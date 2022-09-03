Late summer conditions in South Florida continue to keep the temperatures and the humidity up. Tropical systems that developed in the late spring and early summer disappeared to the delight of South Floridians. However, as you read this, the tropics are heating up. Before heading out make sure you check the most current marine forecast.

Fishing this past week has been up and down. The best action offshore is happening in the mornings and during the night – the coolest parts of the day! Lots of bonitos, a few kingfish, barracudas, and an occasional wahoo and sailfish have been caught on live baits, vertical jigs and fresh ballyhoos and Spanish sardines in depths between 80 to 300 feet of water.

The best action is happening outside of the ocean inlets, along current rips and over artificial reefs. On the bottom during the day, amberjacks, almoco jacks, large mutton snappers and groupers have been eating large live baits and strips of bonitos hooked to 6/0 to 7/0 Mustad circle hooks. Twenty foot leaders and enough weight to get your baits in the bottom is the norm for this fishing.

The dolphin fish bite has been tougher this week than in weeks earlier this month. The fish are still out there and so are the sargasso weeds. The best weed lines have been from 800 to 2,200 feet of water. You will need to hit a bunch of patches to get a limit of fish.

Nighttime bottom fishing continues to be good on the reefs in 40 to 80 feet of water. Anchoring and chumming is your best bet at getting the fish behind the boat. Once they’re in the chum line feed the tails silversides and small chunks of squid and ballyhoo.

Tight Lines and Stay Hydrated!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.