Another hot week proves its best to fish early or go out at night

Fishing in our area hasn’t changed much in a week. The summer heat is dictating our fishing. The best fishing is during the first few hours of daylight and at night. Keep things simple and work the day methodically and you should be able to put a decent catch together by day’s end.

Get out at first light for action from kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo, and maybe a sailfish. The best action is happening in depths between 80 to 260 feet of water. Concentrate your efforts straight out of the ocean inlets, over artificial reefs, and along current eddies and rips.

Live baits fished under a kite have been getting most of the strikes, but drifting live baits near the surface and halfway to the bottom is also getting fish.

Other fish that have been intercepting the baits have been sharks, barracudas, and a few dolphin fish. If you find yourself over an artificial reef, drop a few baits to the bottom or a vertical jig for mutton and vermillion snappers, groupers, and almoco and amberjacks.

Dolphin fish are being caught closer to shore but the bigger numbers of fish continue to be scattered from 800 feet of water and out. Look for the birds, weed lines with big patches, and floating debris.

Daytime swordfishing has been good for those who have electric reels. The swords are feeding on or near the bottom in 1,600 to 2,000 feet of water. The top baits have been rigged bonito and dolphin bellies, and large squids. Don’t forget to add some lights to the rigs that will help the fish locate the baits.

Nighttime bottom fishing is still worthwhile. Catches at night over the reefs have seen more yellowtail and mutton snappers, and less mangrove snappers.

Plenty of grunts, toros, and bluerunners have made up the rest of the catch. The bottom fish have been eating cut squid, sardines, and ballyhoo.

Tight lines, drink plenty of fluids and have a great time on the water.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.