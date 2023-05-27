Avoid mid-day heat and load up on bait for a shot at excellent supply of fish

It’s all about big blackfin tuna, spring kingfish, sailfish and the beginning of the dolphin fishing season.

This past week, the offshore fishing for the top South Florida fish species was very good. However, like always, some fishermen shined and others struggled. Maybe I can give you a few tips that might put you in the first category.

To begin, start your day either early or late in the day, avoiding the hottest times of the day. Second, acquire enough quality live bait to make it happen. A few hundred live pilchards, a couple dozen frisky live threadfin herring or goggle eye jacks should help make it happen. The pilchards are for chumming. The herrings and goggle eyes are your baits. Live ballyhoo, cigar minnows, small bluerunners, or Spanish sardines will do if you can’t get the other baits. You can either catch your own bait or buy them from one of the Ashley bait boats, Jimmy Lewis, or Lester of Lester’s Live baits.

Once you have the baits, head offshore and start looking for current rips and color changes in the 80 to 300 foot depths. Pair these conditions with an artificial reef under you that is showing fish markings and start chumming. Fish the herrings or goggle eyes free lined or from under a kite and you’re in business. The tunas are ranging in size from 10 to 30 pounds and are light sensitive, so the early mornings have been productive till about 10 a.m. The best bite has been from 5 p.m. till dusk. Use light fluro carbon leaders and Mustad 4/0 inline circle hook. This hook is strong enough to withstand a long battle.

Weed lines have been passing by our coast everyday. You will see them from inside the outer reef to over 1,000 feet of water. You may catch a few dolphins along the lines closer to the reef, but the lines outside of 800 feet of water or deeper have had large mats of weeds that are producing the most dolphin fish catches. Trolling weedless soft plastics along these lines has always worked for me and keeps your baits clean from the sargasso weeds.

The inshore fishing near Key Biscayne has been good for bonefish, barracudas, sharks, jacks and snappers.

Tight Lines and make the most out of your time on the water!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

