adaptable to fit the needs of the sailors, and the safety boat has a water-jet drive instead of a propeller.

Here are the youth programs offered:

Saturday Sailing (Siebel Sailors Program)

Beginners ages 9-14: 9/24 to 11/19 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Intermediates ages 10-15: 9/24 to 11/19 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Tuesday Home School Sailing

Beginners ages 9-14: 9/27 to 11/22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday After School Sailing

Intermediates ages 12 to 16: 8/17 to 11/2 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The Team Paradise Sailing program is run out of the US Sailing Center Miami, 2476 S. Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove. Contact (305) 854-3500.

For more information and to sign up: www.teamparadise.org/youth-sailing.

Limited scholarships are available.