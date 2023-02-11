Area fishing is plentiful if you get out on the water in calmer weather

Before last weekend’s extreme weather passed through the area, conditions were favorable and the fishing in and around Key Biscayne was good.

On Thursday last week my client had 12 different species of fish while hitting a number of spots in Biscayne Bay. Snook, sharks, juvenile kingfish, mangrove and mutton snappers, and jack crevalles made up the bulk of the catch. Live pilchards hooked to a Mustad #4 Big Gun Ultra Point hook was used to catch most of the fish.

Tarpons and snook were being caught along many of the bay bridge shadow lines at night. The snook and tarpon were eating large live free-lined shrimp on the outgoing tides.

Ocean fishing continues to be challenging, and the weather hasn’t made it any easier! During days when the current is running north, sailfish, blackfin tuna and dolphin fish were biting. This action was mostly a live-bait kite-fished bite. Live large threadfin herrings, pilchards and goggle eye jacks were the preferred baits for the kite fishing. Live ballyhoo, fresh Spanish sardines and fresh ballyhoo slow-drifted caught fish, too. The best depth for these fish was from 300 feet in to 80 feet of water. Target these fish around the ocean inlets, over artificial wrecks and along current rips in these depths.

When the current dropped off or was going south, the bottom bite was vermillion snappers, yellow eye snappers, mutton snappers, groupers (for catch and release), porgies, trigger fish and jacks. Hit the wrecks and rock piles that have good fish markings.

Nighttime reef fishing was good when the seas allowed comfortable fishing. The reefs and dredge holes in 50-80 feet of water were producing the best catches. Cut squid, Spanish sardines, and silversides were the best baits for the reef bite.

Tight Lines and wishing for calm seas!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.