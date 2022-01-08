Happy New Year everyone! Hope this year brings plenty of happiness, health and tight fishing lines!

Now to the fishing. The first real cold front of the new year pushed through South Florida early this week. Fishing this past week was good but not great – but things might heat up in some areas with a more normal weather pattern developing.

Tarpon have been eating live shrimp in Government Cut and Bear Cut. Near shore there has been some Spanish and cero mackerel to catch. The range marker just offshore of Government Cut is a great place to anchor and chum while you fish live bait and live shrimp under a Cajun Thunder float.

Remember to use a Mustad long shank hook to keep the mac’s from cutting through your leaders.

Offshore of the reefs, kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna and sailfish are being caught on live baits free lined and from under a kite. The best depths to target have been from 260 into 80 feet of water. Look for current rips and edges, because this is where most of the action will take place.

The boats targeting swordfish in 1,600 to 2,000 feet of water are catching dolphin as big as 40 pounds. Shallow water grouper season ended on the 31st. Bottom fishermen continue to catch amberjacks, mutton snappers and a few cobias over the artificial reefs in depths between 100 to 260 feet of water.

South Bay has been producing catch and release catches of gag groupers, snappers and mackerel.

Tight lines and Happy New Year!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through January 13

For more information, click here.